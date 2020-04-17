Mekong Delta locals respond to drought and saltwater intrusion

Since drought and saltwater intrusion are becoming severe in the Mekong Delta in the dry season, localities in the region have actively developed plans, scenarios, and implemented solutions to prevent and control drought and saltwater intrusion.
A parched rice field in My Nhon commune, Ba Tri district, Ben Tre (Photo: VNA)
Drought and saltwater intrusion have affected about 20,000ha of rice in Ben Tre (Photo: VNA)
Saltwater intrusion damages watermelon crops in My Nhon and Thuy An communes, Ba Tri district, Ben Tre (Photo: VNA)
Damaged watermelon field (Photo: VNA)
Affected rice in in My Nhon and Thuy An communes, Ba Tri district, Ben Tre (Photo:VNA)
Drought and saltwater intrusion have affected about 40,000ha of rice in the Mekong Delta (Photo: VNA)
China limited the Mekong’s flow. Other countries suffered a drought.
New research show that Beijing’s engineers appear to have directly caused the record low levels of water in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.
Ministry proposes US$22mil. to deal with salinity, drought
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has recently proposed an aid package worth 515.3 billion VND (22 million USD) to deal with drought and saltwater intrusion in 2020.
