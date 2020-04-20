Pink shower blossoms bloom in Mekong Delta province

Pink shower blossoms (O moi in Vietnamese) are dubbed by locals as ‘Southwestern region’s cherry blossoms’. They are mainly seen in Phu Tan, Long Xuyen and Thoai Son districts in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.
Pink shower blossoms bloom on a rural street in Phu Tan district, An Giang province (Photo: VNA)
Generations of countrymen from An Giang province have grown up alongside pink shower blossoms (Photo: VNA)
Pink shower blossoms has a pastel pink colour, making them pleasant to look at (Photo: VNA)
Its long, wood-like fruit capsules bear edible seeds (Photo: VNA)
Pink shower blossoms bloom by a river in Phu Binh commune, Phu Tan district (Photo: VNA)
Pink shower blossoms bloom by a river in Phu Binh commune, Phu Tan district (Photo: VNA)
Pink shower blossoms have been grown in An Giang for a very long time (Photo: VNA)
Pink shower blossoms in An Giang province (Photo: VNA)
Pink shower blossoms bloom by a river in Phu Binh commune, Phu Tan district (Photo: VNA)
