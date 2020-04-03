Soldiers rise to challenge of caring for people in quarantine

Soldiers deployed for the fight against the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic have been working hard these days to assist people who are undergoing a compulsory 14-day quarantine period at military camps.

In northern mountainous Lai Chau province, soldiers work around the clock to ensure that the daily life for people in quarantine is comfortable.

Nearly 3,000 people have been identified to have contact with the province’s two coronavirus patients. Of the total, 600 have been placed in quarantine, mostly at military camps.

At quarantine camp No. 3, soldiers have even spent sleepless nights taking care of nearly 300 people at the camp.

Each day around 10 soldiers begin work at 5am as they prepare meals for nearly 300 people at the site.

A typical morning sees soldiers spend over one hour preparing meals.

Everyday a different menu is cooked for people to enjoy.

A solider stirs a large portion of rice.

Once cooked, the dishes are then delivered to each person in isolation.

Despite being in quarantine, people are permitted to do physical exercise outdoors as a means of improving their health during the 14-day compulsory isolation period.

