Streets around Hanoi enjoy sight of blossoming lotus flowers

With beautiful lotuses serving to brighten up streets throughout Hanoi, many of the blossoming flowers can be seen being carried by street vendors in bicycles as they sell them at the start of summer, the traditional lotus flower season.

With fierce heat covering the entire capital, it is the perfect time in which pink and white lotus flowers can start to bloom and then be sold by street sellers.

Street vendors riding bicycles to transport lotus flowers around the capital can easily be seen on Phan Dinh Phung, Thuy Khue, and Hoang Hoa Tham streets.

Each year, the lotus flower season usually begins from the middle of May and often lasts until August.

A seller describes how she usually purchases large bouquets of lotus flowers at the wholesale market before separating them into bundles of ten flowers to be sold at retail.

Each bundle contains a total of ten flowers and is worth between VND80,000 and VND100,000.

As a result of the high temperatures during the summer months, street vendors must be active in preserving the freshness and beauty of lotus flowers by frequently watering them during the day.

Early in the summer the price of lotus flowers is often high as they prove to be among the favourite items for home decorations for local people.

Laodongthudo/VOV