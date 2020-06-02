Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
04/06/2020 09:39:59 (GMT +7)
The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh

 
 
04/06/2020    09:32 GMT+7

Built in 1920 and finished in 1931, Khai Dinh tomb is one of the most unique architectural features of the royal art in Hue city. It is the resting place of the 12th Emperor of Nguyen Dynasty – Khai Dinh (1885 – 1925).

The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh

Honour Courtyard at the Tomb of Khai Dinh (Photo: VNP/VNA)

The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh


The walls are densely decorated and inlaid with elaborate glass and porcelain designs. The floor is covered with enameled flower bricks and the ceiling is painted with nine dragons, appearing in fine fleeting clouds (Photo: VNP/VNA)

The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh



Under a graceless, gold-speckled concrete canopy is a precious copper statue of Khai Dinh reflecting the exact size of his which was molded in France in 1920 by two French ducing P. and F. Barbedienne upon the request of King Khai Dinh. His remains are interred 18m below the statue (Photo: VNP/VNA)

The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh



All of the inner decoration of the palace was made from glass and terracotta. They are royal pictures, tea trays, crown, and many modern items such as alarm clocks, tennis rackets and kerosene which are shown here (Photo: VNP/VNA)

The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh



Skillful workers shape those materials into lively and bright artworks (Photo: VNP/VNA)

The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh



Khai Dinh tomb becomes the skilled symbol as well as the pinnacle of porcelain and glass (Photo: VNP/VNA)

The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh



It is worth being a structure bringing history - architecture – art value and having completely different style tombs of kings before (Photo: VNP/VNA)

The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh



The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh



The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh



The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh



The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh



According to experts, Khai Dinh tomb is the highlight of royal architecture this times (Photo: VNP/VNA)


VNP/VNA

 
 

