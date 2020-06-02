The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh





Under a graceless, gold-speckled concrete canopy is a precious copper statue of Khai Dinh reflecting the exact size of his which was molded in France in 1920 by two French ducing P. and F. Barbedienne upon the request of King Khai Dinh. His remains are interred 18m below the statue (Photo: VNP/VNA)



All of the inner decoration of the palace was made from glass and terracotta. They are royal pictures, tea trays, crown, and many modern items such as alarm clocks, tennis rackets and kerosene which are shown here (Photo: VNP/VNA)