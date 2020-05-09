Tra Tu Cave in Ninh Binh province

Tra Tu Cave is located in Tam Diep, 16 km from Ninh Binh city, Ninh Binh province. Comprising two separate caves, Tra Tu is covered with beautiful stalactites and stalagmites, wowing any visitors.
To reach the cave, visitors have to go through a long way of forest with high mountains (Photo: VNA)
Inside the cave (Photo: VNA)
The cave is covered with a plenty of stalactites (Photo: VNA)
Stalactites with strange shapes (Photo: VNA)
Visitors admire stalactites in Tra Tu cave (Photo: VNA)
An ancient writing found in the cave (Photo: VNA)
