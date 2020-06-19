Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam's "lychee kingdom" looks to conquer demanding markets

 
 
19/06/2020    18:24 GMT+7

Thieu lychee, a specialty of Bac Giang province, is expected to soon be readily-found in one of the most choosy markets in the world - Japan - marking a major step in Vietnamese agricultural products reaching out to the globe.

Vietnam's 'lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets

Thieu lychee distinguishes itself from other varieties with spherical shape; bright, thin and red peel; thick, white, sweet and juicy flesh; and small seed (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's 'lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets


Hong Van An, 68, in Chu town, Luc Ngan district, Bac Giang province, has nearly 40 years of experience in planting lychee (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's 'lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets



Bac Giang will grow 15,000 ha of Thieu lychees under VietGAP standards this year and 80 ha under GlobalGAP standards for shipment to Europe (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's 'lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets



The province has zoned off 103 ha with an estimated yield of about 600 tonnes for export to Japan (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's 'lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets



Luc Ngan’s Thieu lychee has been exported to the US for three years (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's 'lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets



According to An, harvesting is the hardest time of the season (Photo: VNA)

 
Vietnam's 'lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets


2020 is set to be the first year the fruit enters Japan (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's 'lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets



To conquer such a demanding market as Japan, local Thieu lychee growers must satisfy strict requirements, with the fruit being grown at orchards under the supervision of specialists from the Plant Protection Department and possessing origin-tracing codes (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's 'lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets


Thieu lychee distinguishes itself from other varieties with spherical shape; bright, thin and red peel; thick, white, sweet and juicy flesh; and small seed. (Photo: VNA)

 
 

