Vietnam's 'lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets

Thieu lychee, a specialty of Bac Giang province, is expected to soon be readily-found in one of the most choosy markets in the world - Japan - marking a major step in Vietnamese agricultural products reaching out to the globe.
Thieu lychee distinguishes itself from other varieties with spherical shape; bright, thin and red peel; thick, white, sweet and juicy flesh; and small seed (Photo: VNA)
Hong Van An, 68, in Chu town, Luc Ngan district, Bac Giang province, has nearly 40 years of experience in planting lychee (Photo: VNA)
Bac Giang will grow 15,000 ha of Thieu lychees under VietGAP standards this year and 80 ha under GlobalGAP standards for shipment to Europe (Photo: VNA)
The province has zoned off 103 ha with an estimated yield of about 600 tonnes for export to Japan (Photo: VNA)
Luc Ngan’s Thieu lychee has been exported to the US for three years (Photo: VNA)
According to An, harvesting is the hardest time of the season (Photo: VNA)
2020 is set to be the first year the fruit enters Japan (Photo: VNA)
To conquer such a demanding market as Japan, local Thieu lychee growers must satisfy strict requirements, with the fruit being grown at orchards under the supervision of specialists from the Plant Protection Department and possessing origin-tracing codes (Photo: VNA)
