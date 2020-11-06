Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
06/11/2020 11:34:41 (GMT +7)
ASEAN navy chiefs call for stronger co-operation

06/11/2020    10:26 GMT+7

International co-operation at sea, manifested by the co-ordination of actions among countries at bilateral, regional and global levels, 

is indispensable to protect this essential living source and helps harmonise maritime activities and address trans-boundary challenges, a senior official said on November 5.

ASEAN navy chiefs call for stronger co-operation hinh anh 1

Rear Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem, Commander-in-Chief of  the Vietnam People’s Navy, speaks at the 14th ASEAN Navy Chiefs’ Meeting (ANCM) 

Speaking at the 14th ASEAN Navy Chiefs’ Meeting (ANCM) held online, Rear Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem, Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy, said the East Sea accommodates a great deal of the most critical and bustling sea lines of communication in the world.

Any development or movement in the area attracts the attention of not only surrounding countries but also the whole international community as they find their vested interests in the area, he said.

The region faces complex and unpredictable traditional and non-traditional security challenges such as piracy, terrorism, transnational crimes, sovereignty disputes and maritime environmental pollution.

The officer proposed ASEAN navies strengthen mutual understanding and trust by enhancing interoperability via bilateral and multilateral co-operation activities and mechanisms to maintain security in the region.

It is a must to improve the effectiveness of information sharing platforms such as the Information Infusion Centre (IFC) and hotlines among navies, multilateral activities such as multilateral naval exercises, seminars and exhibitions under the framework of ANCM and ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM), he said.

Nghiem underlined the need to uphold international law, rules and norms universally recognised, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He also called for reinforcing ASEAN's centrality in regional maritime security co-operation mechanisms, given that ASEAN is under increased pressure of policies and more contesting strategic rivalry among major powers.

In the immediate future, it is essential to secure a fully-fledged and effective implementation of the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and timely conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) consistent with international law.

 

Talking about the theme for this year’s meeting - navy co-operation for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN -  Admiral Tin Aung San, commander in chief of the Myanmar Navy, said it reflected the spirit of 'Thinking as a Community, Acting for Community' in response to the challenges and opportunities ahead.

For 'Cohesive and Responsive' ASEAN naval teamwork, he initiated a number of solutions, including promoting links between national, regional and international mechanisms on maritime co-operation.

The officer called for strengthening capacity and building mutual trust through the guidelines of ADMM and ADMM Plus.
Maritime domain awareness in ASEAN and beyond should be enhanced, he said.

The Malaysian Chief of Navy, Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza bin Mohd Sany, agreed, saying: “Our waters and seas are transnational.”

Combatting trans-border crime would require a coherent framework and strong commitment from all stakeholders, he said, adding that maritime policies should emphasise environmental sustainability, without deterring economic development that was necessary for growth.

Regarding threats at sea, Philippine Navy chief Vice Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo said illegal, unreported, unregulated fishing (IUUF), piracy, human trafficking and terrorist activities are still threatening the seas.

He suggested ASEAN countries strengthen naval co-operation through information sharing, exchange of best practices, and collectively address not just the symptoms but the root cause of these threats.

“Although each navy can face head-on these threats, the re-ocurrance will be inevitable unless we unite our efforts, continuously share our expertise, and as one ASEAN (face) these threats,” Bacordo said.

Initiated in 2001, the meeting is a chance for all parties to increase their understanding and improve collaboration on the implementation of a range of activities, including conducting joint sea rescues and addressing piracy and legal violations at sea./.VNA

 
 

Review finds HCM City socio-economic performance not much affected by pandemic
Review finds HCM City socio-economic performance not much affected by pandemic
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee has called for continued efforts in supporting individuals and enterprises affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and achieving the year’s socio-economic targets.

22 new Secretaries of provincial, municipal Party Committees for 2020-2025 tenure
22 new Secretaries of provincial, municipal Party Committees for 2020-2025 tenure
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

22 secretaries of provincial, municipal party committees have been newly elected for the 2020-2025 tenure.

Lawmakers raise concerns over quality of controversial textbooks, demanded accountability
Lawmakers raise concerns over quality of controversial textbooks, demanded accountability
POLITICSicon  05/11/2020 

Many National Assembly (NA) deputies raised concerns over the quality of the first-grade textbook set and demanded accountability for the issue in the plenary session on socio-economic issues on Wednesday in Hanoi.

41 Secretaries of municipal, provincial Party Committees re-elected for 2020-2025 tenure
41 Secretaries of municipal, provincial Party Committees re-elected for 2020-2025 tenure
POLITICSicon  05/11/2020 

41 secretaries of municipal, provincial party committees have been re-elected for 2020-2025 tenure.

Breakthrough in digital transformation to catch up with 4.0 revolution
Breakthrough in digital transformation to catch up with 4.0 revolution
FEATUREicon  05/11/2020 

One of the key contents of the draft report on the implementation of the 2011-2020 Socio-Economic Development Strategy and the development of 2021-2030 Strategy is the strong development of science, technology and innovation

Vietnam urged to better prepare for new investment wave
Vietnam urged to better prepare for new investment wave
POLITICSicon  04/11/2020 

Vietnam has now become a top investment destination for foreign companies that are looking to form a sustainable supply chain for the future.

China changes sovereignty claim in the East Sea: hope or illusion?
China changes sovereignty claim in the East Sea: hope or illusion?
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/11/2020 

“This is the time for China to give up the 9-dash line. This does not affect their interests,” said Dr. Li Nan, a research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore, at a recent online seminar on the East Sea.

Fresh policies come into effect from November
Fresh policies come into effect from November
POLITICSicon  04/11/2020 

A string of fresh policies on early childhood education development policies, financial support for pedagogy students, sanctions on administrative violations in health sector shall come into effect from November.

The East Sea and the new US President's choice
The East Sea and the new US President’s choice
FEATUREicon  04/11/2020 

Many Americans went to the polls early to elect a new President and the results of the 2020 US presidential election will have great implications for the world geopolitical situation.

Legislator puts forth solutions to socio-economic development issues
Legislator puts forth solutions to socio-economic development issues
POLITICSicon  04/11/2020 

Lawmakers proposed solutions to promote socio-economic development in the 2021-2025 period during the 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on November 3.

Lawmakers concerned over forest losses in light of central floods
Lawmakers concerned over forest losses in light of central floods
POLITICSicon  04/11/2020 

Forest protection issues were in the spotlight on Tuesday in the National Assembly, amid public concern that the loss of forests had contributed to the devastation from floods and landslides in the central region in recent weeks.

Vietnam stresses need to observe law of the sea at UNSC's open debate
Vietnam stresses need to observe law of the sea at UNSC’s open debate
POLITICSicon  04/11/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung has stressed the need to foster friendly relations among countries and observe the UN Charter and international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Legislator puts forth solutions to socio-economic development issues
Legislator puts forth solutions to socio-economic development issues
POLITICSicon  04/11/2020 

Lawmakers proposed solutions to promote socio-economic development in the 2021-2025 period during the 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on November 3.

PCC's Inspection Commission asks for discipline against Politburo member
PCC's Inspection Commission asks for discipline against Politburo member
POLITICSicon  04/11/2020 

The Party Central Committee (PCC)'s Inspection Commission has proposed the Politburo to consider and apply a disciplinary measure against Politburo member Nguyen Van Binh, 

Transparency and accountability should be upheld
Transparency and accountability should be upheld
POLITICSicon  04/11/2020 

National Assembly Deputy Nguyen Minh Son from the southern province of Tien Giang talks about the importance of sound legislation to help the country successfully fight corruption.

VN leaders receive visiting speaker of RoK's parliament
VN leaders receive visiting speaker of RoK’s parliament
POLITICSicon  03/11/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received visiting Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly Park Byeong-seug in Hanoi on November 2.

First plenary session of 14th NA's 10th meeting opens
First plenary session of 14th NA’s 10th meeting opens
POLITICSicon  03/11/2020 

The first plenary session of the 14th National Assembly’s 10th meeting was held in Hanoi on November 2 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Vietnam-RoK NA leaders meet in Hanoi
Vietnam-RoK NA leaders meet in Hanoi
POLITICSicon  03/11/2020 

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held talks with Speaker of the NA of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug in Hanoi on November 2, expressing the willingness to work with the RoK side to foster the countries’ strategic cooperative partnership.

Overview of 63 Municipal/Provincial Party Secretaries
Overview of 63 Municipal/Provincial Party Secretaries
POLITICSicon  02/11/2020 

The Municipal/Provincial Party Congresses have wrapped up with nine out of 36 newly-elected Secretaries being women.

70th anniversary of Vietnam-Hungary diplomatic ties observed
70th anniversary of Vietnam-Hungary diplomatic ties observed
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  03/11/2020 

A programme to mark the 70th anniversary of Vietnam - Hungary diplomatic relations was recently held in the Hungarian city of Debrecen, attended by nearly 80 guests.

