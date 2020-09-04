Comprehensive plan on UPR recommendation implementation introduced

The Foreign Ministry and the UNDP held a seminar yesterday to introduce a comprehensive plan on the implementation of recommendations accepted by Vietnam under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism, third cycle.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung affirmed that with the consistent policy of protecting and promoting human rights, Vietnam has treasured, fully and seriously joined the UPR mechanism from the first cycle in 2009.

The implementation of UPR recommendations has brought about effects on Vietnam’s social lives, including refining legal regulations on human rights, ensuring social welfare and improving local lives.

Vietnam’s experience in effectively joining the UPR mechanism was also welcomed by the international community, especially the issuance of comprehensive plans to follow recommendations throughout cycles, he said.

Trung also noted new challenges to the guarantee of human rights and the implementation of UPR recommendations, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

He affirmed Vietnam’s determination in the issue with joint efforts by authorities and people, as well as cooperation and support from international partners.

UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen proposed incorporating contents on sustainable development, protection of vulnerable groups and public involvement in the work.

Participants also talked about measures to raise public awareness of human rights in Vietnam, especially among young people.

During the third cycle, Vietnam received 291 recommendations from 122 countries and accepted 241 of them./.VNA