Foreign Ministry announces changes in RoK’s visa policy

Amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korean Government has decided to suspend the validity of short-term visa for foreigners, irrespective of countries and territories, starting from 00:00 am on April 13.

At Incheon international airport in Seoul (Photo: Yonhap)

According to a diplomatic note from the Republic of Korea (RoK) Embassy sent to the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry on April 10, the Korean Government will temporarily end the validity of 90-day visa issued by the Korean representative agencies abroad before April 5.

Foreigners who entered the RoK on short-term visa could stay in the country for the allowed period.

Visa applicants were asked to submit health certificates issued by medical agencies and COVID-19 testing results within 48 hours since application date.

The decision is not applicable for C-4 visa for skilled engineers invited by Korean firms, long-term working and investment visas, diplomatic and official passport holders, families of Korean citizens or other urgent and humanitarian cases.

The ministry urged Vietnamese citizens to refrain from travelling between the two countries at present, abide by epidemic prevention and control measures, and regularly update the two countries’ regulations.

Further assistance could be reached via the citizen protection hotlines 82 2 720 5124 at the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK and 84 981 84 84 84 in Vietnam. VNA

