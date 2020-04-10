Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/04/2020 01:48:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Foreign Ministry announces changes in RoK’s visa policy

 
 
11/04/2020    00:38 GMT+7

Amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korean Government has decided to suspend the validity of short-term visa for foreigners, irrespective of countries and territories, starting from 00:00 am on April 13.

Foreign Ministry announces changes in RoK’s visa policy hinh anh 1

At Incheon international airport in Seoul (Photo: Yonhap)

According to a diplomatic note from the Republic of Korea (RoK) Embassy sent to the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry on April 10, the Korean Government will temporarily end the validity of 90-day visa issued by the Korean representative agencies abroad before April 5. 

Foreigners who entered the RoK on short-term visa could stay in the country for the allowed period. 

Visa applicants were asked to submit health certificates issued by medical agencies and COVID-19 testing results within 48 hours since application date. 

The decision is not applicable for C-4 visa for skilled engineers invited by Korean firms, long-term working and investment visas, diplomatic and official passport holders, families of Korean citizens or other urgent and humanitarian cases. 

 

The ministry urged Vietnamese citizens to refrain from travelling between the two countries at present, abide by epidemic prevention and control measures, and regularly update the two countries’ regulations. 

Further assistance could be reached via the citizen protection hotlines 82 2 720 5124 at the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK and 84 981 84 84 84 in Vietnam. VNA

Korean language test for Vietnamese guest workers to be launched online

Korean language test for Vietnamese guest workers to be launched online

The Centre of Overseas Labour has decided to launch an online Korean language test for Vietnamese workers to be sent to the Republic of Korea (RoK) as part of the Employment Permit System (EPS) programme.

Vietnamese leave South Korea amid virus fears

Vietnamese leave South Korea amid virus fears

Thousands of Vietnamese people are returning from South Korea amid the spread of the Covid-19 in the country.  

 
 

Other News

.
Government, localities seek ways to mitigate effects of COVID-19
Government, localities seek ways to mitigate effects of COVID-19
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a national teleconference between the Government and localities on April 10 to discuss solutions for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nothing unusual about VN's submission of diplomatic notes to UN protesting China's illegal claims: spokesperson
Nothing unusual about VN's submission of diplomatic notes to UN protesting China's illegal claims: spokesperson
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s submissions of diplomatic notes protesting China’s illegal claims over East Sea is a normal action to express the country’s standpoint and protect its legitimate rights and interests.

UN Secretary-General calls for international cooperation in tackling COVID-19
UN Secretary-General calls for international cooperation in tackling COVID-19
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasised the importance of strengthening regional and global cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, which he said threatens efforts to maintain peace and international security.

US voices concern over China’s sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel in East Sea
US voices concern over China’s sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel in East Sea
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

The US Department of Defence issued a statement on April 9 expressing its deep concern over a Chinese coast guard's collision with and sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel near Vietnam's Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago.

Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN battle against COVID-19
Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN battle against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

All member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have recorded COVID-19 infections. 

Vietnam - Netherlands comprehensive cooperation
Vietnam - Netherlands comprehensive cooperation
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

The Netherlands and Vietnam established diplomatic relations on April 9, 1973. Bilateral ties between the two countries are typical of dynamic and effective cooperation. The two sides agreed to build a comprehensive partnership.

ASEAN foreign ministers agree to set up COVID-19 response fund
ASEAN foreign ministers agree to set up COVID-19 response fund
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

ASEAN Foreign Ministers on April 9 agreed to form a COVID-19 response fund to fight against the disease, according to a statement released after the 25th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on COVID-19 via video conference.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 measures with Australian counterpart
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 measures with Australian counterpart
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked on the phone with his Australian counterpart Scot Morrison on April 9, during which the two government leaders discussed bilateral and regional cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM orders further physical distancing as epidemic risk remains
PM orders further physical distancing as epidemic risk remains
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has reiterated his order to seriously practise physical distancing and wear masks in public places in line with the Decree No.16, adding that those failing to follow rules will be strictly punished.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman speaks about support for Vietnamese abroad to return home
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman speaks about support for Vietnamese abroad to return home
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said over the past time, the Foreign Ministry has worked with Vietnamese representative agencies abroad, and domestic and foreign agencies to help nearly 1,500 Vietnamese citizens return home safely.

ASEAN 2020: ASEAN looks into coordinating measures to curb epidemic spread
ASEAN 2020: ASEAN looks into coordinating measures to curb epidemic spread
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

The ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) held its 25th meeting in the form of a video conference on April 9 under the chair of the council’s chairman - Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Special Summits on COVID-19 response to be held online
ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Special Summits on COVID-19 response to be held online
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Special Summit and the ASEAN+3 Special Summit on COVID-19 Response will be held online on April 14.

Vietnam proactively promotes ASEAN joint efforts against COVID-19
Vietnam proactively promotes ASEAN joint efforts against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

Vietnam, as ASEAN 2020 Chair, has been proactively promoted joint efforts of the 10-member group in the fight against COVID-19 with the spirit of "cohesive and responsive", said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung.

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future
Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

The unprecedented public health emergency triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and its multi-faceted impact on people’s lives around the world is taking a heavy toll on Asia and the Pacific.

US President thanks Vietnam for support in COVID-19 fight
US President thanks Vietnam for support in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

US President Donald Trump has expressed his appreciation for over 450,000 protective suits Vietnam has donated to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the US.

Vietnamese PM sends message to teleconference of health ministers in western Pacific
Vietnamese PM sends message to teleconference of health ministers in western Pacific
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 8 sent a message to a teleconference of heath ministers of the WHO western Pacific region themed “Stand in solidarity to combat COVID-19”.

PM orders urgent solutions to difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic
PM orders urgent solutions to difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked for specific mechanisms and measures to remove the difficulties facing many sectors and parts of the society from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when he chaired a meeting in Hanoi on April 8.

Philippines issues statement on China's sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel
Philippines issues statement on China's sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on April 8 issued a statement expressing its deep concern over a China coast guard ship’s hitting and sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel in the East Sea.

Coronavirus: WHO chief urges end to 'politicisation' of virus
Coronavirus: WHO chief urges end to 'politicisation' of virus
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

The comments come as President Trump continues his attacks on what he calls the "China-centric" WHO.

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'responding to treatment' in intensive care
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'responding to treatment' in intensive care
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

Boris Johnson continues to be treated for coronavirus - as a record 938 daily deaths are reported in the UK.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 