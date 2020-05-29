General secretaries of Committee for Vietnam–China Bilateral Cooperation hold online meeting

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung held an online conference with the committee’s Chinese general secretary – Deputy Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui on May 29.

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)

The two sides informed each other on their respective countries’ work in COVID-19 prevention and control as well as measures to prevent transmission from outside while resuming socio-economic activities after the outbreak. They valued the mutual support and assistance in the fight against the pandemic.

The two sides noted that though a number of bilateral exchange and cooperation activities had been affected by the pandemic, but the impacts were only temporary. They agreed that Vietnam-China relations have kept its development trend, as seen in high-level discussions in flexible forms, maintained trade and growth in bilateral trade value. Ministries, agencies and localities of the two countries, including the foreign ministries and diplomatic representative agencies, have kept regular exchanges on coordinating in pandemic fight and removing difficulties to strengthen cooperation, they said.

The two officials discussed specific measures to increase result-oriented cooperation and some major orientations including maintaining all-level exchanges and contacts in flexible forms, and maximising the overall coordinating role of the Steering Committee for Vietnam–China Bilateral Cooperation in enhancing partnerships between sectors, localities in different fields.

Deputy FM Trung, Vietnam’s general secretary of the Steering Committee for Vietnam–China Bilateral Cooperation, asked the Chinese side to continue facilitating and coordinating with Vietnam to accelerate customs clearance for goods at land border gates. He suggested some specific measures such as designating border gates for the trade of fruit and food, first of all the Lao Cai-Hekou railway border gate, increasing the number of cargo trains specializing in transporting farm produce imported from Vietnam, and extending the hours for customs clearance at border gates.

Trung also urged China to accelerate procedures to open its market to Vietnam’s farm produce and allow more Vietnamese companies to export milk and rice to China.

The two sides agreed to continue discussing their coordination in managing land border and organizing activities to mark the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-China Land Border Treaty, the 10th year implementing three legal documents on land border. They also agreed to conduct joint border inspections in accordance with the Agreement on Vietnam - China land border management regulations and the Protocol on land border demarcation and marker plantation at a suitable time.

The two sides engaged in sincere and candid discussion on the sea issue, reaching agreement on further making use of existing negotiation mechanisms for substantive outcomes. Deputy FM Trung voiced Vietnam’s concern about the recent complicated developments in the East Sea and the stance on its legitimate rights and interests in accordance with international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. He urged that the two sides promote cooperation and solve disputes in the spirit of respecting each other’s legitimate rights and interests, reached agreements, common perceptions of both sides and international law./.