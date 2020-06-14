Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
NA excludes household businesses from Enterprise Law

 
 
17/06/2020    16:32 GMT+7

The National Assembly (NA) approved the revised Enterprise Law at its ongoing ninth sitting this morning, June 17, which excludes household businesses.

NA deputies at the ninth sitting of the 14th National Assembly on June 17. The National Assembly (NA) approved the revised Enterprise Law at the sitting, along with excluding household businesses from the law – PHOTO: VNA

Household businesses will be regulated by a separate law, Lao Dong Online reported.

The revised Enterprise Law, which was voted for by 90.68% of the NA deputies present at the meeting, stipulates the establishment, management, restructuring, dissolution and relevant activities of enterprises, including limited liability firms, joint stock companies, partnerships and private firms.

In addition, the law with 10 chapters and 219 articles, stipulates that State firms are those where the State holds 100% of chartered capital and enterprises where the State holds over 50% of chartered capital or voting rights.

The NA deputies passed Article 88 on State-owned enterprises, Article 115 on the rights of shareholders and Article 128 on the sale of bonds issued in a private placement before voting on the entire revised law. 

The amended Enterprise Law is set to take effect from January 1, 2021. SGT

 
 
 

Vietnam attends int’l webinar on impacts of new world order on Asia-Pacific
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

An international webinar on prospects for a new bipolar world order and its impacts on Asia-Pacific took place on June 16, gathering leading scholars from Russia, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore and Vietnam.

Vietnam boosts defence cooperation with Canada, Australia
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, on June 16, engaged in two online talks with Jody Thomas, Deputy Minister of Canada’s Department of National Defence, and 

NA deputies pass laws on mediation and youths
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Legislators voted to pass a law on mediation and dialogue at courts during the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on Tuesday.

S Korea unification minister offers to resign over tensions with North
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

On Tuesday, North Korea blew up an office that was designed to improve communication with the South.

Vietnam calls for more humanitarian support for Syria
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations, has shared the concern of UNSC members over security and terrorism challenges in Syria and called for more humanitarian support for the country.

Ensuring safety for Vietnamese peacekeepers top priority amid COVID-19: Deputy Defence Minister
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Ensuring safety for Vietnamese staff working at UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and the Central African Republic is the first and the most important task amid the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic

PM lauds media for contributions to COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has lauded the media for its important contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that it has produced practical works to mark the 95th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.

NA deputies say new border guard law necessary for Vietnam
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

The promulgation of the Vietnam Border Guard Law is very necessary and would recognise the legal status of the border guard force in the country, a National Assembly (NA) deputy has said.

Tourism minister urges people to travel within Vietnam
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

Tourism and culture minister Nguyen Ngoc Thien encourages people to go on travelling within the country as a key means to boost the ailing sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a “foundation” to economic recovery. 

India-China clash: Two sides blames each other for deadly fighting
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

At least 20 Indian soldiers died in the worst border incident in decades between the two countries.

HCM City Party chief calls for announcing ‘end’ of Vietnam pandemic, reviving economy
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam should announce “the end” of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and “develop a roadmap to gradually resume trade relations with 17 partners,” HCM City Party Committee secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan has said.

Vietnamese peacekeepers report on COVID-19 prevention
POLITICSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnamese forces engaged in UN peacekeeping missions in the Central African Republic and South Sudan reported on the COVID-19 situation in their areas via a video conference in Hanoi on Monday.

Vietnam welcomes UNITAD's investigation of terrorist crimes
POLITICSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnam welcomed the results that the UN Investigative Team to promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by the self-claimed Islamic State (IS) group (UNITAD) has achieved in its investigations and collection of evidence of the IS’s crimes, 

Vietnam attends UN Human Rights Council’s 43rd session
POLITICSicon  16/06/2020 

Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on June 15.

North Korea 'blows up joint liaison office' with South
POLITICSicon  16/06/2020 

North Korea blows up the joint liaison office with the South in border town of Kaesong.

Deputy PM: Utilise COVID-19 success to raise VN's global profile
POLITICSicon  15/06/2020 

Vietnam must capitalise on its COVID-19 success to “elevate the country’s profile” on the world stage, according to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

Important issues to be decided during final week of NA’s ninth session
POLITICSicon  15/06/2020 

The 14th National Assembly will discuss and decide on a number of important issues during the final working week of the ongoing ninth session from June 15-19.

Vietnam, Indonesia ask to resolve Central Africa’s root of instability
POLITICSicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnam and Indonesia stressed the need to address the root of security instability in Central Africa via comprehensive and long-term measures at an online meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on June 12.

NA deputies agree with solutions for socio-economic recovery
POLITICSicon  14/06/2020 

The 14th National Assembly continued its ninth session on June 13 with the discussion on the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the NA resolution on the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2019 and early 2020.

Vietnam requests China to investigate incident related to Vietnamese fishing vessel in Hoang Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnam has affirmed its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago and requested China to investigate the incident involving the acts of Chinese vessels against a Vietnamese fishing boat in the archipelago’s waters on June 10.

