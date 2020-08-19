Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
National Reporting Platform launched

20/08/2020    07:21 GMT+7

The National Reporting Platform was launched at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 19.

National Reporting Platform launched hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event 

The ceremony was held at the Government’s Centre for Information and Direction at the Government Office via a teleconference connected to Vietnam’s 63 cities and provinces.

Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said the platform will serve an important role in the process of building and developing e-Government and reflects the country’s determination in administrative reform.

On the same day, the Government Office announced the integration of three public services on the national public service portal, raising the total to 1,000.

In its more than eight months in operation, the portal has connected with 18 ministries and agencies, all 63 cities and provinces, eight banks, and e-wallet providers. It recorded 56.4 million visits and had over 220,000 accounts registered. Over 13 trillion VND (565 million USD) is being saved each year on public services, with more than 6.7 trillion VND contributed by the portal.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc witnessed the handling of the 998th, 999th, and 1,000th public services on the portal.

He also delivered directions to leaders from Binh Phuoc, Quang Ninh, and Thua Thien-Hue provinces and the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre.

 

The PM thanked the Japanese Embassy, the World Bank, Samsung Vietnam, and IT businesses and experts for setting up the platform.

As 2020 is a year of national digital transformation, he asked ministries, agencies, and localities to continue reform in the building of e-Government and to enhance information technology capacity.

Regarding the national public service portal, he directed the addition of exports-imports, land, construction, mineral resources, taxation, the handling of administrative violations, hospital fees, and tuition, towards the goal of having 30 percent of online public services at Level 4 this year.

Data needs to be correct, trustworthy, and transparent in order to build an integrated, transparent, and action-minded Government to serve the public and businesses, he said, adding that ministries and ministry-level and Government agencies must standardise and digitalise over 200 regimes for reporting to the Prime Minister, the Government, and the National Assembly on the platform.

The Government Office was assigned to work closely with ministries, agencies, and localities to choose and add socio-economic targets as well as daily directions from the PM and the Government on the platform./.VNA

