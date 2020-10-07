Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
07/10/2020
New decree to improve performance of civil servants

07/10/2020    16:40 GMT+7

National Assembly Deputy Bui Thi An speaks about the Government’s efforts to improve the quality of cadres, civil servants and public employees.

National Assembly Deputy Bui Thi An.

What’s your assessment of the current contingent of cadres, civil servants and public employees?

Under the direction of the Politburo, the Government and local administrations, the ethical thinking of cadres, civil servants and public employees has been raised step by step. This is clearly shown by the implementation of a one-stop-shop mechanism at state administrative agencies at all levels.

This is evidence of the efforts being made to innovate administrative procedures and enable staff working at one-stop shops to understand their tasks and public duties.

In my opinion, there has been an improvement in terms of the quality of administrative units from grassroots to central levels.

It is easy to see that civil servants are more polite now when they are working with members of the public. Timetables and the content of discussions with members of the public are even publicised by some administrative units.

However, in order to evaluate this properly, we need a thorough review of civil servants and administrative units.

In the context of international integration, we now have more cadres and civil servants working to a higher standard. People are able to see the difference in the way their affairs are received and settled while completing administrative procedures. How do you feel about this in your locality?

The attitude of government officials at public agencies at all levels has improved over the past few years. While receiving citizens, they are enthusiastic and guide people more attentively than before.

I think that as Vietnam has entered a period of deep and comprehensive integration, the work culture in Government offices affects both the Vietnamese people and foreign investors.

If foreigners are treated well, they will be more likely to pursue their goals. This greatly affects economic development.

Although most civil servants work hard to serve the community, some do not uphold their roles and take advantage of the responsibilities they are given. This seriously affects the image of the civil service. What is your opinion of these cases?

I think the reason that some civil servants cause problems for people is poor awareness.

 

To solve this issue, civil servants need to change their way of thinking. They must be aware that their duty is to serve the people. 

We must also assign people to supervise cadres and civil servants, and sanction them when necessary.

Some people have voiced concerns about some civil servants who have abused their positions but still been promoted to a higher position. What are your comments about this?

It’s true. This does happen in some localities.

I think it is the responsibility of the leaders who make these appointments because they haven't assessed the capacity and morality of cadres properly. This has discredited the Party and affected people’s confidence.

We need regulations stipulating the responsibilities of leaders who make these appointments. They must be held accountable by the Party and the people for any wrongdoings.

On September 19, the Government issued Decree 112 on sanctioning cadres, civil servants and public employees. Do you think the regulation is strong enough to deter any wrongdoings?

I think the regulation will make cadres more aware of their responsibilities, including those who have already retired.

In the past, some cadres were promoted and received pay rises without proper reasons.

It will take time to see if the decree is effective, but I believe it will help reduce this phenomenon.  VNS/VOV

