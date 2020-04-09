Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/04/2020 11:40:36 (GMT +7)
Nothing unusual about VN's submission of diplomatic notes to UN protesting China's illegal claims: spokesperson

 
 
10/04/2020    11:19 GMT+7

Vietnam’s submissions of diplomatic notes protesting China’s illegal claims over East Sea is a normal action to express the country’s standpoint and protect its legitimate rights and interests.

Vietnamese foreign ministry's spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang during the press briefing on Thursday in Hanoi. 

The comment was made by foreign ministry affairs’ spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang during the regular press briefing held online on Thursday, in response to questions over whether the move signifies that Viet Nam might step up its legal actions against China’s aggression and claims in the East Sea, especially amidst the backdrop of growing tensions over China’s sinking of Vietnamese fishermen’s boat with eight crew members onboard on April 4 off the waters of Hoang Sa islands.

The incident not only drew sharp criticismfrom Viet Nam, but also earned condemnation from the US and the Philippines, who is also a territory claimant in the resource-rich seas.

Viet Nam maintains the view that all disputes in the East Sea region (known internationally as the South China Sea) must be resolved by peaceful measures in line with international law – especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982.

“The viewpoint of Viet Nam has been stated clearly in the diplomatic note,” Hằng said.

“Viet Nam reaffirms its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) islands, as well as the country’s sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the waters defined in line with UNCLOS 1982.”

 

Previously in a diplomatic note sent to UN chief António Guterres on March 30, Viet Nam’s mission to the UN categorically rejected and protested China’s own submission of two diplomatic notes reiterating its illegal claims over the islands in the East Sea.

Viet Nam’s note stressed that the basis for legal rights on the seas must be the UNCLOS, not China’s “historical claims.”

Regarding reports of China’s intention of deploying AVIC AG600, which it claimed to be the world’s largest amphibious aircraft whose purpose is for research and survey, to the East Sea, the Vietnamese foreign ministry’s official said that the maintenance of peace and security, freedom of navigation – be it air or maritime – in the area is in the interests and responsibilities of all countries in and outside the region.

“We hope that all countries would strive to enhance cooperation and have meaningful contributions to peace and order in the region, for the common good,” Hằng stressed. — VNS

US voices concern over China’s sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel in East Sea

US voices concern over China’s sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel in East Sea

The US Department of Defence issued a statement on April 9 expressing its deep concern over a Chinese coast guard's collision with and sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel near Vietnam's Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago.

China demanded to compensate Vietnamese fishermen

China demanded to compensate Vietnamese fishermen

Vietnam has lodged an official complaint with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel near the former’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 3.

 
 

The US Department of Defence issued a statement on April 9 expressing its deep concern over a Chinese coast guard's collision with and sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel near Vietnam's Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago.

ASEAN Foreign Ministers on April 9 agreed to form a COVID-19 response fund to fight against the disease, according to a statement released after the 25th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on COVID-19 via video conference.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked on the phone with his Australian counterpart Scot Morrison on April 9, during which the two government leaders discussed bilateral and regional cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has reiterated his order to seriously practise physical distancing and wear masks in public places in line with the Decree No.16, adding that those failing to follow rules will be strictly punished.

Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said over the past time, the Foreign Ministry has worked with Vietnamese representative agencies abroad, and domestic and foreign agencies to help nearly 1,500 Vietnamese citizens return home safely.

The ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) held its 25th meeting in the form of a video conference on April 9 under the chair of the council’s chairman - Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

The ASEAN Special Summit and the ASEAN+3 Special Summit on COVID-19 Response will be held online on April 14.

Vietnam, as ASEAN 2020 Chair, has been proactively promoted joint efforts of the 10-member group in the fight against COVID-19 with the spirit of "cohesive and responsive", said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung.

The unprecedented public health emergency triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and its multi-faceted impact on people’s lives around the world is taking a heavy toll on Asia and the Pacific.

US President Donald Trump has expressed his appreciation for over 450,000 protective suits Vietnam has donated to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the US.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 8 sent a message to a teleconference of heath ministers of the WHO western Pacific region themed “Stand in solidarity to combat COVID-19”.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked for specific mechanisms and measures to remove the difficulties facing many sectors and parts of the society from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when he chaired a meeting in Hanoi on April 8.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on April 8 issued a statement expressing its deep concern over a China coast guard ship’s hitting and sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel in the East Sea.

The comments come as President Trump continues his attacks on what he calls the "China-centric" WHO.

Boris Johnson continues to be treated for coronavirus - as a record 938 daily deaths are reported in the UK.

The decision clears the way for Joe Biden to become the Democratic nominee who faces Donald Trump.

Dr. Gerhard Will, a German expert on the East Sea, has said that China should quit its militarisation in the East Sea and show its willingness and cooperation capacity in security and economy

The US Embassy in Hanoi said on April 8 that the Governments of the US and Vietnam have worked together to expedite the delivery of made-in-Vietnam personal protective equipment to the US.

The spread of COVID-19 may have slowed in Vietnam but the country must remain on alert since it is still too early to confirm that the pandemic has been contained,

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened an unscheduled meeting in Hanoi on April 8 to discuss support to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

