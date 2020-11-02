Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Overview of 63 Municipal/Provincial Party Secretaries

02/11/2020    18:31 GMT+7

The Municipal/Provincial Party Congresses have wrapped up with nine out of 36 newly-elected Secretaries being women.

Overview of 63 Municipal/Provincial Party Secretaries
Nine female provincial Party Committee Secretaries elected

Nine female provincial Party Committee Secretaries elected

Nine women have been elected to the post of Secretary of provincial Party Committees for the 2020-2025 tenure, and 28 newly-elected Secretaries were born in the 1970s, figures reveal.

 
Many provinces and cities have new leaders

Many provinces and cities have new leaders

Provinces and cities throughout the country have held their party congresses to elect new leaders for the term 2020-2025.

 
 

.
Vietnam attends IPU Governing Council’s virtual meeting
A Vietnamese delegation, headed by Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau, is attending a virtual meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)'s Governing Council from November 1-4.

Prizes of National External Information Service Awards granted to Mexicans
Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoai Duong handed over the third prizes of the 2020 National External Information Service Awards to two Mexican authors at an event held in Mexico City on October 30.

Nine female provincial Party Committee Secretaries elected
Nine women have been elected to the post of Secretary of provincial Party Committees for the 2020-2025 tenure, and 28 newly-elected Secretaries were born in the 1970s, figures reveal.

Legislators to discuss socio-economic development issues, revised drug prevention law
Socio-economic development issues and a draft amended Law on Drug Prevention and Control will be high on agenda at the 10th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly on November 2.

Korean National Assembly Speaker visits Ninh Binh province
Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Park Byeong-seug and his wife on November 1 visited the northern province of Ninh Binh as part of their trip to Vietnam.

Six provinces have female Party Secretaries for the new term
Among the newly-elected Party Secretaries of provinces and cities in Vietnam, six are women so far. 

Official: Upcoming Vietnam visit by Korean NA Speaker reflects close bonds
Secretary General of the ASEAN-Korea Centre Lee Hyuk has highlighted the significance of the upcoming visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Park Byeong-seug, from October 31 to November 4.

Belgium Consulate in HCM City inaugurated
The Belgian consulate for the south has opened in HCM City with Gricha Safarian, general manager of Puratos Grand-Place, serving as the honorary consul.

Vietnam GDP growth on course to reach 3% despite severe flooding: PM
Major cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City should set an example in economic recovery efforts, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.

The message of the US Secretary of State's unplanned visit to Vietnam
The unexpected visit by US Secretary of State Michael Richard Pompeo to Vietnam reflects the development of Vietnam - US relations. Pompeo's visit to Vietnam took place after his visits to four Asian countries.

Vietnamese, Russian Defence Ministers hold phone discussion
Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich held phone talks with his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu on October 30, during which they reviewed defence cooperation results over the past time and set forth future orientations.

Without policies to encourage talented people, VN cannot develop
Commenting on the draft documents of the 13th Party Congress, many experts said that to make a breakthrough, Vietnam must have an elite team, and without sufficient policies to encourage talented people, Vietnam cannot rise up.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Vietnam
Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held talks with US Secretary of State Michael Richard Pompeo at the Headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this morning.

Many provinces and cities have new leaders
Provinces and cities throughout the country have held their party congresses to elect new leaders for the term 2020-2025.

Vietnam calls for removing barriers to women
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, has called on countries to remove barriers and discrimination against women in peace building and maintenance.

Vietnam upholds role of international law in maintaining peace and security
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, affirmed that the International Court plays a key role in maintaining international peace and security

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Vietnam
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will make an official visit to Vietnam on Thursday and Friday, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Wednesday.

Private sector, non-State enterprises to be placed at heart of 10-year development strategy
Enterprises, organisations and individuals have been called on to contribute to Vietnam’s draft socio-economic development strategy for the next 10 years.

ADMM-14, 7th ADMM+ to take place online
The 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting (ADMM-14), the 7th ADMM Plus (ADMM+), and the ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of ADMM+ will be held in the online form in the first half of December.

RoK National Assembly Speaker to pay official visit to Vietnam
Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from October 31 to November 4.

