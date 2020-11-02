Overview of 63 Municipal/Provincial Party Secretaries

The Municipal/Provincial Party Congresses have wrapped up with nine out of 36 newly-elected Secretaries being women.
Nine female provincial Party Committee Secretaries elected
Nine women have been elected to the post of Secretary of provincial Party Committees for the 2020-2025 tenure, and 28 newly-elected Secretaries were born in the 1970s, figures reveal.
Many provinces and cities have new leaders
Provinces and cities throughout the country have held their party congresses to elect new leaders for the term 2020-2025.
