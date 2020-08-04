PM assigns ministry to decide on organisation of national high school graduation exams

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc assigned the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) to decide on the organisation of the national high school graduation examinations as regulated in the Law on Education, at a regular cabinet meeting in Hanoi on August 3.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) speaks at the cabinet meeting in Hanoi on August 3

He asked the chairpersons of People’s Committees in all cities and provinces to ensure the exams are conducted safely. MoET has been tasked with coordinating with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Information and Communications to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the health of students and examination officials.

The PM also directed certain measures be adopted for socio-economic development, pointing out three external risks and challenges: the unpredictable development of COVID-19 and its effect on important foreign partners; trade tensions and escalating technologies between many countries; and geopolitical complexity and natural disasters that affect economic recovery.

Regarding the resurgence of COVID-19, which threatens economic recovery, the PM requested all ministries, sectors, and localities to be more conscientious and not lower their guard. Ministers and chairpersons of People’s Committees are directly responsible for the prevention of the disease.

He also ordered ministries and localities to maintain macro-economic stability and curb inflation.

The PM directed the continuation of extensions, postponements, and exemptions from interest rates for businesses, expanding credit packages and ensuring growth, especially in priority fields.

The financial, planning and investment, banking, industry and trade, and agriculture and rural development sectors must compile specific management scenarios for the third quarter of 2020 and for 2021, he requested.

The Government leader also asked cabinet members to actively support businesses, workers, and people in need of support. The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, in particular, should use its experience to more effectively implement the Government’s aid package of 62 trillion VND (2.65 billion USD).

He also called for increases to the disbursement of public investment and official development assistance (ODA).

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry and Trade were tasked with improving markets and price management and preventing smuggling and trade fraud.

Reforming administrative procedures and improving the business and investment climate are key tasks, he said, adding that it is necessary to create a more open environment to attract shifting investment flows to Vietnam./.VNA