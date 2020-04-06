Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Satisfaction index of public services to be unveiled in April

 
 
07/04/2020    13:44 GMT+7

The Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) 2019 is scheduled to be released this April, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA).

Satisfaction index of public services to be unveiled in April hinh anh 1

The public administrative centre of Ha Tinh province (Photo: VNA)

The ministry also plans to examine ministries, sectors and localities’ use of this index and measurement of people’s satisfaction of their services between 2017 and 2020.

The 2020 SIPAS survey will be conducted from May to December by the MoHA, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the War Veterans Association of the Vietnam Central Committee.

 

The index aims to serve as a basis for state administrative agencies to take measures to streamline procedures and promote their services’ quality, thereby helping to improve people’s living standards, the business environment and national competitiveness./.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has made all of its 292 public administrative services online, 166 of which are level-3 and -4 services while the remainders are level-2.

Vietnam will reduce the number of districts by six and the number of communes by 544 after merging administrative units.

 
 

COVID-19: The military will serve the nation and the people, no matter what hardship
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Major General Nguyen Van Tin, deputy head of the Ministry of Defence’s Department of Political Information and Training, talked about the military’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

PM orders strictly dealing with violations regarding COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has asked ministers and heads of ministry-level agencies, chairpersons of the people’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces, within their authority, to focus on directing, guiding, inspecting, promptly discovering

PM requests preparing scenarios for second wave of coronavirus infections
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested preparing scenarios between now and April 15 for the second wave of SARS-CoV-2 infections.

Deputy PM thanks public for support in tackling COVID-19
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has thanked Vietnamese all around the country for their support and efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and lauded the many good deeds of organizations, businesses, and individuals.

Coronavirus: Trump voices hope for ‘levelling-off’ in US hotspots
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

The president voices hope that cases are "levelling off" in US hotspots, but warns of more deaths.

Vietnamese, Australian Deputy FMs talks joint work amid COVID-19
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung on April 6 held phone talks with acting Australian Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the SOM Australia on ASEAN and East Asia Summit (EAS)

US voices serious concern over East Sea situation
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  13 giờ trước 

The US on April 6 said it was "seriously concerned" about China's reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel in the East Sea.

45 years of national reunification: liberation of Truong Sa archipelago
Vietnam's marine sovereigntyicon  06/04/2020 

After the victory of the Central Highlands and Hue-Da Nang Campaigns, on April 4, 1975, the Central Military Commission ordered Military Zone 5 and the navy force to liberate islands on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.

Government looks into social welfare package for pandemic-affected groups
POLITICSicon  06/04/2020 

Permanent Cabinet members deliberated the social welfare package for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during their meeting in Hanoi on April 5.

VN gov't issues instructions on implementation of stay-at-home order
POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

The Government Office has issued a document detailing the instructions on the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Directive 16 regarding a 14-day nationwide stay-at-home order and social distancing measures starting April 1.

Coronavirus: Malawi president takes 10% pay cut
POLITICSicon  06/04/2020 

Malawi was one of the last countries to record cases of coronavirus - the first were on Thursday.

Vietnam-donated medical equipment handed over to Laos
POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung handed over medical equipment worth over VND7 billion ($304,000) as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to their Lao counterparts at a ceremony in Vientiane on April 4.

Coronavirus: Trump predicts ‘a lot of death’ as cases pass 300,000
POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

The US president predicts "a lot of death" but suggests easing social-distancing rules for Easter.

ASEAN ambassadors seek Australia’s support for international students
POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

Ten ambassadors of ASEAN members states to Australia on April 1 sent a letter expressing wish that Australia would offer appropriate physical and material support to international students, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 pandemic.

China demanded to compensate Vietnamese fishermen
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Vietnam has lodged an official complaint with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel near the former’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 3.

Michael Atkinson: Trump fires intelligence chief involved in impeachment
POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

Intelligence chief Michael Atkinson first alerted Congress to a whistleblower complaint.

PM orders more drastic actions to fight COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said though social lives have slowed down, those involved in COVID-19 prevention and control and administrations at all levels must speed up work and take more drastic actions to combat the pandemic.

PM holds phone talks with Korean President on COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 3 afternoon held phone talks with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s President Moon Jae-in to discuss the COVID-19 prevention and control in each country and bilateral cooperation in this field.

COVID-19: Vietnam presents medical equipment to Laos, Cambodia
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on April 3 handed over medical equipment worth $304,000 as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to their Lao and Cambodian counterparts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Trump to defy 'voluntary' advice for Americans to wear masks
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

The US president says he does not want to be seen in one, despite Centers for Disease Control guidance.

