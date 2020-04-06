Satisfaction index of public services to be unveiled in April

The Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) 2019 is scheduled to be released this April, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA).

The public administrative centre of Ha Tinh province (Photo: VNA)

The ministry also plans to examine ministries, sectors and localities’ use of this index and measurement of people’s satisfaction of their services between 2017 and 2020.

The 2020 SIPAS survey will be conducted from May to December by the MoHA, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the War Veterans Association of the Vietnam Central Committee.

The index aims to serve as a basis for state administrative agencies to take measures to streamline procedures and promote their services’ quality, thereby helping to improve people’s living standards, the business environment and national competitiveness./.

VN Industry and Trade Ministry makes all public administrative services online The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has made all of its 292 public administrative services online, 166 of which are level-3 and -4 services while the remainders are level-2.