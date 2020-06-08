Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/06/2020 13:35:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

The Government’s e-notary service to be launched in July

 
 
08/06/2020    13:32 GMT+7

The national public service portal will launch its e-notary service on July 1, minister and head of the Government Office, Mai Tien Dung, said at a recent meeting

with agencies to prepare for the roll-out of the service designed to certify electronicallly copies of original documents.

The Government’s e-notary service to be launched in July

A private notary office in HCM City. An e-notary service will be launched and implemented across the country on July 1. — Photo plo.vn

The system is also expected to be implemented nationwide, he added.

Speaking at the meeting, the minister hailed the move as a major leap forward in the building of e-government.

After six months of launching the national public service portal, an electronic platform to connect the Government with people and enterprises, at least 41 million people have visited the website.

About 159,000 accounts have been registered, nine million records sent to the portal and synchronised, and more than 102,000 records dealt with through the system.

So far, the portal has provided 458 online public services including 203 services for citizens and 266 for businesses.

"The system has initially been well received and promoted its functions to serve the people and businesses," the minister said.

The Government issued a decree on administrative procedures in the electronic environment, an important legal document for the use of electronic documents, electronic and digital signatures and electronic transactions.

 

Dung stated it is not appropriate that citizens still have to present hard copies when conducting administrative procedures on the national public service portal, which is why the Government is opening the e-copy certification service.

Reports of the Ministry of Justice found there were more than 102 million documents that needed to be notarised in 2019, and if even 30 per cent of the digital certification copies were reused, an estimated VNĐ428 billion would be saved (US$18.4 million).

When the service is implemented, citizens and businesses will be able to book an appointment for their documents to be certified, helping save time, said Ngo Hai Phan, director-general of the Government Office’s Administrative Procedure Control Department.

An e-notary copy also includes the digital signature and seal of competent agencies to ensure integrity, accuracy and reusability, according to Hai.

The e-copies will have the same value as the original documents, he said.

With the e-copies, citizens and businesses can conduct most administrative procedures provided on the portal entirely online, eliminating the need to submit certified hard copies.

At the meeting, the head of the Government Office also asked agencies to work together to create strong conversion towards electronic transactions and payments.

Agencies are working closely to fine-tune the legal framework and mechanism to ensure standard practice for the launching of the service, Dung said. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
VN lawmakers ratifies Vietnam-EU FTA
VN lawmakers ratifies Vietnam-EU FTA
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Lawmakers voted on a resolution ratifying the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) during the June 8 session of the nine session of the 14th National Assembly.

Lawmakers expected to adopt resolutions ratifying EVFTA, EVIPA
Lawmakers expected to adopt resolutions ratifying EVFTA, EVIPA
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

Lawmakers are scheduled to vote for resolutions ratifying the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and the EVIPA at plenary meetings during the second round of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi from June 8-13.

NA deputies to meet in person from June 8-18
NA deputies to meet in person from June 8-18
POLITICSicon  07/06/2020 

Lawmakers will continue with the nine session of the 14th National Assembly with plenary meetings at the NA building in Hanoi from June 8-18.

Vietnam voices concerns over terror attacks in African region
Vietnam voices concerns over terror attacks in African region
POLITICSicon  07/06/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN, voiced concerns over recent terror attacks which have caused a large number of fatalities in the Sahel while addressing a UNSC session on the African region’s situation on June 5.

Trump 'approves plan' to cut US troops in Germany
Trump 'approves plan' to cut US troops in Germany
POLITICSicon  07/06/2020 

The US president reportedly wants to reduce the number by 9,500, or more than a quarter.

Politburo proposed to punish Secretary of Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee
Politburo proposed to punish Secretary of Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee
POLITICSicon  06/06/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission held its 45th session in Hanoi from June 1 to 4, during which it proposed the Politburo discipline Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee Le Viet Chu.

VN strives to rank among world’s top 50 countries in e-government development by 2030
VN strives to rank among world’s top 50 countries in e-government development by 2030
POLITICSicon  06/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed Decision No. 749/QD-TTg approving the national digital transformation program until 2025, with a vision to 2030, 

Environment ministry launches smart operating centre
Environment ministry launches smart operating centre
POLITICSicon  05/06/2020 

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha chaired an inauguration of the ministry’s smart operating centre in Hanoi on June 4.

Vietnam bolsters ASEAN cooperation in sustainable development
Vietnam bolsters ASEAN cooperation in sustainable development
POLITICSicon  05/06/2020 

Vietnam, performing its roles as the ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, will continue boosting cooperation in sustainable development for the goal of building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN, 

Vietnam welcomes US firms amid global supply chain shifts: Ambassador
Vietnam welcomes US firms amid global supply chain shifts: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  05/06/2020 

Vietnam hopes US firms with potential in technology, professionalism, and capital will continue to select the country as an attractive and safe destination for relocating business and supply chains, 

ASEAN+3 Economic Ministers adopt joint statement on COVID-19 response
ASEAN+3 Economic Ministers adopt joint statement on COVID-19 response
POLITICSicon  05/06/2020 

Economic ministers from ASEAN member nations and the three partners of China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea (known as ASEAN+3) adopted a joint statement on June 4 on mitigating the economic impact of COVID-19.

Another ex-top general rebukes Trump troops threat
Another ex-top general rebukes Trump troops threat
POLITICSicon  05/06/2020 

Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen Martin Dempsey calls the president's remarks "dangerous".

Quang Ninh leads in PAR index for third consecutive year
Quang Ninh leads in PAR index for third consecutive year
POLITICSicon  05/06/2020 

The northern province of Quang Ninh topped the 2019 public administration reform (PAR) index for the third consecutive year, with 90.09 points, up 1.03 points against the previous year.

ASEAN Economic Ministers agree not to create more technical barriers
ASEAN Economic Ministers agree not to create more technical barriers
POLITICSicon  05/06/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh informed the press on the outcomes of two special virtual meetings of ASEAN on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic that Vietnam hosted on June 4, as Chair of the ASEAN in 2020.

ASEAN Economic Ministers pass Ha Noi Action Plan
ASEAN Economic Ministers pass Ha Noi Action Plan
POLITICSicon  04/06/2020 

ASEAN Economic Ministers have adopted the Ha Noi Action Plan to beef up economic linkages and supply chains within the bloc amidst the complicated Covid-19 pandemic.

US challenges China to win over littoral states bullied by China: Carl Thayer
US challenges China to win over littoral states bullied by China: Carl Thayer
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/06/2020 

The move provides the legal rationale for naval and air operations.

Fresh policies take effect in June
Fresh policies take effect in June
POLITICSicon  04/06/2020 

The new polices include regulations on coercive judgment enforcement against commercial juridical persons, customs supervision and inspection of goods in transit through ASEAN Customs Transit System, 

Deputy PM chairs meeting to re-energize pandemic-hit tourism industry
Deputy PM chairs meeting to re-energize pandemic-hit tourism industry
POLITICSicon  04/06/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam requested relevant ministries to soon set the schedules for this year’s upcoming public holidays and school summer break to boost domestic travel demand.

Vietnam chairs meeting of UNSC’s Informal Working Group on International Tribunals
Vietnam chairs meeting of UNSC’s Informal Working Group on International Tribunals
POLITICSicon  04/06/2020 

The UN Security Council's Informal Working Group on International Tribunals convened its first meeting in 2020 yesterday under the chair of Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN and chairman of the group.

Government press conference clarifies issues of concern
Government press conference clarifies issues of concern
POLITICSicon  03/06/2020 

Several issues of public concern were mentioned during a press conference following the monthly Government meeting in Hanoi on June 2.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 