The Politburo approves three provincial Party secretaries

The Politburo has approved the appointment of the Secretary of the Party Committees of Quang Ngai, Hau Giang, and Phu Yen provinces for the term 2015 - 2020.

Ms. Bui Thi Quynh Van

Under the decisions, Ms. Bui Thi Quynh Van, alternate member of the Central Party Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee, Chairwoman of Quang Ngai Provincial People's Council is approved to be the Party Secretary of Quang Ngai Province for the term 2015-2020.

Van is the youngest female Party Secretary, also the first female Party Secretary of Quang Ngai province. She was born in 1974 in the central province of Quang Ngai. She holds a master degree of literary theory and bachelor degree of literature.

Van used to hold various positions: Secretary of Quang Ngai Provincial Youth Union; Secretary of Tu Nghia District Party Committee, Head of the Public Relations Department of Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee; Party Secretary of Ly Son District; Chair of Quang Ngai People's Council in the term of 2016-2021; Standing Deputy Secretary of Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee for the term 2015-2020.

Mr. Le Tien Chau

Mr. Le Tien Chau, Vice Party Secretary of Hau Giang Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Hau Giang People's Committee was approved to be the Party Secretary of Hau Giang Provincial Party Committee, the term 2015 -2020.

Chau was born in 1969 in Tay Ninh province. As a doctor of law, who worked at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Law for 15 years (1994-2009). He then held the following positions: Director, Head of the Southern Representative Agency of the Ministry of Justice; Director of Personnel and Organization Department of the Ministry of Justice; and Rector of the Hanoi Law University.

In June 2016, Chau was appointed as Deputy Minister of Justice. On March 16, 2018, he was appointed as Deputy Secretary of the Hau Giang Provincial Party Committee. On April 17, 2018, Chau was elected as Chairman of the People's Committee of Hau Giang province.

Mr. Pham Dai Duong

The Politburo also approved Mr. Pham Dai Duong as Secretary of the Phu Yen Provincial Party Committee for the term 2015-2020.

Duong was born in 1974 in Hanoi. He holds a master degree of science and technology management. He used to be the head of the International Cooperation and Investment Promotion Department of Hanoi’s Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park; Deputy Head of the Management Board of Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park; and Head of the Management Board of Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park.

On October 5, 2015 Duong was appointed as Deputy Minister of Science and Technology cum Head of the Management Board of Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park, a member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

On August 1, 2018, he was appointed as Deputy Secretary of the Phu Yen Provincial Party Committee. On August 8, 2018, Duong was elected as Chairman of the People's Committee of Phu Yen province. On August 19, 2020, he was elected Deputy Secretary of the Phu Yen Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of Phu Yen Provincial People's Committee for the term 2015-2020.

Thanh Nam