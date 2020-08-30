Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/08/2020 18:23:49 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

The Politburo approves three provincial Party secretaries

31/08/2020    17:13 GMT+7

The Politburo has approved the appointment of the Secretary of the Party Committees of Quang Ngai, Hau Giang, and Phu Yen provinces for the term 2015 - 2020.

Ms. Bui Thi Quynh Van

Under the decisions, Ms. Bui Thi Quynh Van, alternate member of the Central Party Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee, Chairwoman of Quang Ngai Provincial People's Council is approved to be the Party Secretary of Quang Ngai Province for the term 2015-2020.

Van is the youngest female Party Secretary, also the first female Party Secretary of Quang Ngai province. She was born in 1974 in the central province of Quang Ngai. She holds a master degree of literary theory and bachelor degree of literature.

Van used to hold various positions: Secretary of Quang Ngai Provincial Youth Union; Secretary of Tu Nghia District Party Committee, Head of the Public Relations Department of Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee; Party Secretary of Ly Son District; Chair of Quang Ngai People's Council in the term of 2016-2021; Standing Deputy Secretary of Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee for the term 2015-2020.

Mr. Le Tien Chau

Mr. Le Tien Chau, Vice Party Secretary of Hau Giang Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Hau Giang People's Committee was approved to be the Party Secretary of Hau Giang Provincial Party Committee, the term 2015 -2020.

Chau was born in 1969 in Tay Ninh province. As a doctor of law, who worked at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Law for 15 years (1994-2009). He then held the following positions: Director, Head of the Southern Representative Agency of the Ministry of Justice; Director of Personnel and Organization Department of the Ministry of Justice; and Rector of the Hanoi Law University.

 

In June 2016, Chau was appointed as Deputy Minister of Justice. On March 16, 2018, he was appointed as Deputy Secretary of the Hau Giang Provincial Party Committee. On April 17, 2018, Chau was elected as Chairman of the People's Committee of Hau Giang province.

Mr. Pham Dai Duong

The Politburo also approved Mr. Pham Dai Duong as Secretary of the Phu Yen Provincial Party Committee for the term 2015-2020.

Duong was born in 1974 in Hanoi. He holds a master degree of science and technology management. He used to be the head of the International Cooperation and Investment Promotion Department of Hanoi’s Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park; Deputy Head of the Management Board of Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park; and Head of the Management Board of Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park.

On October 5, 2015 Duong was appointed as Deputy Minister of Science and Technology cum Head of the Management Board of Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park, a member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

On August 1, 2018, he was appointed as Deputy Secretary of the Phu Yen Provincial Party Committee. On August 8, 2018, Duong was elected as Chairman of the People's Committee of Phu Yen province. On August 19, 2020, he was elected Deputy Secretary of the Phu Yen Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of Phu Yen Provincial People's Committee for the term 2015-2020.

Thanh Nam

 
 

Other News

.
E-governance approaches critical mass
E-governance approaches critical mass
POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam has made significant headway in developing an effective e-government, making public services far more accessible for enterprises, investors, and individuals.

ASEAN, RoK ministers meet within framework of AEM-52
ASEAN, RoK ministers meet within framework of AEM-52
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

ASEAN economic ministers held online consultations with external partners, including the Republic of Korea (RoK), within the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM-52) and related meetings, on August 29.

Veteran diplomats remember Vietnam’s 75 years of diplomacy
Veteran diplomats remember Vietnam’s 75 years of diplomacy
FEATUREicon  29/08/2020 

Senior diplomats who have directly contributed to many milestones of the diplomatic sector shared valuable industry lessons at a recent seminar "75 years of Vietnamese diplomacy: Lessons and direction”.

It is impossible to impose human rights criteria of one country on another: NA member
It is impossible to impose human rights criteria of one country on another: NA member
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

Major General Nguyen Thanh Hong, standing member of the National Assembly's National Defense and Security Committee, told VietNamNet that the Law on Cyber Security was created to ensure human rights and citizenship.

Hanoi Chairman prosecuted and detained
Hanoi Chairman prosecuted and detained
POLITICSicon  28/08/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Agency today decided to detain for four months and launch criminal proceedings against Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung 

Action plan to bolster CLMV economic growth approved
Action plan to bolster CLMV economic growth approved
POLITICSicon  30/08/2020 

Cooperation in trade and investment, human resources, and post-pandemic economic recovery will be the focus of a 2021-2022 joint plan of action freshly adopted by Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) at the 12th CLMV Economic Ministers Meeting.

Japan calls for peaceful settlement of East Sea issue
Japan calls for peaceful settlement of East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  29/08/2020 

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on August 28 called on parties involved in the East Sea issue to pursue the peaceful settlement of conflicts based on international law.

Cambodia’s Royal Order posthumously presented to former Ambassador
Cambodia’s Royal Order posthumously presented to former Ambassador
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/08/2020 

Cambodia’s Royal Order of Sahametrei-Mahasena (Grand Officer) was posthumously presented to former Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Ngo Dien during a ceremony held at the Cambodian Embassy in Hanoi on August 28.

PM chairs ceremony marking 75th anniversary of National Day
PM chairs ceremony marking 75th anniversary of National Day
POLITICSicon  29/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse chaired a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2) in Hanoi on August 28.

Vietnam hosts 11th ASEAN Connectivity symposium
Vietnam hosts 11th ASEAN Connectivity symposium
POLITICSicon  28/08/2020 

The Vietnamese permanent mission to ASEAN on August 28 hosted the 11th ASEAN Connectivity Symposium on “Enhancing ASEAN Cohesiveness, Responsiveness through Resilient Connectivity and Human Capital Development.”

Mekong-Lancang ties enhanced
Mekong-Lancang ties enhanced
POLITICSicon  28/08/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Quang Son talks on the results of the recently concluded third meeting of the six Mekong-Lancang countries in Hanoi on how to minimise the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam's National Assembly contributes to AIPO-19
Vietnam's National Assembly contributes to AIPO-19
POLITICSicon  28/08/2020 

The 19th session of the Working Committee and the General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (AIPO-19) took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from August 24-28, 1998.

Activities in Truong Sa without Vietnam’s permission have no merit
Activities in Truong Sa without Vietnam’s permission have no merit
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  28/08/2020 

Any activities in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago without the country’s permission are meaningless, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on August 27.

Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to be sent to UN
Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to be sent to UN
POLITICSicon  28/08/2020 

Cambodian border affairs committee chairman Var Kimhong said the government will send newly-drawn Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to the UN for international recognition.

US condemns China’s firing of missiles in East Sea
US condemns China’s firing of missiles in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  28/08/2020 

The US Department of Defence has voiced concern about China’s recent decision to conduct military exercises, including the firing of ballistic missiles around Vietnam’s Hoang Sa Archipelago in the East Sea.

Vietnam respected in international arena: Ambassador
Vietnam respected in international arena: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam has received huge support and respects in the international arena, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, who has assumed the position as head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN for two years.

Japan condemns actions that increase tensions in East Sea
Japan condemns actions that increase tensions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  28/08/2020 

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on August 27 the country strongly opposed any behaviour that would increase tensions in the East Sea.

US Defence Secretary protests provocative acts in East Sea
US Defence Secretary protests provocative acts in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  28/08/2020 

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper on August 26 warned that China’s plan to modernise military forces will embolden its provocative behaviours in the East Sea.

VN Fisheries Association protests Indonesia’s illegal arrest of Vietnamese fishermen
VN Fisheries Association protests Indonesia’s illegal arrest of Vietnamese fishermen
POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

The Vietnam Fisheries Association opposes Indonesia’s illegal arrest of fishermen from the central province of Khanh Hoa and has demanded the return of the illegally arrested fishermen and three fishing boats.

National Assembly verifies information about deputy member holding Cyprus passport
National Assembly verifies information about deputy member holding Cyprus passport
POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

The National Assembly Committee for Deputy Affairs’ Head Tran Van Tuy has assigned relevant agencies to check the information of an NA member who is named in a list of politicians buying a passport from the Republic of Cyprus.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 