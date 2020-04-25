UNSC discusses Kosovo mission’s operation

The United Nations Security Council on April 24 held an online meeting, discussing the operation of the UN Interim Administrative Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).

A meeting of the UNSC in New York

Speaking at the meeting, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UNMIK Zahir Tanin said the COVID-19 has caused unprecedented harms to the region, including Kosovo. However, health authorities there have taken timely response and the UNMIK played an important role in coordinating UN organisations’ operation. He also called on leaders of Serbia and Kosovo to conduct active dialogues and look for a peaceful solution to the Kosovo problem.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Ivica Dacic expressed readiness to support the Kosovo people in the COVID-19 fight, adding that doctors and medical supplies have been sent to Kosovo. He also pledged to join dialogues with Kosovo,

For his part, Kosovo representative Glauk Konjufca pointed to the hindrances to negotiations, including the Kosovo missing people and the recognition of independence of Kosovo.

UNSC members hailed a number of recent cooperation and trust-building activities by the two sides, and called on them to conduct substantial dialogues. Many countries continued to support the role of the UNMIK in Kosovo.

Speaking at the meeting, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of the Vietnamese mission at the UN, asked Serbia and Kosovo to realise the agreement signed, untangle the knots in bilateral relations, and push up substantial dialogues for a comprehensive solution to the Kosovo issue on the basis of the fundamental principles of international law, UN charters and Resolution 1422 (1999) of the UNSC. He also voiced support for UNMIK operation aimed at building trust and accelerating cooperation between the two sides and assisting communities in Kosovo to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic./.VNA