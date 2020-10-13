USAID helps Vietnam strengthen e-Government capacity

At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed by Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung and USAID Acting Director Bradley Bessire in Hanoi on October 13.

Under the MoU, the USAID will also help the Vietnamese side further develop the national public service portal, an electric platform connecting the Government with people and enterprises.

The document reflects the two sides’ efforts, strong commitments and wishes for cooperation in e-Government building and administrative reforms, Dung said.

He expressed his hope that the Office will receive more support from the US Embassy and the USAID in Vietnam in implementing the agency’s programmes and projects in the country, the MoU, and the project on intensifying reform and raising connectivity capacity of small-and medium-sized enterprises in particular.

According to the Minister-Chairman, the Government has cut 3,893 out of 6,191 business conditions and 30 out of 120 administrative procedures relating to thematic inspections.

The Government has issued regulations on administrative reforms online and a programme on reducing and streamlining regulations on business activities for the 2020-2025 period, he added.

US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink described the MoU as demonstration of the close cooperation between Vietnam and the US, saying it has consolidated the US’s commitments to supporting Vietnam’s efforts in modernisation of public administration, administrative reforms and e-Government development.

The USAID’s assistance is expected to open up new opportunities for e-Government and progress in Vietnam in the next two years, he said.

Through the partnership, the two sides will push ahead with online public services, thus enhancing transparency and efficiency, and helping Vietnam overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, the ambassador added./.VNA