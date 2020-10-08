Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam asserts consistency in protecting and promoting human rights

11/10/2020    23:58 GMT+7

On October 7 at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, the United Nations Human Rights Council ended its 45th regular session.

The session held 36 meetings, including eight general discussions, three thematic meetings, and one urgent discussion on many human rights issues such as cooperation with the UN and the UN mechanism in the field of human rights, development rights, human rights of migrants, terrorism and human rights, and human rights situation in some countries.

The session had many notable developments, including an urgent meeting on human rights violations in Belarus. The meeting attracted the attention of countries and international organizations, with the participation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif.

Vietnamese Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai

At the end of the meeting, on the basis of Germany's submission on behalf of the EU, the UNHRC discussed and approved the Resolution "The situation of human rights in Belarus in the period before and after the presidential election".

The resolution requires the High Commissioner of Human Rights to closely monitor the human rights situation in Belarus; update the situation and recommendations for UNHRC in 2020 and report to UNHRC with a comprehensive written report on the human rights situation in Belarus during the dialogue session to be held within the framework of Session 46 of UNHRC (scheduled in March 2021).

The Vietnamese delegation led by Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, the head of the Permanent Mission to the United Nations, the World Trade Organization (WTO) and other international organizations in Geneva participated actively at the Session.

The delegation attended and spoke at eight meetings, notably at the dialogue about the updated report of the High Commissioner of Human Rights on the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic on human rights, the discussion on development rights, and the discussion on gender equality...

 

Vietnam committed to protecting and promoting human rights in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, supporting international cooperation and a multilateral approach to effective response to pandemic and post-pandemic recovery, respecting socio-economic stabilization policies, and measures to minimize the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the right to live, the right to health care and livelihood of the Vietnamese people, especially the rights of vulnerable groups.

Regarding the issues raised at the meeting related to Vietnam, the Vietnamese delegation affirmed that Vietnam’s consistent policy in the protection and promotion of human rights has achieved great achievements, winning international trust and praise. Vietnam also emphasized protection and promotion of human rights has been implemented well and brought about with maximum efficiency through dialogue and cooperation.

The Vietnamese delegation also actively participated in making comments to the draft of documents and co-sponsored a number of Resolutions passed by the UNHRC at this session, including resolutions on development rights, technical cooperation and capacity building ...

On behalf of ASEAN, the Vietnamese delegation made a joint speech at some key discussions on development rights, gender equality, dialogue with special rapporteur on human rights situation in Myanmar, and dialogue with the special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Cambodia ...

T. Nam

 
 

