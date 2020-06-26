Vietnam backs Afghan-led peace process

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations, reaffirmed Vietnam’s backing for Afghan-led peace process and called for parties involved to promote the implementation of the peace process.

Afghanistan's security force in Kabul

Addressing the UN Security Council’s June 25 briefing on the Afghanistan situation, Ambassador Quy stressed the importance of maintaining the implementation of the council’s Resolution 2513 supporting the February 29 Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan.

He voiced concern over attacks by Taliban and terrorists, while calling for efforts to improve the security situation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change impact in Afghanistan.

The diplomat also expressed his hope for active engagement of women in the peace process, while emphasising the importance of fostering reconstruction, protecting the rights of vulnerable groups and stepping up crime and drug prevention efforts.

During the event, participants criticised attacks targeting civilians, called on related parties to soon begin the peace negotiation process, including promoting the participant of women, and reaffirmed their backing for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

The Afghanistan situation continues developing complicatedly in recent years, regardless of the February 29 agreement signed between the US and Taliban. According to the UNAMA, conflict in Afghanistan is one of the most deadly conflicts in the world with over 10,000 killed and injured in 2019 and nearly 2,000 since the beginning of this year. Meanwhile, as of June 25, Afghanistan recorded 31,375 COVID-19 cases, including 535 deaths./.VNA