Vietnam calls for int’l cooperation among youth at UNSC meeting

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, has called for strengthened international cooperation among the youth and the promotion of the role of regional organisations in this field.

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations

Addressing the UN Security Council’s videoconference on the Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Youth, Peace and Security on April 27, Ambassador Quy reasserted the importance of the Youth, Peace and Security agenda, adding that Vietnam supports its effective implementation.

He urged more efforts to increase the common perception on the role of youths, especially female youths; carry out the UN Youth Strategy comprehensively with a focus on educating and promoting the values of peace, gentleness and tolerance to create a firm foundation for the success of initiatives related to conflict prevention and national reconciliation.

The Vietnamese official called for strengthened international cooperation in youth and promotion of the role of regional organisations, including sharing ASEAN’s experience in establishing cooperation mechanisms on youth and organising annual dialogues between leaders of ASEAN member states and youths.

Speaking at the meeting, UN Secretary-General António Guterrres reviewed the five-year implementation of the UN Agenda on Youth, Peace and Security, especially in intensifying the pioneering role of young people in preventing and solving conflicts, building peace and dealing with global issues such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He pointed out many challenges that limit the engagement of youths. One in every four youths is affected by violence or conflict, he said, adding that one in every five is not in education, training or employment.

He stressed the need to invest in young people’s participation, organisation and initiatives and increase their capacity to implement the Sustainable Development Goals, and called for more contributions to the Peacebuilding Fund.

Participants called on countries to create conditions for young people to take part in the peace process and intensify coordination between youths, Government agencies and social organisations in implementing the UN Agenda./. VNA