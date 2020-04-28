Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam calls for int’l cooperation among youth at UNSC meeting

 
 
28/04/2020    11:06 GMT+7

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, has called for strengthened international cooperation among the youth and the promotion of the role of regional organisations in this field.

Vietnam calls for int’l cooperation among youth at UNSC meeting hinh anh 1

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations 

Addressing the UN Security Council’s videoconference on the Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Youth, Peace and Security on April 27, Ambassador Quy reasserted the importance of the Youth, Peace and Security agenda, adding that Vietnam supports its effective implementation.

He urged more efforts to increase the common perception on the role of youths, especially female youths; carry out the UN Youth Strategy comprehensively with a focus on educating and promoting the values of peace, gentleness and tolerance to create a firm foundation for the success of initiatives related to conflict prevention and national reconciliation.

The Vietnamese official called for strengthened international cooperation in youth and promotion of the role of regional organisations, including sharing ASEAN’s experience in establishing cooperation mechanisms on youth and organising annual dialogues between leaders of ASEAN member states and youths.

 

Speaking at the meeting, UN Secretary-General António Guterrres reviewed the five-year implementation of the UN Agenda on Youth, Peace and Security, especially in intensifying the pioneering role of young people in preventing and solving conflicts, building peace and dealing with global issues such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He pointed out many challenges that limit the engagement of youths. One in every four youths is affected by violence or conflict, he said, adding that one in every five is not in education, training or employment.

He stressed the need to invest in young people’s participation, organisation and initiatives and increase their capacity to implement the Sustainable Development Goals, and called for more contributions to the Peacebuilding Fund.

Participants called on countries to create conditions for young people to take part in the peace process and intensify coordination between youths, Government agencies and social organisations in implementing the UN Agenda./. VNA

 
 

COVID-19: Vietnam prioritises citizen protection
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam is giving priority to citizen protection despite an array of difficulties caused by COVID-19, Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the State Committee on Oversease Vietnamese Affairs Dang Minh Khoi affirmed in a recent interview to VNA.

EU Ambassador voices concern over unilateral actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  10 giờ trước 

The EU is committed to the legal order for the seas and oceans based upon international law, maritime security and cooperation, and the freedom of navigation and overflight, in the interest of all states, EU Ambassador to ASEAN Igor Driesmans said.

Foreign experts call China’s actions in East Sea breaches of international law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  10 giờ trước 

Foreign experts have condemned China’s recent actions in the East Sea, saying its moves have escalated tensions in the region and infringed upon international law.

Leader stresses critical issues in personnel preparations for 13th National Party Congress
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong recently wrote an article that highlights some issues that need special attention in the personnel preparation for the approaching 13th National Party Congress.

HCM City economy hit by pandemic, things to worsen, warns Party chief
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

HCM City’s economic growth in the first quarter was only 0.4 percentage points higher than in the same period last year, Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of its People’s Committee, told an online meeting on Friday.

EU Ambassador voices concern over unilateral actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  27/04/2020 

The EU is committed to the legal order for the seas and oceans based upon international law, maritime security and cooperation, as well as the freedom of navigation and overflight, in the interest of all states, 

Vietnam attends UNSC’s video conference on Darfur situation
POLITICSicon  26/04/2020 

Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has attended a video conference on Darfur situation in Sudan and operation of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation

Restart the economy, while keeping clear of COVID-19: PM's Decree 19
POLITICSicon  26/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Saturday issued a new set of guidelines on measures to keep the country clear of COVID-19 while its economy restarts after strict social distancing measures were relaxed.

Experts: China’s acts in East Sea increase regional tensions
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  25/04/2020 

Dr. Le Hong Hiep from the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore has said China’s recent acts in the East Sea has made the regional situation more tense and uncertain, thus hindering negotiations on a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

UNSC discusses Kosovo mission’s operation
POLITICSicon  25/04/2020 

The United Nations Security Council on April 24 held an online meeting, discussing the operation of the UN Interim Administrative Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).

VN backs two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict
POLITICSicon  25/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance of supporting efforts to achieve a fair, comprehensive and long-term solution to the Palestinian issue,

US condemns China's recent actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  25/04/2020 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on April 23 criticised recent actions of China in the East Sea, including its announcement of establishing “Xisha district” (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and “Nansha district” (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago).

Israeli ambassador hails Vietnam’s achievements in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar highly appreciated Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19 during an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on April 22.

NA Standing Committee debates draft resolution on development in Da Nang
POLITICSicon  25/04/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee discussed a draft resolution on developing the central city of Da Nang to 2030 and vision to 2045 at its 44th session on April 24.

Vietnam backs two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance of supporting efforts to achieve a fair, comprehensive and long-term solution to the Palestinian issue,

China’s notes at UN inconsistent with int’l law: Deputy spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  24/04/2020 

China’s circulation of a number of diplomatic notes at the United Nations (UN) that raise unreasonable sovereignty claims over Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos as well as maritime claims in the East Sea

ASEAN 2020: Vietnam vows to partner with others to fight COVID-19
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on April 23 affirmed that Vietnam will enhance its cooperation with other countries, including the US, as well as the WHO and the international community in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN actively contributes to maintaining regional, world peace, stability, cooperation and development
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Vietnam well performed its role as the UN Security Council (UNSC) President in January, actively contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large.

Foreign Ministry: Press freedom ranking for Vietnam untrustworthy, unpersuasive
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Ngo Toan Thang on April 23 said that the 2019 World Press Freedom Index from Reporters Without Borders (RSF) that ranks Vietnam in 176th place out of the 180 countries is untrustworthy and unpersuasive.

Vietnam – China fisheries inspection trip arrives at success
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

The Vietnam – China fisheries inspection trip in the Gulf of Tonkin, the first of its kind this year, successfully wrapped up on April 23, as part of a plan to extend the bilateral fisheries cooperation agreement.

