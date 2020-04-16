Vietnam condemns use of chemical weapons: ambassador

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, on April 15 reiterated Vietnam’s viewpoints on condemning all use of chemical weapons.

He made the remarks while speaking at the UN Security Council’s online meeting on chemical weapons in Syria. The monthly meeting on the issue was convened on the basis of the council’s Resolution 2118 adopted in 2013.

Quy also stressed the significance of the full implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, and Vietnam’s support for activities of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in line with the convention.

UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu provided information about the regular report of the OPCW Director General, from February 24 to March 23, on activities and cooperation between the organisation and Syria.

According to the report, OPCW has suspended all of its on-site activities due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic./.VNA