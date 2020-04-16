Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam condemns use of chemical weapons: ambassador

 
 
16/04/2020    14:52 GMT+7

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, on April 15 reiterated Vietnam’s viewpoints on condemning all use of chemical weapons.

He made the remarks while speaking at the UN Security Council’s online meeting on chemical weapons in Syria. The monthly meeting on the issue was convened on the basis of the council’s Resolution 2118 adopted in 2013.

Quy also stressed the significance of the full implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, and Vietnam’s support for activities of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in line with the convention.

 

UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu provided information about the regular report of the OPCW Director General, from February 24 to March 23, on activities and cooperation between the organisation and Syria.

According to the report, OPCW has suspended all of its on-site activities due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Social distancing should be lifted gradually, prudently: PM
Social distancing should be lifted gradually, prudently: PM
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Social distancing measures need to be lifted in a gradual and prudent manner that suits each locality’s situation so as to achieve the dual target of effectively controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring socio-economic development.

South Korea election: Ruling party wins amid coronavirus outbreak
South Korea election: Ruling party wins amid coronavirus outbreak
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

President Moon Jae-in's party won a decisive victory in an election held under tight virus controls.

Coronavirus: Trump says peak is passed and US to reopen soon
Coronavirus: Trump says peak is passed and US to reopen soon
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

"We'll be the comeback kids," the president says, predicting some states will reopen this month.

Expert: Vietnam actively promotes regional cooperation in combating COVID-19
Expert: Vietnam actively promotes regional cooperation in combating COVID-19
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

As ASEAN Chair in 2020, Vietnam has played an active role in leading joint efforts between regional countries to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hoang Thi Ha from the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore.

Vietnamese, Swedish PMs hold phone talks over COVID-19, bilateral relations
Vietnamese, Swedish PMs hold phone talks over COVID-19, bilateral relations
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Swedish counterpart Stefan Löfven discussed cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and enhancing the two countries’ relations during phone talks on April 15.

Coronavirus: Trump's WHO de-funding 'as dangerous as it sounds'
Coronavirus: Trump's WHO de-funding 'as dangerous as it sounds'
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

Bill Gates, a major donor to the global health agency, is among critics of Donald Trump's funding cut.

Vietnam urges relevant countries to strictly observe UNCLOS
Vietnam urges relevant countries to strictly observe UNCLOS
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam urged relevant countries to strictly abide by the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS).

Japan underlines need for information sharing to fight COVID-19
Japan underlines need for information sharing to fight COVID-19
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira said on April 15 that sharing information and knowledge in a free, transparent and speedy manner is of utmost importance and a prerequisite for regional cooperation in response to COVID-19.

Chinese expert lauds Vietnam’s role in organising ASEAN, ASEAN+3 summits on COVID-19
Chinese expert lauds Vietnam’s role in organising ASEAN, ASEAN+3 summits on COVID-19
POLITICSicon  15/04/2020 

Vietnam, in its capacity as ASEAN Chair 2020, has played a significant role in initiating, organising and accelerating the online Special ASEAN+3 Summit on COVID-19 on April 14,

Cooperation between ASEAN and East Asian nations is key to COVID-19 combat
Cooperation between ASEAN and East Asian nations is key to COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  15/04/2020 

Cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and East Asian countries is the key to containing and putting an end to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the press on April 14. ​

ASEAN+3 countries cooperate in battle against COVID-19
ASEAN+3 countries cooperate in battle against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  15/04/2020 

Leaders attending the online Special ASEAN+3 Summit on COVID-19 response, chaired by Vietnam on Tuesday, shared experience and discussed concrete measures to stamp out the pandemic.

Coronavirus: US to halt funding to WHO, says Trump
Coronavirus: US to halt funding to WHO, says Trump
POLITICSicon  15/04/2020 

The World Health Organization "failed in its basic duty" over coronavirus, Donald Trump says.

Vietnam lauds implementation of peace agreement in Colombia
Vietnam lauds implementation of peace agreement in Colombia
POLITICSicon  15/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN, has appreciated the positive results of a peace agreement in Colombia and believed that this will contribute to ensuring security and safety for people in the country.

Vietnamese PM talks on outcomes of Special ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Summits on COVID-19
Vietnamese PM talks on outcomes of Special ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Summits on COVID-19
POLITICSicon  14/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc granted an interview on the outcomes of the Special ASEAN and ASEAN+3 Summits on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

ASEAN chief hails Vietnam’s leadership in regional response to COVID-19
ASEAN chief hails Vietnam’s leadership in regional response to COVID-19
POLITICSicon  14/04/2020 

Vietnam has demonstrated its strong leadership in spearheading a collective regional response to COVID-19, said Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Dato Lim Jock Hoi.

Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan steel themselves for COVID-19 fight
Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan steel themselves for COVID-19 fight
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  15/04/2020 

As war-ravaged South Sudan confirmed its first case of COVID-19 last week, medical officers of Vietnam’s second level-2 field hospital stand ready to join the fight against the pandemic while undertaking their UN peacekeeping mission in the country.

Declaration of Special ASEAN Summit on Coronavirus Disease 2019
Declaration of Special ASEAN Summit on Coronavirus Disease 2019
POLITICSicon  14/04/2020 

The Special ASEAN Summit via video conference on April 14, 2020 has issued a declaration. The following is the full text of the declaration.

Coronavirus: Trump feuds with governors over authority
Coronavirus: Trump feuds with governors over authority
POLITICSicon  15/04/2020 

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the president was "spoiling for a fight".

PM Narendra Modi says India will extend coronavirus lockdown until 3 May
PM Narendra Modi says India will extend coronavirus lockdown until 3 May
POLITICSicon  15/04/2020 

PM Narendra Modi says the coronavirus lockdown will continue for nearly three more weeks.

Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 in pictures
Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 in pictures
POLITICSicon  14/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of ASEAN 2020, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 in Hanoi on April 14 morning.

Latest news

