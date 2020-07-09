Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam urges commitments at Berlin Conference on Libya to be promoted

09/07/2020    10:57 GMT+7

Vietnam called for the implementation of commitments made at the Berlin Conference on Libya last January to be promoted at an online meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on July 8.

Aside from UNSC members, this event was also attended by representatives of Libya, its neighbouring countries, and the nations and regional organisations present at the Berlin Conference.

In his remarks, UN Secretary-General António Guterres voiced concerns about the alarming military build-up with foreign interference reaching unprecedented levels in Libya. He also condemned attacks on civilians and civilian facilities, including 21 attacks on medical facilities since the year’s beginning.

He repeated countries’ pledge to promote a peaceful solution to the conflict in Libya and urged relevant parties in this country to immediately cease fighting, resume negotiations and ensure full humanitarian access amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Secretary-General noted he directly liaised with leaders of parties in Libya to promote these issues, stressing that the relevant sides in Libya and UN member states have the responsibility for fully implementing the UNSC arms embargo on Libya.

At the meeting, countries and regional organisations also expressed their concerns about the Libya conflict amid COVID-19, called for peace talks to be resumed with the help of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), and underlined the importance of ending foreign interference and fully adhering to the UNSC arms embargo.

Foreign Minister of Germany, which holds the UNSC Presidency in July, Heiko Maas suggested a demilitarised zone be created around Sirte city in the context that a long-term ceasefire agreement has yet to be reached.

Some countries stressed the necessity to deal with violations of the international human rights and humanitarian laws in Libya.

Meanwhile, a Libyan representative reaffirmed that the existing administration in Libya – the Government of National Accord – is the sole legitimate government of the country, asking the international community and the UNSC to take more concrete actions to promote conflict settlement.

 

For his part, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, reiterated the importance of promoting the commitments made at the Berlin Conference on Libya, which were supported by UNSC Resolution 2510.

He urged relevant parties in this country to immediately stop fighting and return to the peace talks encompassing political, military and economic strands.

Quy also recognised efforts by the UN, the UNSMIL, neighbouring countries of Libya and regional organisations in promoting peace in this nation, while emphasising the significance of complying with the UNSC arms embargo on Libya.

The diplomat renewed Vietnam’s support for UNSMIL activities and shared the view on the need to appoint a new Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya to replace Ghassan Salamé, who resigned in early March.

The Libya conflict remains one of the fiercest armed conflicts in the world at present despite a worldwide ceasefire appeal by the UN Secretary-General in the face of COVID-19.

According to the UNSMIL, civilian casualties from the conflict in Libya surpassed 300 in the first half of 2020, up 172 percent from the same period last year. More than 400,000 people have also made homeless since April 2019.

Meanwhile, Libya recorded 1,182 infections of COVID-19, including 35 deaths, as of July 8./.VNA

 
 

Two local officials given disciplinary measures for wrongdoings: Party Secretariat
Two local officials given disciplinary measures for wrongdoings: Party Secretariat
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee on Tuesday decided to issue disciplinary measures against two senior officials for serious violations in financial management and lifestyle. 

Hanoi People’s Council approves resolutions on land, development
Hanoi People’s Council approves resolutions on land, development
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People’s Council on Tuesday approved resolutions on projects on land reclamation in 2020 and on revising the land use plan in 2020.

Vietnam, US boost defence ties
Vietnam, US boost defence ties
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Vietnam- US comprehensive partnership has flourished in all spheres over the past years, including security and national defence.

Vietnam joins UNSC open debate on peace operation, human rights
Vietnam joins UNSC open debate on peace operation, human rights
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Head of Vietnam's Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy highlighted the basic principles of peacekeeping operations and the primary role of host countries in protecting and promoting human rights

Vietnam stresses co-operation against pandemic at ADSOM+
Vietnam stresses co-operation against pandemic at ADSOM+
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam hopes countries will co-operate to successfully implement ASEAN military and defence activities amidst the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam prioritises child right protection: ambassador
Vietnam prioritises child right protection: ambassador
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

Vietnam always pays attention to and prioritises protecting children's rights in armed conflicts, said Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Vietnamese delegation in Geneva.

Prime Minister names acting Minister of Health
Prime Minister names acting Minister of Health
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision promoting Permanent Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long to acting Minister of the health ministry.

Coronavirus: Trump moves to pull US out of World Health Organization
Coronavirus: Trump moves to pull US out of World Health Organization
POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

President Donald Trump has formally moved to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Vietnam expands defence cooperation with RoK, India
Vietnam expands defence cooperation with RoK, India
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, on July 6 held phone talks with his RoK and Indian counterparts Park Jae-min and Ajay Kumar.

Japan thanks Vietnam for assisting military aircraft in trouble
Japan thanks Vietnam for assisting military aircraft in trouble
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam, on behalf of the Japanese Government, expressed gratitude to Vietnam for its assistance in repairing and refueling a P-3C plane from the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force in the past two months.

Kazakhstan Ambassador calls for deeper cooperation with Vietnam
Kazakhstan Ambassador calls for deeper cooperation with Vietnam
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

Although bilateral trade between Vietnam and Kazakhstan has increased considerably over the past three years, it hasn’t met the two countries’ potential, said Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam, Yerlan Baizhanov.

Vietnam joins UNSC’s discussion on Central Asia’s centre for preventive diplomacy
Vietnam joins UNSC’s discussion on Central Asia’s centre for preventive diplomacy
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy on July 6 expressed his expectation that the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) will further assist the regional states in responding to the COVID-19 and combating terrorism.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hold talks with Lao counterpart
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hold talks with Lao counterpart
POLITICSicon  06/07/2020 

Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith started a visit to Vietnam on July 5 at the invitation of the host PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Cambodia postpones ASEM 13 to mid-2021 due to COVID-19
Cambodia postpones ASEM 13 to mid-2021 due to COVID-19
POLITICSicon  06/07/2020 

Cambodia, the host of the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting Summit (ASEM 13), has decided to postpone the meeting, initially scheduled for November 16 – 17 in Phnom Penh, to mid-2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus in Singapore: Election campaigning without the handshakes
Coronavirus in Singapore: Election campaigning without the handshakes
POLITICSicon  06/07/2020 

Wooing the public typically involves lots of physical interaction, but this vote's a little different.

Vietnam undertakes Chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Bern
Vietnam undertakes Chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Bern
POLITICSicon  05/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan assumed the Chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Bern (ACB) during an online meeting in Bern on July 2, the first of the committee since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in Switzerland on February 25.

Vietnam, Russia boost bilateral defence cooperation
Vietnam, Russia boost bilateral defence cooperation
POLITICSicon  05/07/2020 

Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh had an online discussion on July 3 with his Russian counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. A.V. Fomin, 

Lifetime employment for public employees in VN abolished from July 1
Lifetime employment for public employees in VN abolished from July 1
POLITICSicon  04/07/2020 

The amended and supplemented Law on Cadres and Civil Servants and the revised Law on Public Employees took effect from July 1, with the lifetime employment policy for State employees eliminated.

US Defence Department voices concern about China’s military drills in East Sea
US Defence Department voices concern about China’s military drills in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/07/2020 

The US Department of Defence on July 2 voiced its concern about China’s decision to conduct military exercises around the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago in the East Sea on July 1-5.

Philippines criticises Chinese military drills in East Sea
Philippines criticises Chinese military drills in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/07/2020 

Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has raised alarm over China's holding of military exercises in the East Sea, saying the move could create tension in the region and impact Beijing’s relationship with its neighbours.

