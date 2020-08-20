Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/08/2020 13:37:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN urges ensured security to promote political solutions in Syria, peaceful dialogue to restore stability in Mali

20/08/2020    11:23 GMT+7

The UN Security Council yesterday held a videoconference on the political situation in Syria during which the Vietnamese representative stressed the need to ensure security to promote political solutions in the country

in line with the UNSC’s Resolution 2254.

Vietnam urges ensured security to promote political solutions in Syria hinh anh 1

Participants in the UNSC videoconference on the political situation in Syria on August 19 (Photo: VNA)

At the monthly meeting, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said preparations are being made to convene the third session of the Small Body of the Syrian-owned, Syrian-led, UN-facilitated Constitutional Committee in Geneva, Switzerland, on August 24.

After a nine-month hiatus, caused by differences over the agenda until March this year and then by COVID-19 restrictions, the Constitutional Committee meets on the basis of an agreement between the government and the opposition that guides its work, he noted, affirming that he will make efforts to encourage all committee members to come to Geneva ready to engage in earnest on the substance amid millions of Syrians continuing to face immense suffering.

According to Pedersen, the calm brought about by Russian and Turkish efforts in the country’s northwest continues to largely hold.

However, he also voiced concern over complex security developments in this region, including terrorist groups’ growing activities and hampering of joint Russian-Turkish patrols in Idlib. The worrying situation has also been seen in the northeast of Syria, where an improvised explosive device attack killed a Russian General in Deir-ez-Zor on August 18 and an altercation between Syrian Government and US forces was reported earlier this week.

Besides, the special envoy expressed concern over the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in Syria as the number of infections is growing, already reaching 2,114.

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, underlined the need to ensure security to promote political solutions in line with the UNSC’s Resolution 2254.

He called on members of the Constitutional Committee to take part in negotiations with a goodwill and constructive spirit, considering the resumption of talks after a long hiatus as an important milestone to boost the comprehensive political process in Syria.

The diplomat also appealed to the international community to increase support for Syria, especially in the face of socio-economic challenges and severe impacts of COVID-19.

 

Instability and conflict in Syria are now in their tenth year, causing one of the most serious humanitarian crises in history with hundreds of thousands of casualties and millions made homeless and seeking refuge.

The Constitutional Committee was founded in September 2019 with a view to stepping up negotiations on the revision of Syria’s Constitution between the country’s government and the opposition on the basis of the political process outlined in the UNSC’s Resolution 2254.

Vietnam calls for peaceful dialogue to restore stability in Mali

Vietnam supports efforts made by the United Nations (UN), the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the international community in promoting dialogue to achieve peaceful solutions between stakeholders, bringing the situation in Mali back to normal, said a Vietnamese diplomat.

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, made the statement at a video meeting held by the UN Security Council (UNSC) on August 19 to discuss the recent developments in Mali.

Quy expressed his deep concern about the situation in Mali, and urged related parties to restrain and avoid use of force and foster dialogue to seek peaceful political solutions in line with the Constitution and laws of Mali in a bid to restore stability and social order in the country.

In a report delivered at the meeting, Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Jean-Pierre Lacroix said that the recent security instability in Mali has been rooted in the political uncertainty in the country over the past months.

He called on all stakeholders to refrain from using violence and guarantee the rights of all people in the African country.

Representatives from UNSC member nations highlighted the importance of restoring the constitutional order and complying with the 2015 Peace Accord, and applauded the efforts of the UN, leaders of ECOWAS and AU, especially the mediation role of ECOWAS, to promote stability in Mali.

In the afternoon of the same day, the UNSC issued a Press Statement, emphasising the need to resolve the crisis in Mali through dialogue and early restore the rule of laws towards restoring the constitutional order. It also reaffirms support for the efforts of ECOWAS, AU and the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
National Reporting Platform launched
National Reporting Platform launched
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

The National Reporting Platform was launched at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 19.

Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN’s developments: official
Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN’s developments: official
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam has always been an active and responsible member of ASEAN over the past 25 years since it joined the regional bloc, as well as made significant contributions to its development, especially in crucial moments.

National Reporting Platform a highlight in e-Government efforts: minister
National Reporting Platform a highlight in e-Government efforts: minister
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

Minister and Government Office Chairman Mai Tien Dung talks to local media regarding the Government’s push towards digital documents and communications ahead of the launch of the National Report Platform.

Vietnam supports three-point peace plan for Yemen
Vietnam supports three-point peace plan for Yemen
POLITICSicon  19/08/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, affirmed support for the three-point peace plan submitted by the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen at a video meeting of the UN Security Council on August 18.

August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
POLITICSicon  19/08/2020 

Success of the August Revolution in 1945 was the first Victory of Vietnam since the country was led by the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Ten more officers assigned to join UN peacekeeping operation
Ten more officers assigned to join UN peacekeeping operation
POLITICSicon  19/08/2020 

The Defence Ministry held a ceremony in Hanoi yesterday to hand over the President’s decision to assign 10 officers to join the UN peacekeeping operation at the UN headquarters, the Central African Republic and South Sudan.

Vietnam requests Malaysia to investigate Vietnamese fisherman’s death
Vietnam requests Malaysia to investigate Vietnamese fisherman’s death
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contacted the Malaysian Embassy in Hanoi and expressed deep concern over Malaysian law enforcement forces’ chasing of Vietnamese fishing

Time to eliminate the household registration book: NA deputies
Time to eliminate the household registration book: NA deputies
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

The insistence of National Assembly deputies on removing the household registration system, or ho khau, as it is called by Vietnamese, shows their great determination to remove the paper that is limiting civil rights.

Two high-ranking military officers disciplined
Two high-ranking military officers disciplined
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued disciplinary measures against Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Thanh, Lt. Gen. Tran Xuan Ninh, former Commander and Vice Commander of Army Corps 4, at its recent 47th session.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends 13th summit of world’s NA female heads
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends 13th summit of world’s NA female heads
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended an online summit of the world’s NA female heads held on August 17 under the theme of women’s leadership at NAs in the time of COVID-19 and post-pandemic recovery.

Gov’t Inspectorate asks PM to review responsibilities of Ninh Thuan province’s chairman
Gov’t Inspectorate asks PM to review responsibilities of Ninh Thuan province’s chairman
POLITICSicon  17/08/2020 

The Government Inspectorate has proposed to the Prime Minister to review the responsibilities of the Chairman and Vice Chairmen of the Ninh Thuan People's Committee in connection with mistakes in land management and construction investment.

Ministry of Public Security awarded first-class Military Exploit Order
Ministry of Public Security awarded first-class Military Exploit Order
POLITICSicon  17/08/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security was awarded a first-class Military Exploit Order at a ceremony held in Hanoi on August 16.

Stepping towards the future of e-governing
Stepping towards the future of e-governing
POLITICSicon  16/08/2020 

The Vietnamese government is trying to build up an effective e-government to bring more benefits to both public and enterprises. 

Remembering an experienced military commander and caring Party chief
Remembering an experienced military commander and caring Party chief
POLITICSicon  16/08/2020 

Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Kha Phieu once said: “Although I have retired, it does not mean I just eat and take a rest. 

Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu
Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  15/08/2020 

 Memorial services for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu were held in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and his home province of Thanh Hoa on August 15 afternoon.

National flags flown at half-mast to mourn former Party leader Le Kha Phieu
National flags flown at half-mast to mourn former Party leader Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  15/08/2020 

The national flags were lowered to half-staff at public buildings in Hanoi from 6 am on August 14 as the country mourns the passing away of former former Party leader Le Kha Phieu.

Cambodia honours late Vietnamese Ambassador
Cambodia honours late Vietnamese Ambassador
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  15/08/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia held a ceremony on August 14 to receive the Cambodian government’s Royal Order of Mahasena – Grand Officer to late Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Ngo Dien (1921-2004).

National mourning held for former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
National mourning held for former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

The respect-paying ceremony for former General Secretary of the Party Central Committee Le Kha Phieu started at 8am, August 14 at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi, Thong Nhat Hall in HCM City and 25B Hall in Thanh Hoa.

Rong Village and unforgettable memories about former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
Rong Village and unforgettable memories about former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

Houses have put up national flags. Incense sticks have been quietly lit on ancestral altars. Rong Village’s people are grieving after hearing about the passing of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu.

41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly website, mobile app, identity programme launched
41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly website, mobile app, identity programme launched
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

National Assembly Chairwoman and Chair of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a ceremony on Thursday

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 