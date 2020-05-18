AI technology identifies people wearing masks

The system of facial recognition which identifies people with masks created by VinAI has sparked duscussion in the scientists’ community.

The state-of-the-art technology developed by Vietnamese VinAI’s engineers has been described as an outstanding achievement.

Bui Hai Hung, director of VinAI Institute





The technology is extremely useful in Vietnam, where people often wear face masks, not only in Covid-19, but in their daily life, especially on motorcycles.



In recent years, one-touch technology using fingerprints has been applied widely with an aim to simplify and strengthen security for transactions.



However, the world has gone further with contactless technology which is getting more common and will become a new habit of people after Covid-19.

The outstanding features of the technology developed by VinAi lie in algorithms and the higher accuracy and stability than other technologies now available. Regarding commercial development, the technology would be applied first on Vsmart smartphone products.

No one has developed masked face recognition technology and commercialized it successfully.



Bui Hai Hung, director of VinAI Institute, said the technology can be applied in many aspects of life.

It helps recognize smartphone users quickly and in a simple way, thus shortening the authentication process. Meanwhile, at offices, enterprises and organizations, the technology ensures quick, accurate control over personnel.



Vietnam and other developing countries are considered lagging far behind the world. That is why Vingroup decided to establish VinAI: adding Vietnam onto the map of AI (artificial intelligence) developers.



After one year of development, VinAI has overcome initial difficulties and has been focusing on three major things – carrying out basic research on AI, applying AI and transferring AI technologies, and training young AI talents.



In terms of AI research, the institute wants to have work of international stature and it has gained initial success.

A series of articles either researched by VinAI or implemented in collaboration with leading institutions around the world have been published and accepted at conferences. The articles are in three main areas: machine learning, computer vision and natural language processing.



Just within one year, VinAI successfully invited 70 leading experts from the best AI research establishments in other countries. The goal of VinAI is creating ‘Make in Vietnam’ products of international stature.



VinAI was estbalished in April 2019 by Vingroup, a conglomerate that operates in many business fields from IT, real estate to manufacturing and retail. The institute focuses on AI with the goal of elevating Vietnam’s role in the AI world.

