Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/05/2020 02:15:49 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

AI technology identifies people wearing masks

 
 
19/05/2020    18:36 GMT+7

The system of facial recognition which identifies people with masks created by VinAI has sparked duscussion in the scientists’ community.

The state-of-the-art technology developed by Vietnamese VinAI’s engineers has been described as an outstanding achievement.

AI technology identifies people wearing masks

Bui Hai Hung, director of VinAI Institute



The technology is extremely useful in Vietnam, where people often wear face masks, not only in Covid-19, but in their daily life, especially on motorcycles.

In recent years, one-touch technology using fingerprints has been applied widely with an aim to simplify and strengthen security for transactions.

However, the world has gone further with contactless technology which is getting more common and will become a new habit of people after Covid-19.

The outstanding features of the technology developed by VinAi lie in algorithms and the higher accuracy and stability than other technologies now available. Regarding commercial development, the technology would be applied first on Vsmart smartphone products.

No one has developed masked face recognition technology and commercialized it successfully.

 


Bui Hai Hung, director of VinAI Institute, said the technology can be applied in many aspects of life.

It helps recognize smartphone users quickly and in a simple way, thus shortening the authentication process. Meanwhile, at offices, enterprises and organizations, the technology ensures quick, accurate control over personnel.

The outstanding features of the technology developed by VinAi lie in algorithms and the higher accuracy and stability than other technologies now available. Regarding commercial development, the technology would be applied first on Vsmart smartphone products.

Vietnam and other developing countries are considered lagging far behind the world. That is why Vingroup decided to establish VinAI: adding Vietnam onto the map of AI (artificial intelligence) developers.

After one year of development, VinAI has overcome initial difficulties and has been focusing on three major things – carrying out basic research on AI, applying AI and transferring AI technologies, and training young AI talents.

In terms of AI research, the institute wants to have work of international stature and it has gained initial success.

A series of articles either researched by VinAI or implemented in collaboration with leading institutions around the world have been published and accepted at conferences. The articles are in three main areas: machine learning, computer vision and natural language processing.

Just within one year, VinAI successfully invited 70 leading experts from the best AI research establishments in other countries. The goal of VinAI is creating ‘Make in Vietnam’ products of international stature.

VinAI was estbalished in April 2019 by Vingroup, a conglomerate that operates in many business fields from IT, real estate to manufacturing and retail. The institute focuses on AI with the goal of elevating Vietnam’s role in the AI world. 

Thanh Lich

Facial recognition technology used in rice distribution amid COVID-19

Facial recognition technology used in rice distribution amid COVID-19

The National Economics University started distributing rice to people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 16.

Vingroup chairman no longer in world's top 300 billionaires

Vingroup chairman no longer in world's top 300 billionaires

At certain points last year, Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong was among the 200 richest people on the planet, but he has now fallen out of the top 300.  

 
 

Other News

.
State-led approach to boost 5G deployment in Viet Nam: experts
State-led approach to boost 5G deployment in Viet Nam: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

Vietnam’s 5G network is forecast to have a bright future with Government and regulator support while domestic manufacturing of 5G handsets could lower device costs and lend tailwinds to adoption.

Top leader calls for joint efforts in response to natural disasters
Top leader calls for joint efforts in response to natural disasters
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has called on citizens and soldiers nationwide to be united in natural disaster prevention, control and response tasks, 

Son La releases wild loris back into nature
Son La releases wild loris back into nature
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

The Forest Protection Department of Phu Yen district, Son La province coordinated with the authorities of Gia Phu commune to release a loris to the nature on May 15.

Security experts ask internet users to better protect themselves
Security experts ask internet users to better protect themselves
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

Truong Quynh Mai was terrified when she received a phone call saying she had been a victim of fraud in Ha Noi and needed to go to the local police station.

PM urges plans to deal with natural disasters
PM urges plans to deal with natural disasters
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged all sectors and localities to review and formulate response plans for natural disasters and incidents.

First local online meeting platform launched
First local online meeting platform launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/05/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications launched the online meeting platform Zavi at https://zavi.me on May 15, the first of its kind created in Vietnam.

Five sea creatures to be conserved in Ly Son island
Five sea creatures to be conserved in Ly Son island
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/05/2020 

The Management Board of Ly Son Marine Protected Area (MPA) has proposed a gene protection programme for five endangered sea creatures, 

Wildlife traffickers in Ca Mau sentenced to 2-13 years in jail
Wildlife traffickers in Ca Mau sentenced to 2-13 years in jail
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/05/2020 

The People’s Court of the southernmost province of Ca Mau has sentenced a company director to 13 years in prison and a fine of 100 million VND (4,280 USD) for organising trafficking of rare and endangered wildlife.

Three scientists to be honoured with 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award
Three scientists to be honoured with 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/05/2020 

The 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award will be presented to three scientists who have made significant contributions to the country’s science and technology sector.

New study brings hope to infertile couples
New study brings hope to infertile couples
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/05/2020 

Vuong Thi Ngoc Lan, a specialist at the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy, has brought hope to thousands of infertile couples in Vietnam through a study about the efficiency between the transfer of fresh or frozen embryos in women

Preferential programme promotes solar power
Preferential programme promotes solar power
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/05/2020 

The HCM City Power Corporation Corporation under Vietnam Electricity (EVNHCMC) is co-operating with suppliers to carry out preferential programmes to encourage enterprises and individuals in the city to use solar power.

Tech does its part to tackle coronavirus
Tech does its part to tackle coronavirus
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/05/2020 

Nguyen Huy Dung, director-general of the General Department of Information, under the Ministry of Information and Communications, talks on IT application in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Technology tremendously boosts Covid-19 fight in Vietnam
Technology tremendously boosts Covid-19 fight in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/05/2020 

Implementing Direction No.16/CT-TTg by the Prime Minister, several ministries and industries have been applying information technology in their daily operation and administrative procedure handling. 

Natural Reserve in Central Highlands ruined by loggers
Natural Reserve in Central Highlands ruined by loggers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/05/2020 

A large area of forest at the Ea So Natural Reserve in Dak Lak and Gia Lai provinces have been destroyed by illegal logging activities.

Vietnam urged to take prompt action to protect biodiversity
Vietnam urged to take prompt action to protect biodiversity
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/05/2020 

Biodiversity in Vietnam is facing serious challenges, especially in the context of climate change.

Vietnam condemns cyberattacks in all forms: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Vietnam condemns cyberattacks in all forms: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed there is no basis to believe that a group of hackers related to Vietnam attacked some foreign websites to gain information.

With Vsmart phones, Vietnamese-made tech products become popular
With Vsmart phones, Vietnamese-made tech products become popular
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnamese consumers have bought made-in-Vietnam fashion products and other goods but few technology products have been popular until the appearance of V-smartphones.

Vietnam ready to join hands to use Mekong River’s water resources sustainably
Vietnam ready to join hands to use Mekong River’s water resources sustainably
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam hopes and stands ready to join hands with countries along the Mekong River to manage and use its water resources effectively and sustainably, said Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

HCM City air pollution returns as businesses resume
HCM City air pollution returns as businesses resume
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/05/2020 

Air quality in Ho Chi Minh City is predicted to worsen as local construction projects and factories resume operations.

More than 1,000 scrap containers at HCM City port to be re-exported
More than 1,000 scrap containers at HCM City port to be re-exported
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/05/2020 

Authorities in HCM City have requested to re-export nearly 1,100 containers of waste at Cat Lai Port which failed to meet Vietnam’s import requirements.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 