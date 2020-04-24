Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/04/2020 15:06:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese firms warned of Zoom's security risks

 
 
25/04/2020    10:30 GMT+7

The The Vietnam Cyber Emergency Rescue Center (VNCERT) and the Information Security Authority has released a warning about the security vulnerabilities of Zoom, the video conferencing app used since the Covid-19 outbreak.

The agency reported that personal information of more than 500,000 Zoom user accounts has been leaked, including emails, passwords, URLs of meetings and associated passwords.

Vietnamese firms warned of Zoom's security risks



Zoom is the most popular video conferencing software in Vietnam thanks to its bandwidth optimization capability and easy use.

However, the software has a fatal security vulnerability which lies in the poor data encryption and meeting ID scanning.

The flaws, which have existed for a long time, have not been fixed by Zoom’s staff. The vulnerabilities have become even more serious because of the sharp increase in number of users recently.

Many security issues have been discovered since early 2020, but they have not completely fixed by the company.  Singapore has suspended the use of Zoom by teachers.

The The Vietnam Cyber Emergency Rescue Center (VNCERT) and the Information Security Authority has released a warning about the security vulnerabilities of Zoom, the video conferencing app used since the Covid-19 outbreak.
 

The other conferencing apps known in Vietnam include Microsoft Teams, Skype (free version of Teams), Google Hangout, Google Meet, Gotomeeting and Facebook’s Messenger.


These are all foreign apps and the common characteristic of the systems is that they consume large amounts of bandwidth. A good and stable international internet transmission line is needed when using the apps to ensure smooth operation.

In general, the latency, or the ‘lag’ time, must be less than 150ms to be sure that conferences can run smoothly. This is the minimum latency time for meeting participants to feel that images are natural.

However, the international internet connection has had problems because of the breakdown of the AAG (Asia America Gateway) submarine cable. The incident occurred amid high demand for international bandwidth, which has soared during the pandemic.

Participants of online meetings using international internet line regularly suffer lags. The quality of the transmission line is not something that foreign app developers can fix.

To settle this problem, experts say, a conferencing app developed by Vietnamese is needed.

Unlike foreign apps, Vietnamese developed apps will not encounter restrictions in transmission line quality because the cable internet network covers the whole country. However, there is still no Vietnamese app powerful enough to use.

The solutions that Vietnamese firms provide can only satisfy some requirements for organizing internal meetings and conferences of agencies, organizations and businesses.

Experts said now is the golden time for domestic firms to introduce good conferencing apps and regain the domestic market. 

Trong Dat

Staff at many firms work from home

Staff at many firms work from home

Many enterprises, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, have asked staff to work from home.

Coronavirus: New York couples can now tie the knot over Zoom

Coronavirus: New York couples can now tie the knot over Zoom

Governor Andrew Cuomo has said New Yorkers will be allowed to apply for licences and marry online.

 
 

Other News

.
Da Nang to restore national relic sites
Da Nang to restore national relic sites
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Prime Minister has agreed to assign Da Nang city people’s committee to the restoration of the Ngu Hanh Son (Marble Mountains) landscape site – a National Special Relic – in a decision released last week.

Tips to save the Earth
Tips to save the Earth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Earth needs protection every day. Here are a few tips to save the Earth. Some should be done right now, some should be done right after COVID-19 is brought under control.

Long An to build erosion-prevention projects along rivers
Long An to build erosion-prevention projects along rivers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Long An will build erosion prevention projects along rivers to protect locals' properties and safety, the provincial People's Committee has said. 

Vietnam bans cyber attack behaviours in any form
Vietnam bans cyber attack behaviours in any form
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

Vietnam strictly bans all cyber attacks against organisations and individuals in any form, said the Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Spokesman Ngo Toan Thang at the ministry’s regular press conference on April 23.

Wind, solar power projects in Vietnam stall during pandemic period
Wind, solar power projects in Vietnam stall during pandemic period
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

Instead of rushing to build wind and solar power plants as seen a year ago, investors now have no other choice but to wait.

Javan pangolin and Phayre's langur rescued in Binh Dinh
Javan pangolin and Phayre's langur rescued in Binh Dinh
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

People in Binh Dinh Province have handed in two endangered animals to local authorities.

Coronavirus: Australia urges G20 action on wildlife wet markets
Coronavirus: Australia urges G20 action on wildlife wet markets
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

It's thought the Covid-19 outbreak may have begun in a Chinese market that sold wildlife alongside food.

Climate change: World mustn't forget 'deeper emergency'
Climate change: World mustn't forget 'deeper emergency'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

Environmental crises must not be forgotten amid the pandemic, says the UN Secretary General.

New version introduced for voluntary health declaration app NCOVI
New version introduced for voluntary health declaration app NCOVI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

The voluntary health declaration app NCOVI has been updated with a new feature on mobile phone that allows creating QR code for registering Quarantine CheckpointsCOVID-19.

Apple iPhone at risk of hacking through email app
Apple iPhone at risk of hacking through email app
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

Researchers claim the sophistication of the hack makes it nearly undetectable to victims.

Vietnam suggests completing institutional framework on climate change
Vietnam suggests completing institutional framework on climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has suggested further discussing to complete an institutional framework on climate change issues.

Hanoi air pollution remains bad
Hanoi air pollution remains bad
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/04/2020 

Air pollution in Hanoi is still bad despite social distancing regulations.

Algae research promotes nature-based growth
Algae research promotes nature-based growth
FEATUREicon  22/04/2020 

A group of bio-researchers at Da Nang's Teachers College under Da Nang University have been raising 40 species of algae to support four key industries – aquaculture, pharmaceutical production, environmental protection and bio-fuel – for decades.

Can Tho unveils low-carbon transformation project in energy sector
Can Tho unveils low-carbon transformation project in energy sector
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/04/2020 

The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 21 launched a project on promoting low-carbon transformation in the energy sector for the 2020-2030 period and with a vision to 2050.

Facebook's $5.7bn bet on India's richest man Mukesh Ambani
Facebook's $5.7bn bet on India's richest man Mukesh Ambani
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/04/2020 

The social media giant becomes a shareholder in cut-price Indian mobile internet company Reliance Jio.

VN environment directorate general wants modern air monitoring systems
VN environment directorate general wants modern air monitoring systems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/04/2020 

Investment in automatic air monitoring systems should be a high priority, Hoang Duong Tung, chair of the Vietnam Clean Air Network, has said.

Coronavirus: Apple and France in stand-off over contact-tracing app
Coronavirus: Apple and France in stand-off over contact-tracing app
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/04/2020 

France wants to run a contact-tracing app in the background on iPhones, without Apple's privacy scheme.

Donald Trump's immigration ban could hit tech sector
Donald Trump's immigration ban could hit tech sector
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/04/2020 

A temporary ban on US immigration could affect its technology sector and the foreign talent it needs.

Three captive bears in Nam Dinh rescued and taken to Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre
Three captive bears in Nam Dinh rescued and taken to Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/04/2020 

Three captive bears that were kept on a farm in the northern province of Nam Dinh were taken to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre in Tam Dao National Park, Vinh Phuc Province on Tuesday.

Vietnam boasts 14.6 million ha of forest in 2019
Vietnam boasts 14.6 million ha of forest in 2019
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/04/2020 

Vietnam’s forest area totalled 14.6 million ha in 2019, with a coverage ratio of 41.89 percent, up 117, 925 ha in area and 0.24 percent in coverage against 2018, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 