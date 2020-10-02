Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
03/10/2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Co Tu people help save freshwater fish from extinction

03/10/2020

Scientists are working with the Co Tu community on a conservation programme to sustain levels of freshwater fish.

A Niên fish is measured as part of a conservation plan in the Co Tu community. — Photo courtesy Chu Manh Trinh

The Niên fish (Onychostoma gerlachi) can be found up-stream in the Cu De River in the suburban Hoa Bac Commune of the city.

Chairman of the commune People’s Committee, Thai Van Hoai Nam said the project received funding from the United Nations of Development Programme (UNDP) through the Global Environment Facility (GEF)’s Small Grants Programme to promote the preservation of culture among Co Tu community and conservation of the Bà Na-Nui Chua nature reserve.

A dish of grilled Niên fish -- a freshwater fish -- is cooked by Co Tu people in Hoa Bac Commune of Da Nang City. The ethnic group community began conservation of the fish species for sustainable development and eco-tours. VNS Photo Cong Thanh

Nam said the project also aims to develop community-based eco-tourism as well as highlighting the craftwork of the Co Tu people.

Dr. Chu Manh Trinh, an expert of conservation from the Cham Island Marine Protected Area, said the conservation of the fish species needs education about the traditional use of fishing tools that had been preserved by the Co Tu community.

He said local people should eliminate over-fishing and electric shock fishing.

Dinh Van Nhu, an official from Gian Bi Village, said ethnic Co Tu group do not use electric shock fishing, but only use cross-bow, tridents or nets to catch fish up-stream.

He said electric shock fishing was a method used by people from other areas, which has resulted in a drop in the levels of fish.

 

Nhu said the species became a favourite food at restaurants in cities, and is the most hunted fish in the river with each kilo of the fish priced up to VND300,000 ($13).

According to a report from local authorities, traditional fishing manner using cross-bow, fishing rod and net occupied 90 per cent, and 10 per cent was electric shock.

However, the electric shock would lead to a serious reduction of the population, and the fish will be soon extinct.

A section of Cu De River runs through Ta Lang and Gian Bi villages of Hoa Bac Commune, 40km west of Da Nang City. The two villages began a community-based tourism pilot project in 2019. — VNS Photo Bui Van Tuan

Villagers of Ta Lang and Gian Bi – 40km west of Da Nang City – still preserve their traditional culture, gong and dance play, language and brocade weaving.

The two villages – which situated in a vast valley between the two nature reserves of Bach Ma in Thua Thien-Hue and Ba Na-Nui Chua began a community-based tourism pilot project from last year.  VNS

Ethnic residence as a unique homestay for tourists to Da Nang

Ethnic residence as a unique homestay for tourists to Da Nang

A Lang Nhu homestay in Hoa Bac commune, Hoa Vang district, Da Nang city is the first community tourism model representing for Co Tu ethnic minority people in the coastal city.

New community tour sites to be built in Da Nang

New community tour sites to be built in Da Nang

The central city has piloted the three first community-based tourism sites in suburban Hoa Vang District as rural ethnic and farm experience attractions in the Master Plan 2025-30.

 
 

.
Experts support To Lich River revival plan
Experts support To Lich River revival plan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13 giờ trước 

Some Vietnamese experts have advocated a plan to turn Hanoi’s To Lich River into a recreational area with investment from Japan.

Tram Chim National Park’s endangered birds need protection as habitats shrink
Tram Chim National Park’s endangered birds need protection as habitats shrink
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

The Tram Chim National Park in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap has 13 bird species that are facing the danger of extinction and need urgent protection, according to park authorities.

Vietnam to honour contributors to wildlife conservation during 2010-2020
Vietnam to honour contributors to wildlife conservation during 2010-2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam will honour organisations and individuals with great contributions to wildlife conservation in the 2010-2020 period.

Vietnam, Singapore hold ministerial conference on cyber security
Vietnam, Singapore hold ministerial conference on cyber security
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/09/2020 

Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information held a virtual minister-level conference on cyber security on September 29.

Elderly man picks up trash, recycles it into useful items
Elderly man picks up trash, recycles it into useful items
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/10/2020 

Discarded items, after going through the hands of Nguyen Hong Linh, 74, in Nam Tu Lilem district in Hanoi, become beautiful useful things.

Ca Mau asks for Gov't support to prevent erosion at western sea dyke
Ca Mau asks for Gov't support to prevent erosion at western sea dyke
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/09/2020 

The People’s Committee of the southernmost province of Ca Mau has petitioned the Government to provide nearly 29 billion VND (1.25 million USD) to develop three erosion-prevention projects to prevent the western sea dyke from collapsing.

TV industry goes online, competes with iQIYI, Netflix
TV industry goes online, competes with iQIYI, Netflix
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/09/2020 

Domestic pay-TV providers today have to compete fiercely with cross-border platforms such as iQIYI and Netflix.

Google Doodle marks Vietnam’s Cai Luong folk opera
Google Doodle marks Vietnam’s Cai Luong folk opera
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/09/2020 

Google Doodle today, September 28, honoured cai luong, a style of modern South Vietnamese folk opera, on the occasion of Vietnam Stage Day.

HCM City’s downtown district encourages green living by exchanging necessities for waste
HCM City’s downtown district encourages green living by exchanging necessities for waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/09/2020 

People living in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 exchanged plastic bottles, paper and other solid waste for rice, cooking oil, salt, and potted plants during the last two weeks.

Ministry calls for public to make world cleaner
Ministry calls for public to make world cleaner
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/09/2020 

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan talks about this year’s campaign to make the world cleaner.

PM calls for action to protect endangered langurs in Ha Nam
PM calls for action to protect endangered langurs in Ha Nam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the northern province of Ha Nam to take emergency actions to protect white-rumped langurs – a critically endangered primate species endemic to northern Vietnam.

Vpostcode needs to be used for public services
Vpostcode needs to be used for public services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/09/2020 

The digitization of people’s addresses will pave the way for e-government and administrative procedure reform.

Vietnam pushes on with smart city plans
Vietnam pushes on with smart city plans
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/09/2020 

Vietnam is accelerating construction to support establishment of smart city projects combined with top-class technology to enhance both the country’s management and the economy.

Peddling Windows installation services no longer a hot job
Peddling Windows installation services no longer a hot job
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/09/2020 

In the 2000s, installing Windows operating system was a ‘hot’ job for IT university majors and engineers in Vietnam.

Vietnam to host ITU Digital World 2020 in October
Vietnam to host ITU Digital World 2020 in October
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/09/2020 

Vietnam will host the ITU Digital World 2020, expecting to attract hundreds of technology businesses from across the globe.

Opportunities come to those who dare to lead: minister
Opportunities come to those who dare to lead: minister
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

“Every revolution only creates opportunities for a few countries to make a breakthrough to become developed countries, and for a few universities to become top-tier schools,” said Ministser of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung.

Da Nang approves biodiversity conservation Master Plan
Da Nang approves biodiversity conservation Master Plan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/09/2020 

The central city’s people's committee has approved the Master Plan on biodiversity conservation in 2030 in line with long-term socio-economic and sustainable development goals.

Ministries, provinces to receive annual digital transformation ranking
Ministries, provinces to receive annual digital transformation ranking
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/09/2020 

Following the direction of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, chair of the National Committee on E-government, from 2021, a digital transformation ranking will be given to ministries and provinces each year.

Environment department doles out fines
Environment department doles out fines
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/09/2020 

The General Department of Environment under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has fined 35 enterprises and 12 hospitals a total of VND16.3 billion (US$700,700) due to environmental protection violations.

Vietnamese virtual assistant platform launched
Vietnamese virtual assistant platform launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/09/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) yesterday introduced a Vietnamese virtual assistant platform which was developed by the Viettel Cyberspace Center under the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel).

