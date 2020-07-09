Contest launched to seek digital transformation solutions

Viet Solutions 2020, a contest seeking solutions for digital transformation process in Vietnam for individuals and businesses over the world, was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communication and Viettel Group.

At the launching ceremony of the contest

The contest aims to find creative solutions to deal with social issues, contributing to implementing the national digital strategy.

Viettel Group will create favourable conditions and foundation for the contesting products and solutions to develop.

MIC Minister Nguyen Manh Hung said that digital transformation is the cradle for digital technology firms in Vietnam.

Viet Solutions will encourage the application of new technologies, especially digital ones, he said.

Underlining that digital transformation is a long way to go for the whole nation and people, Hung called for all technology organisations, businesses and individuals to participate in the work.

The Viet Solutions 2020 covers various areas including games, multimedia, social media, solutions and applications in different sectors such as health care, education, finance, banking, agriculture, transport, logistics, energy, natural resources and environment, and industry.

Le Dang Dung, Acting Chairman and General Director of Viettel, vowed that the firm is willing to cooperate with young technology firms to promote Vietnamese technology and solutions.

According to the organising board, the winner of the contest will receive 200 million VND in cash, while the runner-up will get 100 million VND and the team coming third will receive 50 million VND.

The winning solution will be completed towards Viettel standards and have the chance to reach the market with 100 million clients that Viettel is covering. The leading teams will also have the opportunity to cooperate with Viettel./.VNA