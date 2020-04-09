Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
09/04/2020 10:47:00 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Coronavirus: Exploiting nature 'drives outbreaks of new diseases'

 
 
09/04/2020

New evidence has emerged of a link between our impact on nature and pandemics sweeping the world.

New evidence has emerged of a link between human exploitation of nature and pandemics.

Close contact with wild animals through hunting, trade or habitat loss puts the world at increased risk of outbreaks of new diseases, say scientists.

Coronavirus is thought to have originated in bats, with other wild animals, possibly pangolins, playing a role in transmission to humans.

There are strong indications of a wildlife source and a link to trade.

In the latest study, researchers trawled scientific papers for reports of diseases that have crossed from animals to humans, then combined this data with information on extinction risk compiled by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). 

Wild animals at risk of extinction due to human exploitation were found to carry over twice as many viruses that can cause human disease as threatened species listed for other reasons. The same was true for threatened species at risk due to loss of habitat.

"As natural habitat is diminished, wildlife come into closer contact with people," Dr Christine Johnson of the University of California, Davis, US, told BBC News,

 

"Wildlife also shift their distributions to accommodate anthropogenic activities and modification of the natural landscape. This has hastened disease emergence from wildlife, which put us at risk of pandemics because we are all globally connected through travel and trade."

Wild animals on the edge of extinction are few in number and generally pose a low risk of passing on infectious diseases, said Dr Johnson, except where human exploitation and habitat loss puts them in close contact with humans.

"Exploitation of wildlife, which has caused once abundant wildlife to decline in numbers, through hunting and trading in wildlife, have endangered species survival and also put humans at risk of emerging infectious disease," she said.

Scientists have long drawn attention to human diseases that have originated in animals, including Sars, Mers and Ebola. In the wake of coronavirus, there is growing awareness that human health is linked both with animal health and the health of the planet as a whole.

A wide range of organisations are calling for curbs on wild animal trade to reduce risks to human health. Dr Johnson said wild animals sold in busy markets where animals and people mix present an opportunity for diseases to jump between species that would normally never come together in the natural world.

"Disease emergence that occurs anywhere can affect us all and we need to all understand the impact we are having when we interact with wildlife, realise that disease emergence is an environmental issue, and find more sustainable ways to co-exist."

The research is published in the journal Royal Society Proceedings B. BBC

Coronavirus: Putting the spotlight on the global wildlife trade

Conservation experts say the pandemic is a watershed moment for curbing global wildlife trade.

 
 

Other News

Coronavirus: Covid-19 detecting apps face teething problems
Coronavirus: Covid-19 detecting apps face teething problems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  0 giờ trước 

Researchers at two leading universities take different approaches to creating cough-analysing tools.

Coronavirus: EU top scientist forced out in political row
Coronavirus: EU top scientist forced out in political row
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

Mauro Ferrari says he lost faith in the system, but EU science officials say he was asked to leave.

NextTech invests in VN chatbot platform
NextTech invests in VN chatbot platform
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

NextTech Group on Monday announced it will invest US$500,000 into Chatbot Viet Nam Technology Joint Stock Company, which runs Bot Ban Hang – a chatbot platform for sellers and advertisers in Vietnam.

Robot helpers put medical staff at ease
Robot helpers put medical staff at ease
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

In order to reduce difficulties for medical workers at the moment, lecturers at the Da Nang University of Science and Technology have invented robot helpers to work in hospitals. 

The 'quiet assistant' to Prof Tran Thanh Van
The ‘quiet assistant’ to Prof Tran Thanh Van
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14 giờ trước 

“The desire of Mr and Mrs Tran Thanh Van is to not only build a room, but create a scientists’ community which could create connections that we still cannot even imagine,” said Dr Tran Thanh Son, director of ICISE.

Binh Phuoc tightens forest protection in dry season
Binh Phuoc tightens forest protection in dry season
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

Authorities in the southeastern province of Binh Phuoc are tightening measures to prevent forest fires in the dry season as prolonged heat has occurred since the beginning of the year. 

How illegal traders bring tigers into Vietnam
How illegal traders bring tigers into Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

Tigers are bred at farms in the border provinces in Laos before they are brought to Vietnam.

Forest fire warning in Ca Mau increased to highest level
Forest fire warning in Ca Mau increased to highest level
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

More than 43,500 ha of forest in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau is at high risk of fire during the existing dry season, which began in November and will last until the end of May.

App encourages recycling
App encourages recycling
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

Nguyen Huu Thuan, the manager of a technology company in HCM City, recently set up a second-hand item sharing app, which has become a platform for people who want to give away or receive things for free.

Three Vietnamese honoured in Forbes "30 Under 30 Asia" list
Three Vietnamese honoured in Forbes “30 Under 30 Asia” list
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

Three Vietnamese entrepreneurs have been honoured in the US prestigious magazine Forbes’ annual “30 Under 30 Asia” list, said the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) on April 7.

Popular educational apps for children during school closure
Popular educational apps for children during school closure
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

The long school closure as a consequence of the novel coronavirus outbreak has kept parents occupied with the question of how to keep their children both entertained and educated.

Wild animal trade must be stopped
Wild animal trade must be stopped
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

Doctor Nguyen Trong An – coordinator for the Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control (NCDs Vietnam) talks on the country’s resolve to protect wild animals from hunters.

Coronavirus: Putting the spotlight on the global wildlife trade
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

Conservation experts say the pandemic is a watershed moment for curbing global wildlife trade.

Pineapple peels used to make eco-friendly enzyme cleaners
Pineapple peels used to make eco-friendly enzyme cleaners
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

They say when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. So what should you do when life gives you pineapple peels?

Vietnam helps Laos prepare for UNESCO recognition of national reserve
Vietnam helps Laos prepare for UNESCO recognition of national reserve
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

A working group of Vietnamese cultural heritage experts has been established by to support Laos in compiling a dossier seeking UNESCO recognition of Hin Namno National Reserve as a World Natural Heritage Site.

The lab where the first coronavirus sample was examined in Vietnam
The lab where the first coronavirus sample was examined in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

Laboratory workers at the Southern National Influenza Center of the HCM City Pasteur Institute are busy working with thousands of specimen lots from 22 provinces.

Soc Trang taps efficient farming models to beat climate change
Soc Trang taps efficient farming models to beat climate change
VIDEOicon  07/04/2020 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang have adopted many new farming models to adapt to climate change, which has helped them cope with the severe saltwater intrusion.

Who is the producer of Vietnam's coronavirus test kits?
Who is the producer of Vietnam’s coronavirus test kits?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

On its official website, Viet A Technologies JSC describes itself as a pioneer in disseminating hi-tech tests in the health sector.

Rangers drive monkeys back into forest on COVID-19 alert
Rangers drive monkeys back into forest on COVID-19 alert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

Forest rangers have been attempting to drive troupes of monkeys (stump-tailed macaques) back to Son Tra Nature Reserve in the central city of Da Nang.

Coronavirus: Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for Covid-19
Coronavirus: Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

The Bronx Zoo in New York says this case of human-to-animal transmission appears to be unique.

More News

