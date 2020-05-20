Vietnam hit with severe hot weather

Hot weather has hit northern Vietnam from Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

A rice field is chapped due to prolonged hot weather in Dau Lieu Ward, Hong Linh District in the central province of Ha Tinh. — VNA/VNS Photo Duy Khuong

Temperatures hit 34-37 degrees Celsius and even more than 38 degrees Celsius in some places.

The central region will have temperatures of 39 degree Celsius, and 40-41 degree Celsius in mountainous areas.

The hot weather is set to last until the end of the week.

From Wednesday, Hanoi will have high temperatures at about 35-38 degree Celsius.

On Wednesday, the ultraviolet in Hanoi, Da Nang City and HCM City is forecast to reach high level, seriously affecting people’s health.

There is a high risk of forest fires in central areas due to the hot weather.

Southern areas will also have high temperatures of about 34-37 degree Celsius. VNS