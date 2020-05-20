Vietnam hit with severe hot weather

Hot weather has hit northern Vietnam from Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
|A rice field is chapped due to prolonged hot weather in Dau Lieu Ward, Hong Linh District in the central province of Ha Tinh. — VNA/VNS Photo Duy Khuong
Temperatures hit 34-37 degrees Celsius and even more than 38 degrees Celsius in some places.
The central region will have temperatures of 39 degree Celsius, and 40-41 degree Celsius in mountainous areas.
The hot weather is set to last until the end of the week.
From Wednesday, Hanoi will have high temperatures at about 35-38 degree Celsius.
On Wednesday, the ultraviolet in Hanoi, Da Nang City and HCM City is forecast to reach high level, seriously affecting people’s health.
There is a high risk of forest fires in central areas due to the hot weather.
Southern areas will also have high temperatures of about 34-37 degree Celsius. VNS
Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020
Vietnam is forecast to suffer the highest temperatures ever recorded in 2020, according to the latest report by the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.
