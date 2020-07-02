Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Desertification and Drought Day highlights concerns about loss of land

06/07/2020    08:38 GMT+7

The theme of the 2020 Desertification and Drought Day of Vietnam is ‘consumption and land’, which emphasises solutions and models that help mitigate drought.

The United Nations has warned that desertification is "the greatest environmental challenge of our time".

It’s expected that by 2030, the fashion industry will consume 35 percent more of land, while the amount of food that people lose or waste every year is equal to productivity from 1.4 billion hectares of land. And with the current consumption level, the world will need 300 million hectares of land more to ensure food security.

Land, a limited natural resource, has been declining seriously. It is estimated that 12 million hectares of land are lost each year because of soil degradation, desertification and drought.

During the process, the nutrients in soil are exhausted and the soil becomes barren. If people don’t make a timely intervention, desertification begins.

The process of soil degradation and desertification in Vietnam is the result of soil erosion, laterization, drought, sand drift, and saline and alum intrusion. The basic problems are drought, soil degradation and sand dune mobility during windy seasons of the year.

Vietnam has 7.6 million hectares of land impacted by degradation, which leads to desertification.

The central region also has land areas which are degrading and in the process of becoming barren wasteland.

Desertification has been occurring more rapidly. The Northwest, Central Highlands and coastal areas in the central region are the areas most affected by the process. Desertification has had a major impact on socio-economic development and people's lives.

Scientists have found local desertification in narrow strips of sand along the central coast from Quang Binh to Binh Thuan. In the northern mountainous provinces, where there are many bare hills and mountains, rains and floods cause landslides, erosion and degradation. These are a serious threat to agriculture.

Deforestation, burning of trees for cultivation land, and exploitation of ore and coal mines also cause local desertification.

Every year, Vietnamese lose 100,000 hectares of agricultural land, mostly rice cultivation in delta provinces as a result of industrialization and urbanization.

The loss of natural forests is the major reason behind desertification. The Central Highlands is one of four regions with the largest natural forest areas in the country, but it is narrowing due to overexploitation and deforestation. The rapid population increase has also caused a lack of land for production.

Kim Chi

Vietnam effectively curbs impacts of drought, saline intrusion in Mekong Delta

Mekong Delta provinces have experienced the most severe drought and saline intrusion ever in the dry season 2019-2020 but the negative impacts on agriculture production and daily life were minimised significantly thanks to effective measures,

Flood and drought remain key challenges for Mekong region: Report

Extreme low flows and extensive flooding of different communities along the Mekong River last year and an increasing number of droughts that have occurred in many parts of the region in recent years

 
 

Phu Quoc Island threatened by rubbish
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

Phu Quoc authorities are struggling to find waste treatment solutions as the pollution problem on the island has worsened.

Vietnam's northern region prepares for natural disasters
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has asked ministries, sectors and local governments to prepare for flooding as a result of heavy downpours in the northern region in the coming days.

What SMEs should do to be safe from ransomware attacks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Ransomware attacks have gradually decreased in number globally, but are fast becoming business-centric, according to global cybersecurity company Kaspersky.

Authority plans to make Hanoi greener
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/07/2020 

Hanoi authorities have set a goal of planting 600,000 trees in the inner city this year.

RealStake secures seed funding
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/07/2020 

The tech start-up RealStake announced it has closed seed funding from the 500 Startups Vietnam venture capital fund, as well as angel investors in realty, retail and banking industries.

Endangered animals found in Bidoup-Nui Ba National Park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/07/2020 

A range of rare and endangered animal species in Vietnam and the world were discovered at the Bidoup-Nui Ba National Park in the central highlands province of Lam Dong through a camera-trap survey on the site from October 2019 to March 2020.

Vietnam makes progress in developing COVID-19 vaccine
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/07/2020 

A vaccine for COVID-19 that is being developed by State-owned vaccine manufacturer VABIOTECH Co., Ltd. could generate relatively high immune response.

5G creates innovation opportunities for all sectors
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/07/2020 

The development of 5G in Vietnam will be the foundation for innovation for all economic sectors in the country, 

Botswana: Lab tests to solve mystery of hundreds of dead elephants
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/07/2020 

Some 350 elephant carcasses have been spotted in Botswana's Okavango Delta since May.

Finnish Embassy funds Mekong Delta climate change response
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/07/2020 

The Centre for Environment and Community Assets Development (CECAD) and the Finnish Embassy in Vietnam have signed an agreement to fund a project improving communications capacity to cope with climate change in the Mekong Delta.

OECM – new opportunity for biodiversity protection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/07/2020 

The recognition of OECMs (other effective area-based conservation measures) as a complementary approach to efforts to establish official reserves gives Vietnam an opportunity to expand and link the nation’s conservation networks.

Bringing carbon pricing towards the design table
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/07/2020 

Carbon pricing instruments are receiving increasing market support and attention as the world grapples with how to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, 

George Floyd: Twitter drops 'master', 'slave' and 'blacklist'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/07/2020 

Social media platform Twitter is dropping the terms "master", "slave" and "blacklist" in favour of more inclusive language.

Quang Binh’s Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong becomes nature reserve
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/07/2020 

The People’s Committee of the central province of Quang Binh has issued a decision on the establishment of Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong Biosphere Reserve – the first one of this kind in the locality.

What is Digiworld seeking from strategic cooperation with Apple?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/07/2020 

The Gioi Di Dong (Digiworld) has embarked on strategic cooperation with Apple, though purchasing power in Vietnam is showing signs of slowdown.

HCM City tech department tells IT firms to set up platforms to bring together start-ups
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/07/2020 

The HCM City Department of Science and Technology has called on technology companies to create an online eco-system to facilitate the activities of start-ups.

HCM City covered in smog as pollution worsens
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/07/2020 

HCM City faced serious air pollution on the morning of July 1 as the city was covered in a thick layer of smog.

Young researcher shares his passion for AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/07/2020 

When he was a student at university, Hoang Trung Hieu had eight scientific journals presented at international conferences.

Students' take the lead in environmental protection activities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

Students, who account for one fourth of the country’s population, have applied their awareness and knowledge about natural resources and environmental protection to practical activities.

Dialogue discusses wildlife management and protection policies in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

Strengthening legislation and communication to reduce demand for illegal wildlife products was the main theme of a dialogue held by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the National Assembly’s Office in Hanoi today.

