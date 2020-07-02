Dozens of animals released into the wild

Authorities in Quang Binh Province have released 42 rare animals back to the wild.

On July 5, the management board of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park worked with Hanoi Wildlife Rescue Centre to release 42 animals into the wild including four pig-tailed macaques, three rhesus macaques, two stump-tailed macaques, 31 keeled box turtles, and two lorisids.

Most of them are categorised as rare species not threatened by extinction but are endangered by the human under Group IIB.

The animals were brought to Hanoi Wildlife Rescue Centre after Hanoi authorities encouraged the locals to donate the animals to the rescue centre. The centre has checked the health of the animals when transporting them from Hanoi to Quang Binh Province.



Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park management board worked with Hanoi Wildlife Rescue Centre and agreed to release the animals into the wild.



Also on July 5, Nguyen Ly, a local in Bo Trach District, Quang Binh Province, donated an 8 kg rhesus macaque to the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park. Ly said he raised the macaque since it was small and decided to donate to the park after being encouraged by the authorities.



The macaque is being taken care of at the national park and will be gradually re-introduced into the wild. Dtinews

Endangered animals found in Bidoup-Nui Ba National Park A range of rare and endangered animal species in Vietnam and the world were discovered at the Bidoup-Nui Ba National Park in the central highlands province of Lam Dong through a camera-trap survey on the site from October 2019 to March 2020.