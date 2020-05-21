Environment Ministry proposes promoting eco-friendly vehicles

Motorcycles and cars travel on a street in Danang City. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed launching support policies and preferential programs for the use of vehicles powered by renewable energy to ease air pollution – PHOTO: VNA

The ministry noted that the leader of the ministry had written this report based on international studies on the management and development of environmentally friendly vehicles.

To reduce air pollution from vehicle emissions effectively, the ministry proposed the prime minister consider and submit its plan to offer preferential policies and programs to incentivize the consumption of renewable energy and electric vehicles to the National Assembly.

The ministry also proposed the prime minister assign other ministries and departments to prepare to follow new regulations in the amended Law on Environmental Protection on air pollution control, greenhouse gas emission reduction and support for the production and the use of eco-friendly vehicles.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Transport should cooperate with the relevant ministries and agencies to step up the strategy to develop environmentally friendly transport services, VietnamPlus news site reported, citing the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s proposals.

Also, the Ministry of Finance should work with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to submit a plan to the prime minister to add environmentally friendly vehicles, such as electric automobiles, hybrid vehicles and those powered by bio-fuels and compressed natural gas, to the preferential automobile accessories import tax program. SGT