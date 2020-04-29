Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/05/2020 14:04:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN female scientist receives patents for solutions to treat polluted water

 
 
04/05/2020    14:00 GMT+7

After many years of pursuing scientific research, Dr Le Thi Xuan Thuy, lecturer on the Environment Faculty at Da Nang University of Technology, has two patents on solutions to treat polluted water.

“Since my high school years, I have been passionate about applied chemistry, especially in the field of environment. Later, when I have the chances to go to many places and see the environmental problems in industrial parks which affect workers’ health, I have been cherishing the idea that I need to find solutions to settle the problems,” she said.

VN female scientist receives patents for solutions to treat polluted water



After tireless research efforts, Thuy’s two research works on treating waste water contaminated with heavy metal ion with magnetic materials coated with gamapolyglutamide (Gama-PGM), and multi-layer groundwater purifier were granted protective certificates by the National Office of Intellectual Property in 2018.

With the use of Gama-PGM, a material successfully developed by a professor from Tokushima University, she suggested solutions suitable to Vietnam’s conditions to help factories treat waste water.

Research results show that magnetic particles have high ability to absorb heavy metals, and that using Gama-PGM as an absorbent material in the magnetic filtration model can bring high processing efficiency, which can meet the requirements.

Research results show that magnetic particles have high ability to absorb heavy metals, and that using Gama-PGM as an absorbent material in the magnetic filtration model can bring high processing efficiency, which can meet the requirements.

 


The solution has been applied at a plating plant in Da Nang City. This is an industry which releases waste water with high heavy metal concentration. However, the situation has improved with the solution.

Another topic that Thuy spends time on is treating alum and polluted water in rural, mountainous and remote areas, where underground water cannot meet quality standards.

Thuy is the chair of respected research projects including research on water treatment and heavy metal recovery at South Lake at Da Nang Airport with a flotation process using Gama-PGM; the assessment of underground water quality and proposed solutions to treat underground water in Tam Hai island, in Nui Thanh district of Quang Nam province; and the treatment of Cu2+ and Zn2+ in plating waste water with magnetic separation method.

According to Thuy, the multi-layer underground water filter is compactly designed in a cylindrical shape, including eight sections containing underground water, gravel, sea sand, activated carbon, manganese sand and filtered water, divided into separate compartments. It is easy to replace the materials and is economical.

The solution can fix the disadvantages of conventional water filtration methods, and is suitable to all families.

The underground water filtration experiments in Cam Thanh commune in Hoi An City found that the NTU (Nephelometric Turbidity Unit), Fe and Mn concentrations are all below Vietnamese standards QCVN 01:2009. From the invention, Thuy has developed a filtration equipment for family use. 

Mai Lan

The talents of Vietnam's two female mathematics professors

The talents of Vietnam's two female mathematics professors

Vietnam’s mathematics community has only two female professors – Hoang Xuan Sinh and Le Thi Thanh Nhan.

Vietnamese professor awarded 2020 Sloan Research Fellowship

Vietnamese professor awarded 2020 Sloan Research Fellowship

Vu Ngoc Tam, a young Vietnamese professor working at the Department of Computer Science at the University of Colorado Boulder, USA, has been honoured as a 2020 Sloan Research Fellowship recipient.

 
 

Other News

.
Volcanic rocks found on Phu Quy Island
Volcanic rocks found on Phu Quy Island
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

Experts from the Vietnam Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources have found a unique complex of sedimentary rocks that were formed from eruptive volcanoes 12 million years ago on Phu Quy Island, Binh Thuan Province.

Tailings dam incidents pollute waterways
Tailings dam incidents pollute waterways
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

Tailings, the materials left over after the ore sorting process, are mostly discharged into dams and reservoirs. Disasters occur when the dams and reservoirs break down, leaking water into the environment and threatening people’s health.

Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020
Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

Vietnam is forecast to suffer the highest temperatures ever recorded in 2020, according to the latest report by the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.

Vietnamese scientist offers new research method to study effects of air pollution
Vietnamese scientist offers new research method to study effects of air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

A research work on the presence of phthalates in indoor air in northern provinces has been nominated for the 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award.

Grey-shanked douc langurs on Son Tra peninsula
Grey-shanked douc langurs on Son Tra peninsula
PHOTOSicon  03/05/2020 

Visiting Son Tra Peninsula these days, holidaymakers have the chance to see with their own eyes the everyday life of grey-shanked douc langurs – one of the world’s critically endangered primates.

Cuc Phuong park home to rare turtles
Cuc Phuong park home to rare turtles
PHOTOSicon  02/05/2020 

Located at the Cuc Phuong National Park, the Cuc Phuong Turtle Conservation Centre is home to 1,700 individuals representing Vietnam's 22 native and rare species.

Dak Lak makes plan to rescue injured elephant
Dak Lak makes plan to rescue injured elephant
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/05/2020 

Authorities in Dak Lak Province are planning to rescue an injured elephant that can't return to the wild.

Mekong River Commission: Water levels back to normal averages
Mekong River Commission: Water levels back to normal averages
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/05/2020 

The Mekong River Commission (MRC) said on April 30 that water levels along the vast majority of the lower Mekong basin have now returned to normal long-term averages but are still lower than those during the 2018 and 2019 dry season.

Five new rotifer species found in central Vietam
Five new rotifer species found in central Vietam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/05/2020 

A group of biological scientists and researchers from the central city’s Science and Education College together with two professors from Belgium and Thailand have found five new rotifer species after research conducted in Vietnam from 2013.

Drought, saltwater dry up Mekong Delta’s largest reservoir
Drought, saltwater dry up Mekong Delta’s largest reservoir
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/04/2020 

The Kenh Lap Reservoir in Ben Tre Province, the largest in the Mekong Delta, is drying up due to drought and saltwater intrusion, leaving thousands of households facing a water shortage.  

Coronavirus: Cyber-spies seek coronavirus vaccine secrets
Coronavirus: Cyber-spies seek coronavirus vaccine secrets
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/05/2020 

An expert warns there is "nothing more valuable" in the world today than a way to prevent the disease.

HCM City prepares for disaster response ahead of rainy season
HCM City prepares for disaster response ahead of rainy season
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/04/2020 

The HCM City administration has ordered the city Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Rescue and local authorities to assess 300 sites that face a high risk of landslides and floods in case of heavy rains and storms.

Vietnamese IT firms thrive during Covid-19
Vietnamese IT firms thrive during Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/05/2020 

All business fields have been affected by the epidemic, but IT firms are believed to have bright prospects as they have adapted to the new circumstances.

Vingroup completes design of two ventilator models for COVID-19 treatment
Vingroup completes design of two ventilator models for COVID-19 treatment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/04/2020 

Vingroup has announced it has completed the design and is preparing to introduce to the market two invasive ventilator models which adhere strictly to international standards.

Young woman finds success in logistics sector
Young woman finds success in logistics sector
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/04/2020 

Pham Khánh Linh, 27, the founder of Logivan, has been named on Forbes Vietnam's list of 30 Under 30.

Vietnam needs long-term strategy on air pollution
Vietnam needs long-term strategy on air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/04/2020 

Agencies have defined short-term solutions to partially settle air pollution, but Vietnam needs national long-term strategies, experts say.

Vietnam’s startup makes delivery drone, gets patent in US
Vietnam’s startup makes delivery drone, gets patent in US
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/04/2020 

Established in April 2019, Drone Pro Vietnam is a company operating in the field of hi-tech air transportation. The company develops flight technology in combination with automation.

IT engineer a “hot" job in Vietnam
IT engineer a “hot" job in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

Human resources in the information technology (IT) sector have been head-hunted in large numbers by both Vietnamese and foreign employers since the beginning of this year.

Vietnamese scientists map genome of COVID-19 virus
Vietnamese scientists map genome of COVID-19 virus
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/04/2020 

Vietnam’s readiness to join the fight against the coronavirus in the globe is reflected in its scientific activities.

Apple and Google accelerate coronavirus contact tracing apps plan
Apple and Google accelerate coronavirus contact tracing apps plan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

Tech giants add privacy protections to the contact-tracing scheme they are offering to public authorities.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 