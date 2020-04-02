Five provinces under emergency conditions due to saltwater intrusion receive funds from ministry

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has allocated VND800 million (nearly US$34,000) to five provinces which have declared an emergency due to saltwater intrusion.

Residents in Châu Thành District’s Phú Phong Commune in Tiền Giang Province receive water from free supply sites run by the People’s Committee.

The money comes from the ministry's Việt Nam Environmental Protection Fund.

The provinces include Long An, Tiền Giang, Bến Tre, Kiên Giang và Cà Mau.

The ministry has instructed people’s committees in the Mekong Delta provinces and Cần Thơ City to ensure water for production and households under the Prime Minister’s guidance on urgent solutions for prevention of drought, water shortage and saltwater intrusion.

They must also compile a list of residential areas facing water shortage that need urgent priority for water from the ministry.

The ministry has set up a team to help provinces and cities investigate and seek fresh water sources.

Drought and water shortages have occurred throughout the country, especially in the Mekong Delta region.

Low rainfall and saltwater intrusion have occurred since December.

Saltwater intrusion in several areas has been deeper than during the same period of 2016 when it reached record levels.

The situation is expected to continue for some time, experts said.

The Việt Nam Fatherland Front of HCM City has received a donation of more than VNĐ9 billion from enterprises, organisations and individuals in the city to help people in areas affected by drought and saltwater intrusion in the south central, Central Highlands, and Mekong Delta regions.

Enterprises and organisations in the city have transported water containers to people in these areas.

Many free water supply sites have been set up in many provinces and cities.

The Prime Minister has approved an allocation of VNĐ530 billion from the central backup budget for this year for the provinces of Long An, Tiền Giang, Bến Tre, Kiên Giang, Cà Mau, Sóc Trăng, Trà Vinh, and Bạc Liêu. VNS

