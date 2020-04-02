Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
02/04/2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Five provinces under emergency conditions due to saltwater intrusion receive funds from ministry

 
 
02/04/2020

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has allocated VND800 million (nearly US$34,000) to five provinces which have declared an emergency due to saltwater intrusion.

Residents in Châu Thành District’s Phú Phong Commune in Tiền Giang Province receive water from free supply sites run by the People’s Committee. 

The money comes from the ministry's Việt Nam Environmental Protection Fund.

The provinces include Long An, Tiền Giang, Bến Tre, Kiên Giang và Cà Mau.

The ministry has instructed people’s committees in the Mekong Delta provinces and Cần Thơ City to ensure water for production and households under the Prime Minister’s guidance on urgent solutions for prevention of drought, water shortage and saltwater intrusion.    

They must also compile a list of residential areas facing water shortage that need urgent priority for water from the ministry.

The ministry has set up a team to help provinces and cities investigate and seek fresh water sources. 

Drought and water shortages have occurred throughout the country, especially in the Mekong Delta region.

Low rainfall and saltwater intrusion have occurred since December. 

 

Saltwater intrusion in several areas has been deeper than during the same period of 2016 when it reached record levels.

The situation is expected to continue for some time, experts said. 

The Việt Nam Fatherland Front of HCM City has received a donation of more than VNĐ9 billion from enterprises, organisations and individuals in the city to help people in areas affected by drought and saltwater intrusion in the south central, Central Highlands, and Mekong Delta regions.

Enterprises and organisations in the city have transported water containers to people in these areas.

Many free water supply sites have been set up in many provinces and cities.

The Prime Minister has approved an allocation of VNĐ530 billion from the central backup budget for this year for the provinces of Long An, Tiền Giang, Bến Tre, Kiên Giang, Cà Mau, Sóc Trăng, Trà Vinh, and Bạc Liêu. VNS

Saltwater intrusion has affected many fruit growing areas in the Mekong Delta as local farmers struggle to secure irrigation water for their orchards.

Nguyen Huu Thien, an independent expert on the Mekong Delta, said he warned of severe drought and saline intrusion in mid-2019 after observing the flood season and the salty-fresh water boundary of the river.

 
 

.
01/04/2020 

A number of firms have allowed their employees to work from home to protect them during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is increasing the risks to cyber security.

01/04/2020 

As 5G has already gone live in several markets around the world, people are getting a first-hand experience of the technology. 

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 

Experts believe that it is necessary to think of measures to lead water to the Mekong Delta through a transmission network to save the area from severe drought and saline intrusion.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 

Returning from Germany amid COVID-19 outbreak, Huynh Luu Duc Toan was placed in quarantine at the Khanh Hoa Military School. During that time, he published research about the epidemic in a prestigious science journal.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 

Rising temperatures may be having a profound impact on one of the world's favourite songbirds.

01/04/2020 

As visitors stay away because of coronavirus, many elephant keepers can no longer feed the animals.

01/04/2020 

As many as 113 outstanding information technology (IT) solutions and services will be honoured with the Sao Khue Awards 2020, of which many could support firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently had a working session with localities declaring an emergency because of drought and saline intrusion in Mekong Delta, including Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Kien Giang and Ca Mau.

01/04/2020 

The New York attorney general has written to the videoconferencing company about its security measures.

31/03/2020 

Vietnamese and German scientists have discovered a new species of Megophrys toad in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang, according to the Nhan Dan newspaper.

31/03/2020 

Singapore’s Lark Technologies Pte Ltd has made its digital collaboration suite, Lark, available for free across Southeast Asia, including Viet Nam. 

31/03/2020 

Vietnamese startups active on the ELSA Speak learning platform will get an aid package worth $200,000 to improve their English proficiency under a cooperation deal.

31/03/2020 

Two California-based start-ups confirm they have used the conference-call app to lay off staff.

30/03/2020 

Can Tho, the most populated city in the Mekong Delta region, has achieved outstanding results in developing a project to build a smart city after nearly two years of implementation.

30/03/2020 

Thousands of the devices, which deliver oxygen to the lungs without needing a ventilator, could be made.

31/03/2020 

Vietnam’s startups are making every effort to help the community fight against coronavirus.

30/03/2020 

The air quality in Vietnam will improve from the end of March into the following months compared to that in the first months of 2020, the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) has said.

29/03/2020 

Vietnam saved 436,000kWh of electricity, equivalent to 812.9 million VND (34,928 USD), for one hour from 20:30 to 21:30 on March 28, in response to Earth Hour 2020, according to the National Power Dispatch Centre.

28/03/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has issued a directive and launched a campaign to apply Vietnamese technology for digital life.

28/03/2020 

Smuggled pangolins were carrying viruses closely related to the one sweeping the world, say scientists.

