08/04/2020 09:44:26 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Forest fire warning in Ca Mau increased to highest level

 
 
08/04/2020    08:27 GMT+7

More than 43,500 ha of forest in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau is at high risk of fire during the existing dry season, which began in November and will last until the end of May.

Forest fire warning in Ca Mau increased to highest level

The province has raised its warning to the fifth level - the highest - the sub-department said, adding that areas facing the most danger are those with cajuput and acacia trees.

The drought has become more severe now as many canals are running dry, making it difficult to extinguish fires.

Ca Mau has prepared itself by creating a forest fire prevention plan focusing on a “four-on-the-spot” strategy, but the most challenging issue is that it does not have sufficient water reserves to fight fires, according to the head of the sub-department, Le Van Hai.

Water levels in local canals now average just 0.9 meters and have fallen to 0.3 meters in some areas, Hai noted.

His unit has requested forest owners and management bodies conduct regular patrols and maintain a round-the-clock watch on forests to promptly deal with any emergency.

It has also intensified efforts to raise public awareness of the importance of following rules on forest fire prevention and forest protection. People are banned from entering forests to hunt wild animals, collect honey, and cut down trees illegally.

About 5,000 local households have signed commitments to become engaged in protecting the forests and preventing forest fires during the dry season.

 

A forest fire broke out in Hamlet 15, Khanh Lam commune, U Minh district a week ago, destroying around 1,500 sq.m of forest, mostly reeds. Caused by an illegal honey collector, the fire was the first in Ca Mau since the dry season began.

Dong Nai proactive in preventing forest fires

The southern province of Dong Nai, which is home to large forested areas, is taking steps to prevent fires in high-risk locations during the ongoing dry season.

The provincial forest protection department reported that through satellite observations, it detected more than 1,000 local fire points in March alone, with Xuan Loc, Tan Phu, Vinh Cuu, and Dinh Quan districts being hot spots.

The provincial People’s Committee has asked districts to prevent illegal forest exploitation and the improper use of forestry land.

Public security forces have been directed to work closely with the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to monitor forestry protection and identify those responsible for fires and the illegal exploitation of products, with incidences to be handled strictly in accordance with the law.

Local forest rangers have also set up firebreaks in hot spots, arranged around-the-clock guarding, and prepared all necessary equipment. VNA

 
 

.
App encourages recycling
App encourages recycling
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

Nguyen Huu Thuan, the manager of a technology company in HCM City, recently set up a second-hand item sharing app, which has become a platform for people who want to give away or receive things for free.

Three Vietnamese honoured in Forbes “30 Under 30 Asia” list
Three Vietnamese honoured in Forbes “30 Under 30 Asia” list
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

Three Vietnamese entrepreneurs have been honoured in the US prestigious magazine Forbes’ annual “30 Under 30 Asia” list, said the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) on April 7.

Popular educational apps for children during school closure
Popular educational apps for children during school closure
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

The long school closure as a consequence of the novel coronavirus outbreak has kept parents occupied with the question of how to keep their children both entertained and educated.

Wild animal trade must be stopped
Wild animal trade must be stopped
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Doctor Nguyen Trong An – coordinator for the Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control (NCDs Vietnam) talks on the country’s resolve to protect wild animals from hunters.

Coronavirus: Putting the spotlight on the global wildlife trade
Coronavirus: Putting the spotlight on the global wildlife trade
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Conservation experts say the pandemic is a watershed moment for curbing global wildlife trade.

Pineapple peels used to make eco-friendly enzyme cleaners
Pineapple peels used to make eco-friendly enzyme cleaners
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

They say when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. So what should you do when life gives you pineapple peels?

Vietnam helps Laos prepare for UNESCO recognition of national reserve
Vietnam helps Laos prepare for UNESCO recognition of national reserve
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

A working group of Vietnamese cultural heritage experts has been established by to support Laos in compiling a dossier seeking UNESCO recognition of Hin Namno National Reserve as a World Natural Heritage Site.

The lab where the first coronavirus sample was examined in Vietnam
The lab where the first coronavirus sample was examined in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Laboratory workers at the Southern National Influenza Center of the HCM City Pasteur Institute are busy working with thousands of specimen lots from 22 provinces.

Soc Trang taps efficient farming models to beat climate change
Soc Trang taps efficient farming models to beat climate change
VIDEOicon  07/04/2020 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang have adopted many new farming models to adapt to climate change, which has helped them cope with the severe saltwater intrusion.

Who is the producer of Vietnam’s coronavirus test kits?
Who is the producer of Vietnam’s coronavirus test kits?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

On its official website, Viet A Technologies JSC describes itself as a pioneer in disseminating hi-tech tests in the health sector.

Rangers drive monkeys back into forest on COVID-19 alert
Rangers drive monkeys back into forest on COVID-19 alert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

Forest rangers have been attempting to drive troupes of monkeys (stump-tailed macaques) back to Son Tra Nature Reserve in the central city of Da Nang.

Coronavirus: Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for Covid-19
Coronavirus: Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

The Bronx Zoo in New York says this case of human-to-animal transmission appears to be unique.

Vietnamese artists spread message against single-use plastics
Vietnamese artists spread message against single-use plastics
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/04/2020 

A group of Vietnamese artists have produced a music video titled “No, Thanks”, aiming to spread the message “Say no to single-use plastics.”

Saline intrusion in Mekong Delta likely to linger on
Saline intrusion in Mekong Delta likely to linger on
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/04/2020 

Saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta will likely remain at a high level until the end of April or early May, before gradually declining, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Motorbikes get smarter technology
Motorbikes get smarter technology
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/04/2020 

Motorbikes that are equipped with high technology and capable of communicating with people via smartphone are available in Vietnam.

Mekong Delta farmers switch to other crops in response to climate change
Mekong Delta farmers switch to other crops in response to climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/04/2020 

More farmers in the Mekong Delta have restructured their crop cultivation to adapt to the effects of climate change.

Telecom companies speed up internet, discount services amid COVID-19
Telecom companies speed up internet, discount services amid COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/04/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has asked telecommunications businesses to implement a number of supporting programmes to people.

5G coronavirus claims 'dangerous' as mast fires investigated
5G coronavirus claims 'dangerous' as mast fires investigated
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/04/2020 

Government officials say there is no credible evidence of a link between 5G and the virus.

Startup vows to bring Vietnam’s blockchain to the world
Startup vows to bring Vietnam’s blockchain to the world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/04/2020 

Truong Hong Thi and his co-workers have created Icetea Platform and are building apps with blockchain technology.

Doctor Anywhere gets US$27 million investment despite COVID-19 outbreak
Doctor Anywhere gets US$27 million investment despite COVID-19 outbreak
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/04/2020 

The latest addition has brought Doctor Anywhere’s total capital base to exceed $40 million, the company said in a statement. 

. Latest news

