Globally endangered species in Vietnam protected by laws, international agreements

Conservation of biodiversity, which plays an important role in sustainable development, is one of the central goals of the International Convention on Biological Diversity.

Natural resources, biodiversity, species composition and gene diversity are in decline. IUCN reports that in the past 25 years, the species extinction rate reached 10 percent.

Red shanked douc in Da Nang





According to the International Fund for Nature, the population of mammals, reptiles, amphibians, birds and fish dropped by 60 percent between 1970 and 2014.



The report of an intergovernmental policy-science forum on biodiversity and ecosystem shows that in this century, at least 1 million species on earth will disappear if people do not take prompt action. This is an alarming figure because it accounts for one-eighth of known species on earth.



The IUCN’s Red List also shows that the percentage of threatened species ranges from 7 to 63 percent.



In Vietnam, the efforts are still not enough to reverse the trend of species decline. The IUCN’s Red List updated in July 2019 shows the number of threatened species is 700. After the species stock-taking in 2016, 1,211 species were added to the updated red book, including 600 plant and fungi species and 611 animal species, a significant increase compared to the 2007 assessment.

Hoang Thi Thanh Nhan, deputy director of the Department of Nature Conservation and Biodiversity, said Vietnam has joined many regional and international initiatives and commitments, such as ASEAN Wildlife Enforcement Network; London Declaration and Kasane Statement on combating wildlife trade; Statement of the East Asia Summit and the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum Summit on strengthening cooperation efforts to combat illegal trafficking and reduce demand for wildlife.



Vietnam has also been accelerating bilateral and multilateral cooperation with other countries in the field. It signed an MoU with South Africa on preventing rhino horn trade; Vietnam-US Joint Declaration, which considers wildlife-related crime a serious crime; and TPCPP trade agreement which says member countries should fully implement the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora and take appropriate measures to combat illegal wildlife trade.



The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment (MONRE) is implementing a project on strengthening partnerships to protect globally endangered species in Vietnam in the 2019-2022 period.



Vietnam has also shown determination to ease wildlife trafficking by amending the law, stipulating higher punishments on violators.



The Civil Code amended in 2018 stipulates that the activities of trading, advertising and storing wildlife and wildlife products could be subject to 15-year imprisonment and fine of VND2 billion.



According to the Vietnam Wildlife Conservation Association, from January 2013 - December 2017, Vietnam discovered 1,504 violations and 1,461 violators, and tried 432 defendants in criminal cases related to wildlife.

