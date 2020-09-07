Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/09/2020 17:21:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Government aims to set an example in reducing plastic waste

07/09/2020    17:19 GMT+7

Vietnam is the fourth largest plastic polluter in the world. Each year, up to 700,000 tonnes of plastic waste is thrown away and not recycled properly.

Government aims to set an example in reducing plastic waste
Single-use water bottles are replaced by glass bottles at conferences in the office of Quang Nam Province's People's Committee. Photo namtramy.gov.vn 

By the year 2025, the country is targeting zero disposable plastic waste, but to do that, government departments must act fast to improve recycling habits.

Phan Tuan Hung, director of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Legal Department spoke with Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper about the issue and how government departments must set the example for everyone else to follow.

The Prime Minister's has instructed Government offices and agencies to be pioneers to stop using disposable plastic products in 2020. How will the work be implemented? 

In the process of developing the draft directive to curb the use of plastic products at Government offices and agencies, the ministry has evaluated the abuse of plastic products, especially plastic bags and single-use plastic products, and found alarming figures of waste which has caused serious marine pollution.

The Prime Minister has instructed ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies, government agencies, People's Committees of provinces and cities to issue the directive or plans to reduce, classify, collect, reuse, and recycle plastic waste from October.

The ministries, branches and localities have been required to take the lead in reducing plastic waste and single-use plastic use. Disposable banners, single-use bottles, cups, straws at work and during conferences, seminars, anniversaries, are discouraged.

According to the plan, the whole country targets not to use disposable plastic products by 2025.

Could you tell us how the classification of plastic waste will be implemented for recycling purposes?

Waste must be classified at source at the Government offices and agencies. The model of classifying waste, in which plastic waste and other recyclable wastes should not be mixed with organic waste, must be carried out and expanded among offices and agencies.

Classification of waste at source is stipulated in the Law on Environmental Protection in 2005. However, the work has not been done effectively during the past 15 years.

 

In some localities, waste classification is carried out at source, but on a small scale and stopped after the international cooperation projects were completed.

Therefore, the Prime Minister has instructed the agencies and offices to be exemplary and pioneering right from the waste classification at source, so that the habit will be implemented at home.

The Prime Minister has also instructed ministries, branches and localities to disseminate and train officials, civil servants and public employees to raise awareness on sorting and collecting plastic waste.

What measures will be taken to evaluate and monitor the curbing of disposable plastic products at Government offices and agencies?

The Prime Minister has instructed the heads of ministries, branches and localities to issue the directive or action plan as well as the annual evaluation of the performance results.

The Directive clearly states that ministries, branches and localities shall annually report on the implementation of the work. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will be in charge of reporting the results to the Prime Minister.

There are a number of agencies and units, especially international organisations, actively and drastically engaged in this work. However, many Government offices and agencies are still using single-use plastic products. The restriction in the single-use plastic will bring huge benefits both in terms of the environment and the economy.

Agencies, units and localities should be encouraged to use the budget to buy eco-friendly products. As a result, it will more or less change the production activities of businesses who will focus on eco-friendly products rather than disposable plastic ones. VNS

PhD Dang Kim Chi of Vietnam Association for Conservation of Nature and Environment:

"State agencies are using a lot of disposable plastic products such as cups, water bottles, plastic bags and packages. Therefore, it is necessary to issue an instruction that requires ministries, branches, localities, agencies and offices to take the lead in restricting the use of disposable plastic products.

"The pioneering behaviour of State agencies in changing habits will significantly reduce plastic waste. It also shows that State agencies are concerned about urgent problems in environmental protection.

"The leaders must be role models and say no to non-biodegradable and single-use plastic products. At conferences, seminars, events and activities of every unit, there should be no disposable plastic items. 

"From that, officers, public servants, and employees will spread the change of behaviour to their families and the community.". 

Reuse and reduction are solutions to plastic waste: scientists

Reuse and reduction are solutions to plastic waste: scientists

Treating plastic waste, including ocean plastic waste, is a burning issue for Vietnam.

Vietnam to start plastic waste reduction action plan

Vietnam to start plastic waste reduction action plan

Vietnamese authorities have started many plans and programmes in order to reduce ocean plastic waste.  

 
 

Other News

.
Usage of pirated games declines
Usage of pirated games declines
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

Use of pirated games, including unlicensed games, and cross-border distribution have seen a decline in Vietnam.

One man charged in biggest ever rhino horn smuggling case
One man charged in biggest ever rhino horn smuggling case
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

The People's Procuracy of Hanoi on September 6 approved a decision to prosecute a man in connection with the largest ever rhino horn smuggling ring in Vietnam, with a total volume of up to 126.5 kg.

Vietnam 42nd in global innovation index
Vietnam 42nd in global innovation index
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam ranked 42nd among 131 economies for the second consecutive year in the 2020 Global Innovation Index (GII), the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) has announced.

Young people look to live streaming as source of high income
Young people look to live streaming as source of high income
FEATUREicon  06/09/2020 

Fame and high incomes have prompted many young people to offer streaming content on internet platforms.

Is gas-fired power the future for Vietnam?
Is gas-fired power the future for Vietnam?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

While environmentalists affirm that use of gas-fired power will be inevitable in Vietnam, some energy experts think it is not the right time to think of developing this expensive type of energy in the country.

NA deputies propose combining seven environment licenses into one
NA deputies propose combining seven environment licenses into one
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/09/2020 

Many National Assembly (NA) deputies have proposed integrating seven types of administrative procedures related to the environment into one license, 

Communities may be granted power to monitor environmental protection activities
Communities may be granted power to monitor environmental protection activities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/09/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is considering revising the Law on Environmental Protection which took effect in 2014.

Ministry blocks 21 million pre-activated SIM cards
Ministry blocks 21 million pre-activated SIM cards
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/09/2020 

Local telecom providers have blocked and retrieved 21 million pre-activated SIM cards in three months, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

Boat crew fined for dumping waste into Ha Long Bay
Boat crew fined for dumping waste into Ha Long Bay
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/09/2020 

Authorities in Quang Ninh Province have issued a fine of VND300m (USD13,043) to a local boat for illegally dumping waste mud into Ha Long Bay.

HCM City aims to sort out waste woes
HCM City aims to sort out waste woes
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/09/2020 

Rapid urbanisation and high population density are putting pressure on HCM City in the management and treatment of waste.

Vietnamese, Australian scientists stepping up innovation in the face of COVID-19
Vietnamese, Australian scientists stepping up innovation in the face of COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/09/2020 

Scientists from Australia’s University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and its partners in Vietnam are stepping up activities to carry out cooperation projects between the two sides amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scientists use Vietnamese herbs to make products to prevent osteoporosis
Scientists use Vietnamese herbs to make products to prevent osteoporosis
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/09/2020 

Using nanotechnology, researchers from the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology have created an anti-osteoporosis product from violet ba kich (Morinda officinalis).

Vietnam eyes development of smart cities
Vietnam eyes development of smart cities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/09/2020 

Smart cities hold the answer to the modern world's problems including rising population, pollution, traffic congestion, climate change and even global-scale disasters such as the COVID-19 pandemic, according to experts. 

New-born wild elephant joins herd in Dong Nai
New-born wild elephant joins herd in Dong Nai
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/09/2020 

The Dong Nai Provincial Forest Ranger Department on September 2 announced that a newborn elephant has been spotted in a forest in Dinh Quan District.
 

OTT messages advertising illegal gambling are harassing mobile phone users
OTT messages advertising illegal gambling are harassing mobile phone users
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/09/2020 

The messages, sent frequently at day and night, contain sensitive content and links with unclear origin.

Energy security: Vietnam says ‘no’ to coal-fired thermopower
Energy security: Vietnam says ‘no’ to coal-fired thermopower
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/09/2020 

Under a scenario described in the eighth national power development master plan (Plan 8), which is now being compiled, Vietnam would not build more coal-fired thermopower plants from 2026 to 2030.

Google Doodle celebrates Vietnam National Day with typical images
Google Doodle celebrates Vietnam National Day with typical images
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/09/2020 

Google Doodle today [September 2] released typical Vietnamese images in an artwork to commemorate Vietnam’s National Day.

People need to protect their health as air quality drops
People need to protect their health as air quality drops
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/09/2020 

While air quality in Hanoi’s inner city remained mostly good and average in the last week of August, it did drop in some areas compared to previous weeks.

Da Nang's students win prize for smart marine waste collecting system
Da Nang's students win prize for smart marine waste collecting system
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/09/2020 

A group of students from the central city of Da Nang has won the best presentation prize at eProject 2020, a competition jointly held by enterprises and schools, for a marine rubbish collecting system.

Facebook joins MRC to raise awareness about flood, drought
Facebook joins MRC to raise awareness about flood, drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/09/2020 

The Mekong River Commission (MRC) Secretariat and Facebook on August 31 launched a collaboration initiative to provide early flood alert and drought monitoring information to riparian communities and governments in the Lower Mekong region.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 