Hanoi strives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 12% by 2025

The Hanoi People's Committee has set targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the city.

People should join hands to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Illustrative photo



As part of a green growth action plan, Hanoi strives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 12.14% by 2025 or about 6.68 million tons of CO2, Kinh Te & Do Thi reported.

By 2030, greenhouse gas emissions in the city are set to decrease by 18.71% or about 13.76 million tons of CO2 if measures are taken.

Specifically, all new buildings (offices, hotels, hospitals, schools, commercial centers, apartment buildings, industrial parks, export processing zones, industrial clusters) must meet the national technical standards for "energy efficient buildings" by 2025.

In urban green growth, the area of ​​green trees per capita will rise from 7.8 to 8.1 square meters (m2) per person in 2025; and 13-15m2 per person in 2030. It is expected that by 2025 public transport will serve 30 to 35% of the city’s total commuters and 40-45% in 2030. All solid waste will be collected and treated in accordance with Vietnam's standards by 2025.

The rate of solid waste classification at source by 2025 would be 80% of household trash in urban areas and 50% in rural areas. By 2030, the rate would be 100% and 70%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the rate of domestic sewage treated in urban areas by 2025 would be from 45% to 50% and rise to 60% by 2030.

In terms of sustainable consumption, the consumption of hardly-decomposable packaging in supermarkets and trade centers will be reduced by 70-75% by 2025, 85% in 2030 and will be from 65 to 70% in wet markets by 2025 and 80% in 2030.

In addition, 100% of green and eco-products will be labeled as environmentally items.

To accomplish the above-mentioned targets, the Hanoi People's Committee has implemented a number of key solutions and tasks, including education, propaganda, building and perfecting mechanisms and policies on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, greening lifestyles and promoting sustainable consumption, among others. Hanoitimes

Anh Kiet-Ha Anh

