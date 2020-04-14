Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Heavy rains bring cheer to Mekong Delta farmers

 
 
15/04/2020    00:41 GMT+7

There were heavy rains yesterday, April 13, in many provinces and cities in the Mekong (Cuu Long) Delta, bringing much-needed water to hundreds of hectares of fruits, vegetables and paddy parched by drought and a water shortage.

Heavy rains bring cheer to Mekong Delta farmers
Rains in An Giang and other provinces in the Mekong Delta on April 13 have helped farmers reeling from drought and lack of water for irrigation. —VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Sang

In Can Tho City, the downpour lasted several hours, bringing cheer to people and farmers after a long, harsh dry season.

Phan Thanh Hai, director of the city Hydro –Meteorological station, said the rain was unseasonable since it is still the dry season.

The rains are expected to continue for another three or four days, he said.

The rainy season would start slightly late this year, in mid-May, he added.

In Vinh Long, Soc Trang, Bac Lieu, and An Giang provinces the rain lasted between 30 minutes and several hours.

 

The Southern Hydro-Meteorological Station said satellite images show cloud cover in the Mekong Delta and southern regions and would continue to get heavy rains accompanied by strong winds over the next few days.

Since the beginning of April river tides in the delta provinces have been low, leading to a decrease in salinity from the sea.

Ky Quang Vinh, former chief of the Can Tho Climate Change Coordination Office, said it had also rained in the Mekong’s upstream areas in Laos, Thailand and Cambodia. VNS

Should water be transferred from east to west to save the Mekong Delta?

Should water be transferred from east to west to save the Mekong Delta?

Experts believe that it is necessary to think of measures to lead water to the Mekong Delta through a transmission network to save the area from severe drought and saline intrusion.

Mekong Delta under pressure amid climate change

Mekong Delta under pressure amid climate change

It is now the dry season, but landslides and subsidence are occurring in most localities in Mekong Delta.

 
 

