21/04/2020 05:37:51 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Internet access quality in Vietnam meets standards

 
 
20/04/2020    16:52 GMT+7

Internet access quality in Vietnam basically meets standards, according to figures released by the Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) under the Ministry of Information and Communications for the first time on April 20.

The figures are from nearly 30,000 subscribers in 69 networks, mostly Viettel, VNPT, FPT, MobiFone, and CMC, three months after the launch of an internet speed test system at national internet exchanges.

The results show that the average fixed broadband download speed is 61.39 Mbps, 45 percent higher than that announced by foreign agencies.

On mobile networks, the average download speed hits 39.44 Mbps.

Of the three cable internet service providers, VNPT ranked first in terms of download and upload speed, followed by Viettel.

 

As for mobile internet connections, Viettel recorded the highest average download and upload speed in the first quarter, with 32.7 Mbps for downloads and 41.45 Mbps for uploads. Vinaphone and MobiFone followed.

VNNIC said mobile internet quality is about 1.5 times lower than that of fixed broadband services./. VNA

