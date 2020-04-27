IT engineer a “hot" job in Vietnam

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
28/04/2020    09:24 GMT+7

Human resources in the information technology (IT) sector have been head-hunted in large numbers by both Vietnamese and foreign employers since the beginning of this year.

Japan remains a magnet for Vietnamese IT engineers - Illustrative image (Source: baodautu.vn)

Japan remains a magnet for Vietnamese IT engineers. A quarterly survey conducted by the Japan Information Technology Service Industry Association (JISA) revealed that the country is short of nearly 800,000 IT engineers and 80 percent of Japanese enterprises are willing to recruit foreign workers.

Junko Kawauchi, Deputy Head of JISA’s International Cooperation Division, said that 95 percent of respondent enterprises said they would engage Vietnamese engineers but 80 percent of these require Japanese language proficiency at the N1 and N2 levels.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Korea’s Samsung Group recently invested an additional 300 million USD in research and development in Vietnam and will require 4,000 more IT employees in the time ahead.

LG has recruited 1,500 engineers, technicians, and workers to work at the LG Display Vietnam Factory. Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL), one of the three largest tech companies in India, has developed a centre in Ho Chi Minh City and will require 10,000 more engineers over the next five years.

Axon Enterprise, one of the leading US firms developing technology for law enforcement, is also keen on developing technology in the city.

“Strong investment in IT is being seen in Vietnam,” said Nguyen Huu Binh, CEO of TopDev. “Leading tech companies from India, the RoK, Japan, and the US are working with us to implement large IT projects and they have a pressing need to attract young human resources in Vietnam.”

In addition, since the beginning of this year, many Vietnamese tech firms such as the Nexttech Group, BKAV, TDT, IBG, beGroup, and CMC Global have said they plan to recruit more IT engineers.

 

CMC Global, for example, has a plan to engage 5,000 high-quality IT engineers; a ten-fold increase compared with the current figure.

According to the latest report from the Navigos Group, more than 90 percent of IT enterprises in Vietnam wish to engage more staff and expand their business after the pandemic is brought to an end.

Half said they need to expand staff numbers by 11 to 20 percent, while a quarter need to expand by 21 to 30 percent.

The report also showed that demand for IT engineers in the first quarter of 2020 grew 7 percent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, a report from TopDev noted that Vietnam needs over 400,000 IT engineers in 2020 and 500,000 in 2021./.

The global economic impact of coronavirus could leave nearly 200 million people jobless, a UN agency says.

Nearly 70,000 labourers had lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 crisis as many enterprises in Hà Nội have been forced to scale down production or temporarily suspended operations, the city’s Confederation of Labour has announced.  

 
 

.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 

Tran Tung quit his job with a monthly salary of thousands US dollars to start up an application to provide seasonal staff for businesses.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 

When he was a student, Le Anh Tien had a passion for scientific applications. He tried to create products in various fields, from economics and the environment to education.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 

Vietnamese-developed robots have been manufactured within a short time to be put into use in the fight against Covid-19.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 

Vietnam’s second largest telco is ready in terms of technology, technology and network structure for deploying commercial 5G network.

PHOTOS  27/04/2020 

Thousands of households in the central province of Ninh Thuan have been facing a shortage of fresh water due to severe and prolonged drought.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  26/04/2020 

Men in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh have voluntarily handed over a pangolin and red-shanked douc langur, rare and precious animals, to the provincial forest management department.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac emphasized the significance of long-term investment in research.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 

Making its debut in March, EGOVC Jitsi, the video conferencing solution, now has more than 60 users.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  26/04/2020 

A group of students called Green Eyes has created a video about the problem of waste and its environmental impact.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  25/04/2020 

More than 90 percent of IT firms in Vietnam want to hire more staff and expand their business after the pandemic, according to the latest report by Navigos Group.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  24/04/2020 

The Ly Son-Sa Huynh Geo-Park has been listed in the dossier for UNESCO recognition, and the organisation can send an evaluation mission in 2020,

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  25/04/2020 

The The Vietnam Cyber Emergency Rescue Center (VNCERT) and the Information Security Authority has released a warning about the security vulnerabilities of Zoom, the video conferencing app used since the Covid-19 outbreak.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  24/04/2020 

The Prime Minister has agreed to assign Da Nang city people’s committee to the restoration of the Ngu Hanh Son (Marble Mountains) landscape site – a National Special Relic – in a decision released last week.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  24/04/2020 

The Earth needs protection every day. Here are a few tips to save the Earth. Some should be done right now, some should be done right after COVID-19 is brought under control.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  24/04/2020 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Long An will build erosion prevention projects along rivers to protect locals' properties and safety, the provincial People's Committee has said. 

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  24/04/2020 

Vietnam strictly bans all cyber attacks against organisations and individuals in any form, said the Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Spokesman Ngo Toan Thang at the ministry’s regular press conference on April 23.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  24/04/2020 

Instead of rushing to build wind and solar power plants as seen a year ago, investors now have no other choice but to wait.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  23/04/2020 

People in Binh Dinh Province have handed in two endangered animals to local authorities.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  23/04/2020 

It's thought the Covid-19 outbreak may have begun in a Chinese market that sold wildlife alongside food.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT  23/04/2020 

Environmental crises must not be forgotten amid the pandemic, says the UN Secretary General.

