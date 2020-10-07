Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
ITU Digital World 2020 to open next week on digital transformation in management

16/10/2020    12:21 GMT+7

ITU Digital World 2020 will open in Hanoi on October 20, with one of the focuses being the transformation of management activities in the digital environment.

itu digital world 2020 to open next week on digital transformation in management

ITU Digital World 2020 will offer deep-cutting insights into the world of digitalisation to help participants adapt to COVID-19.

From 2021, ministries and localities will deploy a rating of digital transformation to measure the level management agencies deploy online activities. Two national databases on population and landwill be digitalised, allowing the application of electronic authentication services from late 2021.

Supportive measures will also be made available, including the development of capacity and training of digitalisation skills for the government and businesses, with an aim to make Vietnam in the Top 4 in ASEAN in e-government ranking by the United Nations in 2030, and one of the top 70 countries worldwide.

Digitalisation of infrastructure

With young population and stable GDP growth of around 7 per cent over the past 30 years, Vietnam is accelerating the digitalisation of the telecom infrastructure by deploying national broadband and 4G/5G as they keystone for digital transformation and the improvement of competitiveness.

In big cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, 5G will play an important role in the development of smart cities and acceleration of Industry 4.0 to serve economic growth, as well as job generation towards achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Innovating science and technology, including new applications such as AI, blockchain, and Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality (VR/AR), is the foundation for Vietnam’s digital government development strategy.

 

Online trend in Vietnam

Vietnam has experience in hosting a number of online high-end international conferences such as the 36th ASEAN Summit as ASEAN Chair in 2020.

“Cooperation and consent in the rehabilitation of healthcare and society, and economic impacts from the pandemic” is expected to be the theme of this event’s discussions.

Issues about digital government will be introduced at the ITU Digital World 2020 and its digital exhibition 2020. As expected the ITU Digital World 2021 will be hosted in Hanoi next October.

Cooperation in recovery and development

Also, key discussions at the event will be how digital nation strategies have been changing in the COVID-19 pandemic; the importance of digital technologies to governments, economies, societies, and individual life; digital gap among countries; how governments and private firms can collaborate with international support to invest in network development, redirection of resources, and to have re-focus strategies to narrow the digital gap; whether new technologies can save cost and serve the purposes; how economies can work together on recovery and development among others. VIR

Vietnam to host ITU Digital World 2020 in October

Vietnam to host ITU Digital World 2020 in October

Vietnam will host the ITU Digital World 2020, expecting to attract hundreds of technology businesses from across the globe.

 
 

