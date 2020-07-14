‘Make in Vietnam’ Vsmart Aris 5G mobile phone in international press

News about the launch of Vsmart Aris 5G smartphone made in Vietnam by VinSmart has appeared in Forbes, The New York Times, Reuters and The Star.

Vsmart Aris 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 765G 5G module platform and a quantum security chip. It has a Super AMOLED 6.39" display, 8GB RAM and a 4,000 mAh battery.





Forbes wrote that Vietnam is the first Southeast Asian country to successfully develop a device using 5G technology.

Vingroup has made a breakthrough in the mobile phone industry, though the group, established initially as a real estate firm, began developing its technology division only two years ago.



VinSmart has developed next-generation 5G mobile devices, which has traditionally been carried out by tech giants.



With quantum security technology, the safest security technology available so far, Vsmart Aris 5G has put Vietnam together with developed countries in the global 5G race.



Forbes wrote that until the appearance of Vsmart Aris 5G, some technology firms in Vietnam had developed smartphone models, but their products could not catch the attention of users.

Vingroup made a wise move when cooperating with the world’s leading technology firms. The Vietnamese manufacturer has attracted a series of big names, such as BMW, Pininfarina, Durr, Qualcomm and Google.

In a report from GfK released last year, Vsmart products accounted for 17 percent of total domestic sales and the brand ranked third in number of products sold, just after Samsung and Oppo.



Vsmart’s Joy 3s sold out at mobile phone distribution chains at times. When Joy 3 was marketed, 12,000 products were sold within 14 hours.



Nikkei media once predicted that when joining the technology sector, Pham Nhat Vuong, the president of Vingroup, would set a big goal of creating a 5G ecosystem that connects industrial devices and products such as phones, cars and TVs.



Forbes quoted Nguyen Lam from IDC Indochina as saying that the launch of the smartphone model will help Vingroup succeed in creating a 5G ecosystem and allow it to proceed more rapidly than its rivals.



Regarding the price of Vsmart Aris 5G, Nghe Nhin Vietnam Journal predicted that it would be around VND 10 million.



It said that VinSmart still has many other ‘5G cards’ which it will launch in the future. “VinSmart’s purpose is a 5G ecosystem, not just a 5G smartphone,” it said.

Trong Dat

