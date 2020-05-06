Medical technology startup gets investment amid pandemic

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/05/2020    17:07 GMT+7

Thuocsi.vn of BuyMed, a startup, is expected to change the traditional medicine supply chain.

BuyMed successfully called for $2.5 million worth of capital in the pre-series A round from Surge and Genesia venture fund of Sequoia Capital India.

The startup also got $500,000 seed capital from Cocoon Capital from Singapore and VietCapital Ventures last September.

With the desire to enter the $65 billion drug market which has insufficient safety standards, unofficial distribution channels and chaotic prices, in 2018 thuocsi.vn belonging to BuyMed was established.

The startup uses technology to connect pharmaceutical firms and licensed drug stores and clinics to enable operation of the supply chain in a harmonious and reasonable way.

All the information provided, the distribution, goods transport and trade activities are synchronized in real time. This allows drugs to reach consumers at the best price.

The company has connected 7,000 drugstores and hospitals throughout the country, and 800 pharmacy manufacturers and distributors.

Nguyen Huu Minh Hoang, a co-founder, is one of six young faces honored by Forbes Asia in its 30 Under 30 List released in April.

The idea originated when they saw the problems in the industry. Doctors and pharmacists have to spend a lot of time to identify drug origin and distributors. Distributors don’t contact drugstores all the time to offer drugs, and many of them have to buy drugs at high prices and from unclear sources.

Hoang Nguyen and Peter Nguyen, before establishing thuocsi.vn, spent time to study the underground market of the pharmaceutical industry. They found it was not easy to settle the problems. However, they met Vu Vuong, who became the third co-founder of the company.

The two young men with business skills and the third with experience in healthcare sector set up a completely new ecosystem.

Using technology to break the traditional medicine supply chain is an important factor that has helped thuocsi.vn become a well known name. Technology allows them to monitor the entire process of drug delivery from manufacturer to customer, ensuring transparency.

The startup has introduced a new feature that monitors production costs and predicts price fluctuations. Thanks to information, one can draw up plans to optimize expenses on drugs to provide drugs to patients at reasonable prices.

The company creates a technology-driven order fulfillment system, allowing drugstores to access the diverse network of products that they need to bring high-quality healthcare service. The right to access the network is given to all drugstores, including small ones in remote areas.

Le Ha 

Nearly 1,100 scrap containers to be sent back
Nearly 1,100 scrap containers to be sent back
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Nearly 1,100 containers of waste at Cat Lai Port, HCM City, which failed to meet Vietnam’s import requirements will be re-exported in the second quarter of this year.

Final supermoon of 2020 above Hanoi sky
Final supermoon of 2020 above Hanoi sky
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/05/2020 

A supermoon happens when the full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth in its orbit. Supermoons make the moon appear a little brighter and closer than normal, although the difference is hard to spot with the naked eye.

Biodiversity needs proper protection measures
Biodiversity needs proper protection measures
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/05/2020 

Vietnam’s biodiversity is facing many challenges, especially in the context of global climate change.

No appropriate solutions implemented to improve pollution
No appropriate solutions implemented to improve pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/05/2020 

An increase in the number of industrial zones has been polluting Vietnam’s environment, and there are no appropriate solutions in place, 

Vietnamese Covid-19 vaccine test on mice shows positive signs
Vietnamese Covid-19 vaccine test on mice shows positive signs
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/05/2020 

Vietnam has seen some initial positive results for the test of a locally-made Covid-19 vaccine on mice.

Binh Thuan declares Level 2 drought emergency
Binh Thuan declares Level 2 drought emergency
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/05/2020 

The south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan declared a Level 2 emergency on May 7 regarding drought and water shortages.

Revenues of Vietnam’s software and IT services hit US$9 billion
Revenues of Vietnam’s software and IT services hit US$9 billion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/05/2020 

The country is ranked among the five most attractive economies in terms of software export services.

Science-led solutions needed for Lower Mekong region: Experts
Science-led solutions needed for Lower Mekong region: Experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/05/2020 

Voices, opinions, and experiences from the local community and experts should be taken seriously for any policy making process.

Coronavirus mutations: Scientists puzzle over impact
Coronavirus mutations: Scientists puzzle over impact
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

A study has identified a mutation that its authors say could make the coronavirus more infectious.

ITU Digital World postponed until September 2021
ITU Digital World postponed until September 2021
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Digital World will be organised in Hanoi in September 2021, instead of September 2020, due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nation ready to enjoy Super Flower Moon on May 7
Nation ready to enjoy Super Flower Moon on May 7
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

The last supermoon of the year will take place on May 7, with local people getting ready to enjoy the chance to admire the Super Flower Moon.

Google Maps removes wrongful information about beach in Vietnam’s Phu Yen province
Google Maps removes wrongful information about beach in Vietnam’s Phu Yen province
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

Google Maps has removed false information about Phu Lam beach in Vietnam’s south-central coastal province of Phu Yen, according to a local official.

UV indexes soar as big cities in Vietnam enter heat wave
UV indexes soar as big cities in Vietnam enter heat wave
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

Ultraviolet (UV) indexes in Hanoi, HCM City and Da Nang on Wednesday are forecasted to reach strong and very strong levels, raising the risk of skin damage in direct sunlight.

Fee for industrial wastewater treatment in Vietnam to be changed in 2021
Fee for industrial wastewater treatment in Vietnam to be changed in 2021
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

The Government has issued a new decree on environmental protection fees for industrial wastewater treatment that will replace Decree 154 in 2016.

Construction on biggest data centre in Vietnam starts
Construction on biggest data centre in Vietnam starts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/05/2020 

Construction on the country's the largest data centre, owned by FPT Telecom, officially started at the Hi-Tech Park in HCM City on Monday.

Scientists explain magnetic pole's wanderings
Scientists explain magnetic pole's wanderings
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/05/2020 

The North Magnetic Pole has been racing across the top of the world, from Canada towards Siberia.

HCM City launches app to assess COVID-19 transmission risks
HCM City launches app to assess COVID-19 transmission risks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/05/2020 

The HCM City Department of Information and Communications on May 5 launched an application that will help assess COVID-19 transmission risks.

HCM City moves closer to smart city model
HCM City moves closer to smart city model
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/05/2020 

HCM City is moving toward becoming a smart city, the city’s chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong told Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper on the sidelines of a meeting on May 5.

Rumours swirl Apple could be set to open a factory in Vietnam
Rumours swirl Apple could be set to open a factory in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

Tech giant Apple of the United States has been stepping up recruitment for a number of positions in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, raising the possibility that they are seeking to set up a factory in Vietnam.

Ca Mau dyke network seeing severe subsidence
Ca Mau dyke network seeing severe subsidence
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

Some 1,670 metres of dykes in U Minh district’s Khanh Tien commune in the southernmost province of Ca Mau have subsided in recent times - the latest in a number of similar incidents along the dyke network facing the Gulf of Thailand.

