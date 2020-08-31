Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
31/08/2020
Mekong Delta to release floodwaters into rice fields to fertilise soil, destroy pests

31/08/2020

Farmers in Dong Thap Province’s Hong Ngu District will not grow the autumn-winter rice crop, the year’s third, on more than 9,000ha and will instead release floodwaters into their fields to fertilise the soil and destroy pathogens and pests.

Floodwaters released into rice fields in Dong Thap Province’s Hong Ngu District during the flood season last year. 

The upstream district is the first locality in the Mekong Delta province to be flooded by the Mekong River during the rainy season.

The delta is set to enter the flooding season which brings sediments to rice fields and aquatic species to upstream localities.

Pham Van But, who owns a 2ha rice field in Hamlet 3 in Hong Ngu’s Thuong Phuoc 1 Commune, said he and other farmers would not grow the autumn-winter rice and have opened the sluices to let floodwaters enter their fields.

He now regularly visits the fields to watch the water level and hopes the floodwaters would rise rapidly and enter the fields, he said.  

According to farmers, if three crops are grown the soil becomes unfertile, resulting in high production costs and poor crops.

Many farmers in the district have ploughed their rice fields to absorb the flood sediments.

The delta’s flood season, which occurs between August and November annually, is expected to be late and poor this year, according to experts.

Nguyen Hoang Nhung, head of the district’s Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Development, said this year the district decided to plant 2,600ha of autumn-winter crop in Thuong Phuoc 2 Commune and Thuong Thoi Tien Town, and release floodwaters into more than 9,000ha of unplanted rice fields in other areas.

 

In the latter areas, the district has opened all sluices to be ready to receive the floodwaters, he said.

Farmers there have finished harvesting the summer-autumn rice, he said.

The bureau has carried out regular inspections to ensure farmers do not plant their fields.

To increase rice production, the province has built dykes in flood-prone areas to enable farmers to grow autumn-winter rice during the flood season.

But authorities have decided to stop this practice in many upstream localities during the flooding season to fertilise rice fields in recent years.

The flood season offers many different livelihoods like catching fish and other aquatic species brought by the floodwaters, breeding them in flooded rice fields and making tools for catching them.

Craft villages making the tools have become busy.  VNS

Dong Thap faces increasing river erosion

Erosion along river banks in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Dong Thap has caused more than VND8.2 billion (US$353,800) in property damage this year, according to the province’s Irrigation Sub-department.

Dong Thap Province keen on switching to efficient irrigation

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Dong Thap has encouraged farmers and farming companies to improve the efficiency of their irrigation to increase yields and reduces costs.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam to issue new rules on terrestrial mobile communication terminal devices
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam will issue new technical regulations for terminal devices of terrestrial mobile communication, which will include integrating 4G into such devices.

SMBs in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam among top targets of phishing in Southeast Asia
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/08/2020 

Phishing is on the rise with more than 1.6 million attempts to transfer users to phishing pages via links within e-mails blocked by its software in the first six months of the year, global cybersecurity company Kaspersky reported.

Made-in-Vietnam AI platform debuted
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/08/2020 

The Viettel AI Open Platform, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform developed by the military-run telecoms group Viettel, was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communication at a ceremony on August 28.

MIC’s initiative to honor Vietnam's ICT products praised
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) for the initiative of holding weekly launching ceremonies for Vietnamese platforms to honor and promote Vietnamese ICT products.

Vietnam praised for e-government development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam’s e-government has taken a big step forwards. The smart urban operation center and the reporting and data analysis system have been implemented on a trial basis and brought initial results.

Freedom on the Internet must ensure human rights in cyberspace
FEATUREicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam’s consistent view is not to prohibit the development of Internet, but its 'reverse side', which is contrary to cultural identity, national customs and traditions, and hinders social development.

Vietnam to release ICT White Book 2020 in December
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/08/2020 

The 2020 White Book on information and communications technology (ICT) of Vietnam is scheduled to be issued by December 20.

Ca Mau declares landslide emergency at western sea dykes
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/08/2020 

The People’s Committee of the southernmost province of Ca Mau has announced an emergency situation as landslide has occurred at many sections of the sea dykes along the western coast in the locality.

Tax duty to be obligatory for Google, Facebook soon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/08/2020 

Foreign organizations and individuals providing cross-border advertising services generating revenue in Vietnam must pay taxes and comply with Vietnam’s laws.

Programme launched to select Vietnam’s top ICT companies
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/08/2020 

The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) on August 26 launched the selection programme for the Top 10 Vietnam ICT Companies 2020.

‘Make in Vietnam’ solution solves question of electronic identification
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/08/2020 

eKYC uses new technologies such as face and writing identification, Big Data and AI to automate the verification process.

72 percent of entries to Viet Solutions 2020 contest from overseas
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  27/08/2020 

More than 200 entries have been sent to Viet Solutions 2020 - a competition seeking digital transformation solutions for Vietnam - with 72 percent coming from overseas, the organising board said on August 26.

Korean woman impressed with free Internet services in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  27/08/2020 

On Youtube, Kim Hye Ri, a former student at the Vietnamese studies faculty, Korea University of Foreign Languages said that she used to think South Korea was paradise for Internet and wifi, but she changed her thinking after a visit to Vietnam.

Making money in the multi-billion dollar gene-decoding market
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/08/2020 

The total global value of the gene decoding market estimated by Global Market Insights is expected to be $22 billion by 2024.

Facebook, social networks abused by phishing attacks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/08/2020 

Social networks, including Facebook, have become the ideal environment for cybercriminals to seek profits by phishing.

Meeting with PM Phan Van Khai opens way for Internet to enter Vietnam
FEATUREicon  26/08/2020 

The Internet was introduced to Vietnam quite late compared to other countries in Southeast Asia. 

Do other countries use Bluezone app to fight Covid-19?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/08/2020 

This is the question many people ask when they are called to download and install Bluezone application to track down suspected Covid-19 cases.

Facebook accounts vulnerable to Vietnamese hackers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/08/2020 

The account of the former footballer Ivanovic has been appropriated by Vietnamese hackers, raising concern about the security of Facebook accounts.

Why "Make in Vietnam" instead of "Made in Vietnam"?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

"Make in Vietnam" is an expression to emphasize the initiative in the creation and design of high-tech products by Vietnamese.

VNG sues TikTok for music copyright infringement in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/08/2020 

"VNG requests TikTok to remove all music segments taken from Zing records from both the TikTok application and the website, and an indemnification for damages of over VND221 billion ($9.5 million)," 

. Latest news

